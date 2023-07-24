An Artist’s Journey From Vision to Mastery

Open Yourself Up

True masters are open to new experiences, influences and perspectives. Spire’s favorite music inspired his work, and painting in turn opened him up to more diverse subjects and genres of music. He found jazz, house music and more experimental, non-lyrical forms; his works at our live painting installation were inspired by the unwritten, improvised flow of jazz.

“Channeling a Miles Davis song with no words, playing off the sounds with colors and depictions that aren’t quite as literal, drawing from life but making it more abstract and maintaining a figurative practice — that’s what makes it more advanced,” Spire says.

Opening himself up to various art forms and sources of inspiration allowed Spire to expand his horizons and bring fresh dimensions to his work. And not just music — the art of making a cocktail also played a role. How do you keep it balanced but still interesting? The question can be applied to any creative endeavor.

“Being an artist, keeping odd hours, I made friends with bartenders and chefs who were just as into what they were doing as I was,” he says. “I got into making cocktails, and a lot of my jazz-inspired works were influenced by the stories of the monks in Chartreuse making liquor. I created The Glenrothes scenes in much the same way.”

Spire: “Mastery means being the most open-minded” Aqua Rose

The takeaway here is that being receptive to new ideas and experiences fosters growth and allows a person to continually evolve towards the realization of their vision.

Ultimately, the journey towards mastery in any pursuit is a lifelong endeavor requiring dedication and perseverance. Trust your instincts, find a supportive community, learn from the past, narrow your focus and open yourself up to new influences, and you’ll be on the path to realizing your vision. As Spire discovered, that path is as much about self-discovery and personal growth as it is about artistic skill.

“True mastery means being the most open-minded,” Spire says. “Not trying to impress anyone or even impress yourself. I don’t know if I’ve achieved that yet, but I’m on the path.”

All photos courtesy of Aqua Rose (@aquarosephoto)