Leisure > Drinks > Wine

Scientists Locate Champagne Bottles in Century-Old Shipwreck

They also found a lot of mineral water there

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 27, 2024 8:35 pm
Shipwreck bottles
Would you like some champagne with your shipwreck?
Baltictech

It’s always interesting when divers make their way to a shipwreck, whether it’s one that’s been underwater for decades or centuries. Sometimes that discovery can yield even more fascinating artifacts — and sometimes those artifacts take the form of, well, booze. The latest addition to the crossroads of nautical history and alcoholic history was recently located in waters off the coast of Sweden — and booze wasn’t the only preserved beverage found on board.

The team of divers responsible for their discovery recently recounted their experience for the diving conference Baltictech. The divers describe the shipwreck as being located “dozens of miles south of Sweden, outside Polish territorial and economic waters.” In their description of their discovery, they note that two members of their team embarked on what they’d believed would be a quick dive — one that went much longer than expected when they came upon the ship.

“We encountered a 19th century sailing ship in very good condition, loaded to the sides with champagne, wine, mineral water and porcelaine. There was so much of it that it was difficult for us to judge the quantities,” the divers reported. “We certainly saw more than 100 bottles of champagne and baskets of mineral water in clay bottles.”

As they explained, it was the mineral water — made sometime between 1850 and 1867 — that provided some critical context for what the vessel was doing there. In the 19th century, mineral water was largely used for medicinal purposes by royalty. This provided the diving team with a few leads on how best to proceed.

Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze and Other Valuables 
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze and Other Valuables 
 That whiskey has been aging for almost two centuries

No action has been taken to see what condition the champagne is in after its long stint underwater, but it may be better-preserved than one might expect. As Hannah Staab pointed out at VinePair, other bottles found under similar conditions have weathered those conditions well — so this potentially stash of champagne may well be suitable for consumption more than a century after its descent.

More Like This

Lake Superior
Researchers Discovered Multiple Shipwrecks in Lake Superior This Year
Beer bottles
Century-Old Beer Found in a Shipwreck Might Change Modern Brewing
USS Johnston
Divers Reach Deepest Shipwreck Ever — This World War II Destroyer
Gairsoppa salvage
How Do You Salvage a Trove of World War II-Era Letters Found in a Shipwreck?

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Wine
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A bottlenose dolphin in captivity at an aquarium with a person looking into the tank
Bottled-Up Bottlenoses: The Ugly Truth Behind Our Love of Dolphins
Maasai warriors running across the grasslands of East Africa. We visited them at Chem Chem Safari Lodge in Tanzania.
Running Lessons From the Fittest People on the Planet
"Throne of Grace" cover
How a Now-Forgotten Mountain Man Helped Reshape the American West
Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
Review: Jabra Drops an Excellent Upgrade to Our Favorite Earbuds
Chez Jay is a quintessential dive bar and king among West side establishments
The Best Dive Bars in LA
The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which features a split rear window design
Chevy’s Mind-Boggling ZR1 Has a Feature Not Seen on a Corvette Since 1963

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Shipwreck bottles

Scientists Locate Champagne Bottles in Century-Old Shipwreck

Hazy IPAs

Has the Great Hazy IPA Debate Finally Been Settled?

Breville InFizz Fusion in multiple colors

Review: Breville’s InFizz Fusion Aims for Creative Home Bartenders

A bottle of Kanosuke Single Malt Japanese Whisky. Here's our review of three of Kanosuke's expressions.

Review: Kanosuke Is Reimagining the Possibilities of Japanese Whisky

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours