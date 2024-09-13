Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

How Do You Make a Glass Bottle Lighter? Ask Johnnie Walker.

A limited number of bottles of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra will be available in 2025

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 13, 2024 3:12 pm
Whisky bottle
Glass bottles for spirits are heavy, right? Not this one.
Diageo

Consider the glass bottle. While it might seem ubiquitous — in part because it is — creating one is a more delicate balance than you might think. How do you find the right middle ground between a bottle that’s durable enough to withstand being transported while also being light enough that picking it up doesn’t feel like a workout? There are also environmental considerations to consider, both in terms of the materials used and the impact of a bottle’s weight on carbon emissions.

All of those factors help explain why Johnnie Walker has been experimenting with creating a lighter glass bottle for its whisky. At this year’s London Design Festival, the distillery unveiled something that could foreshadow a new era of whisky packaging: the lightest glass whisky bottle ever made. The 70cl bottle weighs just 180 grams — or just below 0.4 pounds, depending on how you’re keeping track. It’s the product of five years of experimentation to find the ideal balance between weight and strength.

Johnnie Walker’s announcement of this bottle wasn’t all about design, either — this lightweight bottle also comes with a limited edition blend of spirits in an edition of 888. Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker used a combination of spirits from Oban, Brora and Royal Lochnagar as well as several now-shuttered distilleries. Next year, a limited number of these bottles will go on sale, with a suggested price of £1,000.00 ($1,310.00). Its name? Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra.

An Enlightening Q&A With Johnnie Walker’s First Female Master Blender
An Enlightening Q&A With Johnnie Walker’s First Female Master Blender
 Dr. Emma Walker on breaking barriers, bringing innovation to Scotch and why blood orange soda is a perfect highball mixer

Apparently the process used to make this bottle doesn’t scale up to make it suitable for larger distribution, though the announcement does declare that the process used to make it “is already being applied to lightweighting projects across the Diageo portfolio.” There’s also an aspect of this design that adds notes of open-source into the mix: Diageo is providing royalty-free access to the bottle patent.

“Rather than hold this new knowledge close to our chest, we’re excited to be offering a royalty-free licence to our granted UK patent to the world,” said Diageo’s Global Design Director, Jeremy Lindley, in a statement. “We hope that our discoveries will have a positive impact within the wider industry and help discover new possibilities for lighter, lower carbon packaging alternatives.”

More Like This

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami
Johnnie Walker Just Released a Blue Label Umami Whisky
best new whiskeys for November (six bottles0
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink in November
Ardbeg and other scotch whisky barrels stacked at the Bunnahabhain distillery on the isle of Islay, with Jura misty in the background.
Why Islay Is Suddenly the Hottest Thing in Scotch
Loch Lomond
Can You Really Get the World’s Best Scotch for $40?

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Five of the best perpetual calendar watches, from A. Lange & Söhne, Bulgari, Jaeger-LeCoultre, F.P. Journe and IWC
The World’s Best Perpetual Calendar Watches
Nike Killshot
Are These Cult Nike Sneakers Poised for a Comeback?
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
September 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This September
A black 2004 Porsche 911 with a green Yakima rooftop tent owned by Brock Keen of Instagram handle @996roadtrip sitting on a beach with two women in the background next to a campfire
How to Car Camp in a Porsche, According to Brock Keen of @996RoadTrip
Justin Bieber wearing sweatpants next to James Dean wearing blue jeans. Are sweatpants the denim of the 21st century?
How Sweatpants Became the Jeans of the 21st Century

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Whisky bottle

How Do You Make a Glass Bottle Lighter? Ask Johnnie Walker.

a silhouette of a woman drinking wine in front of a colorful screen

The Magic of France’s Most Vibrant Wine Scene Is Coming to NYC

The three new bottles from Octomore (15.1, 15.2, 15.3)

Octomore 15 Is Redefining What “Heavily Peated” Really Means

Basil Hayden

Revisiting the Classics: Basil Hayden Is Your Approachable Small-Batch Whiskey

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024

I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair

Culture Hound

The Best Movies, TV and Music for September

Best whiskeys

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 

Oasis in 1997

Oasis's Appeal in 2024 Goes Beyond Nostalgia