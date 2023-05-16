6 Podcasts to Check Out If You Love Cocktails and Mixology

Maybe you recently purchased a cocktail shaker and you’re ready to learn how many kinds of drinks you can make with it. Perhaps you’re a bartender and you’ve been working in the industry for years, or maybe you’re just really itching to learn about where gin comes from. Or, you’re none of these people and just love drinking craft cocktails so much that you’re looking for a new way to consume them.

Good news: no matter who you are, what your skill range in mixology is and what cocktails you like to drink, there’s more than likely a podcast on the subject that you’ll love. Whether you’re looking to connect with people in the community, learn mixology tips or brush up on spirits facts, here are six podcasts for all you cocktail-making fanatics.

Bartender at Large

“A love letter to the art of bartending and the world of craft cocktails,” as written on their website, Bartender at Large showcases the voices of “cocktails around the world and the bartenders who make them.” Hosted by Erick Castro-Diaz, Bartenders at Large covers a wide range of topics and gains the perspectives of experts with unique backgrounds through casual conversation. Ever wonder what it’s like running a legacy bar or a tiki bar in the middle of a snowy island? Want to know what the cocktail selection process for menu curation is like? Bartender at Large showcases the stories from experts all over the world who have compelling insights to share, and it takes listeners to various corners of the bartending and spirits industries where cocktails intersect with humanity and culture.

Average run time: 30 minutes

Listen on their website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast and audio platforms

The Modern Bar Cart

The Modern Bar Cart doesn’t care if you’re a home bartender or a seasoned professional. They lay it out on their website that they just want to make great cocktails accessible to anyone. It’s a place for “cocktail people, flavor nerds, tenders of the spark that dwells at the heart of great drink and great conversation.” Host Eric Kozlik uses each episode for conducting interviews, ingredient deep-dives and crash courses, and talking to the successful and bright personalities across the industry. You can learn everything you need to know from interviews with spirits judges, biochemists and authors on specifics like modern Caribbean rum, the history of the gin and tonic, or how to activate mint.

Average run time: 12 minutes to 1 hour 20 minutes

Listen on their website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast and audio platforms

Fix Me a Drink

David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum, the resident liquor experts at Flaviar, host an award-winning podcast dedicated to all things cocktails and spirits. They take listeners through history and culture, focusing on unique perspectives and talking to industry experts about their experiences and other cocktail-related topics. They also uncover classified cocktail recipes, do a home bar-stocking challenge, provide tips on how to throw holiday parties and dish on Hollywood’s portrayal of bartending in movies.

Average run time: 20 to 40 minutes

Listen on their website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and other podcast and audio platforms

Cocktail College

Cocktail College is Mixology 101, and here’s your syllabus. Tim McKirdy, host and managing editor of VinePair, brings listeners’ cocktail skills to the next level. It’s all about technique, ingredients, garnishes and recipes, with many of them taking a primary focus on specific cocktails and their history. And they’re talking about more than just your classic college rum and coke order — instead, you’re discussing the Cuba Libre, just one of the many bar names for the drink, and its ability to transport you back in time. They even put ingredients lists and directions for each cocktail in the episode description. For anyone looking for a welcoming introduction to spirits and drink-making, open your notebook, put in your headphones and get ready for class.

Average run time: 1 hour

Listen on their website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast and audio platforms

Cocktails Distilled

Cocktails Distilled is an online magazine based in New South Wales, Australia, that “aims to help home bartenders get the most out of their home bars.” And if you’re interested in a specific spirit or brand, Cocktails Distilled may be just what you need. They bring on the distillers and spirit makers themselves, sharing what they make, why they make it and what cocktails are best suited for their respected spirit. Some distillers featured include Bombay Sapphire, WhistlePig and McConnell’s. And on top of learning more about the specific spirit, you also get to hear the stories of the people behind the bottles, as well as news from the brands directly, such as up-and-coming product releases. So, dying to try a new whiskey brand and aren’t sure where to start? Trying to figure out what gin is best for you? This is your in-depth guide that can help you get started.

Average run time: 30 minutes

Listen on their website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast and audio platforms

Advanced Mixology

While it isn’t the most consistently posting podcast, Advanced Mixology has a major focus on one component of cocktails: history. These episodes are also the shortest on this list, giving listeners a quick summary of compelling history and details about their favorite spirits and cocktails — like how gin and tonics contributed to saving the British Empire in the early 1800s. Advanced Mixology also focuses on providing insightful information on the niche details of mixology culture, including episodes on the right kind of copper mug for your Moscow Mule and the importance of stemless wine glasses. It also breaks down the basics, such as the difference between Scotch, bourbon and whiskey, as well as what a botanical vodka is. Advanced Mixology has a little bit of everything and can benefit the earliest of cocktail connoisseurs or novices in the industry.

Average run time: 10 minutes

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and other podcast and audio platforms