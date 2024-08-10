Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Master of Malt’s New Owner Is Also Its Old Owner

Founder Justin Petszaft bought the company back

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 10, 2024 7:49 pm
Whiskey barrels
Master of Malt's original owner is now its new owner.
Getty Images

In 2018, Anheuser-Busch InBev added a previously-indepenent company to their drinks portfolio. It’s a familiar story, especially to observers of the craft beer space. In this case, though, the company the drinks conglomerate purchased was in a different line of booze — specifically, it was the drinks retailer and publication Master of Malt. Now, at a time when AB InBev has divested itself of some of its beer subsidiaries, it’s also done the same to Master of Malt.

What’s a little more surprising, though, is who the buyer is. As Olivia White at VinePair reports, Master of Malt will be returning to the hands of its founder, Justin Petszaft. The sale isn’t limited to Master of Malt; instead, White writes, it includes the entirety of Atom Group, which also includes Atom Brands and Maverick Drinks.

In comments made to The Spirits Business, Petszaft spoke of AB InBev’s “unparalleled professionalism and decency in recognizing that Atom could only reach its full potential as an independent founder-led company and facilitating the transition back to independence.”

In the same interview, he also addressed his goals for the newly-independent company. “We can now focus on growing a beautiful ecosystem comprising every link in the premium spirits value chain, which is also open to the rest of the industry as a platform and service provider,” Petszaft told The Spirits Business.

This is a moment in the industry when some large-scale acquisitions haven’t worked out well for previously-indepdent companies — Anchor Brewing’s closure last year being perhaps the most prominent example. So it’s refereshing to see a situation like this, where Master of Malt’s original owner is back in charge — and hopefully its future looks brighter.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

