To Achieve Your Vision, Make Authenticity Your Superpower

Petroni got his first job at 12, when he lied and told the owners of the famed Bronx catering hall Alex & Henry that he was actually 14. For weeks, he came home with the clanging sounds of silverware-filled bus bins rattling in his head. It was tough work, and the grown cooks and barbacks cut the preteen Petroni zero slack.



“I remember walking through the kitchen and there’s this guy Chief with his arm up the back of a giant suckling pig, greasing the inside. He stops, looks me dead in the face and says, ‘This is your brother.’”



Just slightly traumatic for a 12-year-old, right? Nah.



“I worked there for six years. The best memories and friends I’ve made in my life were from that time period,” Petroni says. The experience taught him to embrace every opportunity. “There’s no better way to learn than working and getting your ass kicked.”



Petroni had five restaurants driving millions of dollars a year but lost it all due to a falling out with his partners and former mentors. He was gutted by how it all unfolded but rather than sink into despair Petroni reframed the situation as a “hard reset.” He mapped out a new path — digital media, television, cookbooks, consumer packaged goods. It was risky, and less stable than other restaurant gigs that came his way, but Petroni embraced the opportunity to stay true to his vision. He’s since sold a cookbook to Harper Collins and has a signature line of garlic bread available at Yankee Stadium.



“There’s been so much sacrifice to be able to do the things I love, but I’m grateful for it,” Petroni says.