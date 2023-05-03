Wellness

Why You Should Sit on the Ground for 30 Minutes a Day

Sitting's the new smoking? Done right, it can be a superpower.

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
Updated May 11, 2026 11:16 am EDT
Bo Jackson and George Brett sitting on tuf.
Bo knows! Park your butt on the turf.
Getty Images

I had a legendary basketball coach growing up, the kind of coach who had parents arriving early for pickup so they could listen to his speeches. Interesting guy: He was one of the few yoked men doing yoga in the ’90s, an early adopter of grazing (I rarely saw him without an apple or a bag of nuts) and a sworn enemy of couches. He loved watching sports, just couldn’t stand all the sitting.

Coach had a couple signature solutions in his quiver, including banging out push-ups during commercial breaks and sitting on the carpet for the entirety of games. The former’s likely a bit much. But the latter is something I still think about all these years later — and evidently, it’s a legitimate antidote for today’s sedentary crisis.

The numbers are grim: 80% of American jobs could now be classified as “sedentary,” and the average American sits eight hours a day. That said, all sits aren’t created equal. Slumping on a couch or hunching over a screen isn’t the same as sitting in the middle of the floor, which requires you to engage your core muscles and keep a straight back.

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The Benefits of Floor Sitting

In their book Built to Move, mobility gurus Juliet Starrett and Kelly Starrett extoll the virtues of sitting on the floor for at least 30 cumulative minutes per day. When practiced regularly, seated positions are actually capable of restoring hip and low back function, stretching out tissue in the hamstrings and calves, and upping one’s “movement capacity,” a term to describe the degree of movement available to a person at a given time. The average American’s movement capacity has taken a hit in recent years, which is more or less the reason everyone’s back hurts.

Fidgeting Is Good

One of the reasons the Starretts want people to sit on the floor or ground (while watching TV, talking on the phone or drinking tea) is because the action inevitably results in fidgeting. “We want you to fidget and change positions while on the floor because it gives you the opportunity to rotate your hips into different end ranges, take pressure off your tissues, and avoid stiffness and pain,” they write in the book. “Your brain is going to tell you to move around while you’re on the floor, and that’s exactly what we think you should be doing.”

It might seem hard to believe, but a practice as simple as rotating from side to side on the floor in an unconscious effort to get comfortable is going to impact your movement capacity, blood circulation, proprioception and even muscle strength (either directly or down the line — it’s easier to throw weight around in the gym when your body works).

Some Positions to Try

Thirty minutes on the floor may seem like a lot, but that sum is more manageable if you break it up into increments throughout the day. And if sitting on the living room carpet like a kindergartener isn’t particularly inspiring, try “habit stacking” — go sit on a track, in a park or at the beach (to get your outside time in, too).

Some positions to know in order to get started:

You get the picture: Sitting doesn’t have to be a scourge. It can be a superpower if it’s done right.

Meet your guide

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook, where he’s covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture since 2017. He also authors The Charge, InsideHook’s weekly wellness newsletter. Beyond the newsroom, he can usually be found running, skating, reading, writing fiction or playing tennis. He lives in Brooklyn.
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