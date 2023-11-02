Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink in November

Johnnie Walker embraces umami. Plus, new bottles from Hibiki, Pinhook, WhistlePig and a 54-year-old Highland Park.

best new whiskeys for November (six bottles0
Some of our favorite whiskeys for November
Photo illustration
By Kirk Miller
November 2, 2023 5:38 am
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. For more great fall bottles, please check out our more in-depth looks at new releases from Angel’s Envy, Wild Turkey, Paul Sutton and HIRSCH.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami
Diageo

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami

We wrote about this blended Scotch release earlier this fall, but we finally had a chance to taste this collaboration between Johnnie Walker Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker and Japanese Chef Kei Kobayashi. It’s a nice mix of sweet and savory, and it pairs particularly well with meals — the savory portions (wood spice, salinity, smoke) will work well with meat or fish (and definitely caviar), but let it sit for a moment and the fruity and chocolatey notes become more apparent…ideal for dessert.

BUY HERe
Highland Park 54 Year Old
Highland Park 54 Year Old
Highland Park

Highland Park 54 Year Old

The oldest and rarest expression from this Orkney-based distillery (which itself started in 1798), this whisky features casks originally laid down in 1968. From there, four refill butts and six refill hogsheads were combined in February 2008 and refilled into first-fill European sherry butts for final maturation. The bottle was announced in February as part of the distillery’s 225th anniversary, but we were just able to try a sample a few weeks back: It’s quite refined and floral with notes of vanilla, lychee, tropical fruit, and hints of smoke and oak. Only 225 bottles are available worldwide, and they’re valued at $54,000. 

MORE INFO
Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond, Single Farm Edition
Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond, Single Farm Edition
High Wire Distilling Co.

Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond, Single Farm Edition

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary this fall, the South Carolina distillery High Wire used a nearly extinct type of corn (Jimmy Red) that they harvested and targeted for this release. A Bottled in Bond expression, this is a nuttier and more herbal bourbon than you may be used to, but the sweetness and caramel, graham cracker and vanilla notes really shine on the mid-palate. As a limited release, Jimmy Red is packaged in a custom stoneware, hand-glazed bottle with an imprinted Jimmy Red medallion and a gold wax seal. 

BUY HERE
Pinhook 2023 Vertical Series Bourbon
Pinhook 2023 Vertical Series Bourbon
Pinhook

Pinhook 2023 Vertical Series Bourbon

Like they’re doing with rye, master whiskey blenders Pinhook took MGP-purchased barrels of bourbon and is now aging and releasing them yearly as vintages (in small, blended batches, so the ABV does change but the mashbill is consistent). And it’s amazing how much the liquid can transform in a year. Coming in 114.6 proof, this 8-year bourbon — dubbed Bourbon War — is starting to garner sweeter caramel and butterscotch notes as it matures along with oak spice and burnt orange peel. It seems close to perfect now, but curious how this’ll taste in another year or four, as the series will end with year 12.

BUY HERE
WhistlePig Boss Hog X
WhistlePig Boss Hog X
WhistlePig

WhistlePig Boss Hog X

Each year, WhistlePig releases one whiskey that’s spent time in some very interesting barrels and follows a set of five commandments. The tenth edition of Boss Hog actually expands the commandments to, natch, ten (the whiskey must be single barrel, bottled at proof, complex, unique, inventive, etc.), printed on the inside of the box. This rye was aged in new American oak and then finished in barrels that contained the distillery’s experimental spirit (basically a rye/whey distillate infused with Frankincense and Myrrh) and also craft mead casks. The result 

This one is super fruity/jammy and full of notes of dark cherry, vanilla, ginger and a little black pepper. It features a rich and oily mouthfeel and overall, kind of feels like an ideal winter holiday sipper that’d pair well with some sort of artisanal dessert. Note: Don’t do what I did and grab this bottle by the pig stopper; that’s a pointy bugger.

MORE INFO
Redbreast Tawny Port Cask Edition
Redbreast Tawny Port Cask Edition
Irish Distillers

Redbreast Tawny Port Cask Edition

This limited-edition Single Pot Irish Whiskey was initially matured in a combination of bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks and then finished in Tawny Port casks for a number of years. This one has a rich mouthfeel with plenty of pralines, caramel, dried fruit and fig.  

BUY HERE
The Glenrothes 25 Year Old
The Glenrothes 25 Year Old
The Glenrothes

The Glenrothes 25 Year Old

While the Speyside distillery has offered a 25-year-old expression before, The 25 reflects an entirely new liquid and package design. Aged in a high proportion of first-fill sherry-seasoned casks, this one is quite fruity, with notes of butterscotch, vanilla, toasted almonds, pear and cocoa, with a modest amount of baking and oak spices.

BUY HERE

Hibiki 21-Year-Old
Hibiki 21-Year-Old
House of Suntory

Hibiki 21-Year-Old

Another centennial celebration release from the House of Suntory, this limited-edition release ($5,000) features a blend of various malt and grain whiskies from Suntory’s Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita distilleries, with an emphasis on aging in rare Mizunara oak. Floral and full of incense, sandalwood, vanilla and toffee, with the Mizunara coming through mid-palate. Note: A limited-edition bottle design of Hibiki Japanese Harmony was also recently released.

MORE INFO
BHAKTA 1928
BHAKTA 1928
Bhakta

BHAKTA 1928

A new flagship release from the Vermont blender — headed up by former WhistlePig bigwig Raj Bhakta — this interesting blend is 60% 2018 rye, 30% XO Calvados (average age about 30 years) and 10% Armagnac vintages (1928, 1941, 1962, 1973 and 1996). Priced at $69 — knowing Raj, this was intentional — this goes beyond a typical rye and gets into notes of orange peel, caramel, fruity custard, vanilla, red fruit and even some subtle tropical notes. 

BUY HERE

More Like This

Raj Peter Bhakta of BHAKTA Spirits
Raj Bhakta Wants You to Love Armagnac (and Find Spiritual Fulfillment)
four bottles of whisk(e)y InsideHook likes for October
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This October
Whiskey in a glass with ice and ears of wheat or rye in the sunlight with long shadows on a beige rustic background. American rye whiskey is a growing but misunderstood category.
What Exactly Is Rye Whiskey?
Five bottles of elevated bourbon on a table.
What Is Bourbon?

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Most Popular

The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Drinks, Right This Way

best new whiskeys for November (six bottles0

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink in November

Best ryes for a Manhattan

The 5 Best Ryes for a Manhattan, According to Bartenders

Jeppson's Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Malört

Today’s the Day to Drink Jeppson’s Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Malört

A shop filled with a still and bottles of Argentine gin

How Argentina Is Taking on the World of Craft Gin

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

best new whiskeys for November (six bottles0

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink in November

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S. We recently tested and reviewed the high-performance hatchback.

Practical and Exhilarating? Not a Pipe Dream in the Acura Integra Type S.

A picture of ginger root next to sliced lemons, against a yellow background.

Should You Be Taking Ginger Everyday?

Paul Crenshaw's "Melt With Me"

Revisit the 1980s Cola Wars in This Excerpt From Paul Crenshaw’s “Melt With Me”