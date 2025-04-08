Why Saunas Are Suddenly in Vogue in the Tech World

When you think of the tech world, what kind of recreational activities come to mind? As it turns out, the new go-to pastime of a growing number of tech workers isn’t spin class, resistance training or rock climbing. Instead, it’s something with a history that goes back thousands of years — and tends to involve either very hot or very cold temperatures. That’s right: saunas and ice baths are having a moment in tech circles.



For Business Insider, Samantha Stokes chronicled the growing appeal of Othership, a modern spa that began its life in Ontario and recently expanded with a New York City location. (Our own Tanner Garrity reported on the wellness center last August.) As Stokes explains, Othership has become a popular space both for industry gatherings and for tech workers looking for a place to socialize and unwind. The company’s New York facility includes a sauna that can hold up to 90 people and a number of ice baths.

The Gospel of Contrast Bathing Sauna, ice bath, repeat. Here’s how the wellness world got obsessed with cycling between hot and cold.

Othership isn’t the only contemporary spa that appeals to people who work in tech. Stokes details the way that similar establishments, including New York’s Bathhouse, are developing a following in the industry. Among the reasons for that interest, she explains, is that these spas offer people a way to interact with one another in a wellness-focused, alcohol-free space.

From that angle, at least, this looks less like something specific to the tech world and more part of a growing shift away from putting alcohol at the center of all social events. There are plenty of reasons why someone would rather not have drinking be part of their socializing — especially if it’s on a professional level.