Florence’s Airport Is Getting a Rooftop Vineyard

What kind of terroir goes along with regular arrivals and departures of long-distance flights? We’re about to find out — or, at the very least, some lucky residents of Florence, Italy are. There’s a growing approach to architecture that involves turning building rooftops into gardens and farms — including a produce farm situated at Fenway Park. All of which has led to Amerigo Vespucci Airport in Florence to take the next logical step: why not put a rooftop vineyard on top of an airport?



As Harriet Baskas at The Points Guy reports, one part of the renovation of Florence’s Amerigo Vespucci Airport will include a 19-acre vineyard on top of the terminal’s roof. Baskas notes that this isn’t simply about taking advantage of the airport’s location in Tuscany. Instead, it turns out that vineyards are excellent insulation.

Rafael Viñoly Architects designed the terminal and the firm’s website has more information on the project — including that the vineyard will encompass 38 rows and that the wine will be aged on-site. As The Points Guy reports, the first phase of the new terminal will open in 2026, while the second phase won’t be completed until 2035.

While the idea of using an airport roof for wine is unique, large-scale rooftop farming operations are becoming more common around the world. New York and Montreal have both made significant advances in this department, while one farm atop Hong Kong’s Bank of America Tower answers the question, “Would you try crops grown 39 stories above the ground?” And if Florence’s foray into blending air travel and winemaking works out, it’s not hard to imagine it catching on elsewhere.