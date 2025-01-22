The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Every January, the watchmaking maisons of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy — TAG Heuer, Bulgari, Hublot, Zenith, Gérald Genta, Daniel Roth, Louis Vuitton itself, and now L’Epée 1839 and Tiffany & Co. — set up shop in a major U.S. city to show off their new wares to the international press. It’s an exciting time, with opportunities to view and touch the year’s fresh crop of timepieces just as the watches are shipping to stores. With executives, designers and senior LVMH leadership on hand for interviews, it’s also a chance to experience the watches on a more profound level, complete with deep dives into their backstory, inspiration and savoir faire.

This year, this miniature trade show is bigger than ever before. Despite being displaced to New York City at the eleventh hour due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the excitement and optimism of the fair is palpable as L’Epée 1839 and Tiffany & Co. join the fray for the first time. Louis Vuitton, meanwhile, continues to demonstrate its exceptional command of the haute horlogerie space as it explores the fringes of avant-garde watchmaking, while Zenith begins sharing its famed El Primero movement technology with other members of the group. With racing chronographs on offer from tool watch specialist TAG Heuer and a new movement from Bulgari ready for inclusion in the brand’s famed Serpenti watches, 2025 is shaping up to be quite a thrilling year for watchmaking.



Below, we dive into our eight favorite releases from LVMH Watch Week 2025.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph Though TAG Heuer has numerous chronographs within its Formula 1 collection, it would seem that the brand’s recently renewed sponsorship of Formula 1 racing provided an excellent opportunity to offer a fresh take on this automotive-centric complication. Available in four standard versions as well as a special-edition Oracle Red Bull Racing iteration, the new Formula 1 Chronograph features a redesigned case with several racing-derived touches: The 44mm titanium housing takes its shape from the nose of an F1 vehicle, while the bezel sides boast micro-perforations like those on brake discs. With improved ergonomics and an aluminum tachymeter bezel, the new model features a triple-register chronograph with a date display and outer 1/5th-seconds track powered by the TAG Heuer Caliber 16 automatic movement. With versions in brushed titanium as well as black DLC-coated titanium, there are options for everybody in what is sure to be a popular new entry point into the TAG Heuer universe. Diameter: 44mm Movement: TAG Heuer Calibre 16 automatic Water Resistance: 200m buy here: $4,700 – $5,450

Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow You’d have to be living under a horological rock not to have noticed the flurry of “rainbow”-themed watches that seem to be popping up nonstop these past few years. While Rolex may have been early to this trend with its “Rainbow” Daytona, that watch’s “unobtainium” status has opened a void willingly filled by many other maisons. Zenith, whose Chronomaster Sport is similar to that highly desirable Rolex by virtue of its design and feature set, has released a new “Rainbow” of its own, this time in 18K white gold. Measuring 41mm in diameter, its bezel is set with no fewer than 50 baguette-cut gemstones including colored sapphires and diamonds. (The diamonds mark the 1/10th-second intervals — a clever design touch that matches up with the hi-beat El Primero Cal. 3600’s ability to track that same unit of time.) The black dial with its triple-register chronograph is further set with another 12 gemstones whose coloration lines up with the gems on the bezel. It’s tough to argue with such an eye-catching object! Diameter: 41mm Movement: Zenith El Primero 3600 automatic Water Resistance: 100m buy here: $112,100

Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Green SAXEM Ever the innovator in the realm of materials, Hublot’s flagship piece for LVMH Watch Week 2025 is a deep green version of its Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic SAXEM. SAXEM, which stands for “Sapphire Aluminium oXide and rare Earth Mineral,” originally developed for use in satellites, is similar to more conventional sapphire but features a four-sided structure and rare earth elements, giving it unique properties that Hublot has been able to harness to great horological effect. The new green version, a limited edition of just 18 pieces, measures 44mm in diameter and houses the MHUB6035 automatic movement that is visible beneath a smoked black sapphire crystal. Boasting a tourbillon, black Arabic indices, sword hands, and a mix of sandblasted and hand-decorated finishing techniques, the watch is completed by a black rubber strap as well as an additional green transparent strap. Diameter: 44mm Movement: Hublot MHUB6035 automatic Water Resistance: 30m buy here: $231,000

Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Antipode The original Louis Vuitton Spin Time — which uses a series of rotating cubes to display the time in the manner of an old-fashioned airport departures board — was an innovative sensation. Now, redesigned and featuring a newly developed movement from the mad geniuses at La Fabrique du Temps, the Spin Time is being offered in no less than six fresh references within the Tambour collection. Though each is special in its own right, including stunning gem-set examples, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Antipode is a cut above its beautiful brethren. While the basic premise of spinning displays radiating outward from an inner dial remains the same, the Antipode replaces the spinning hour indices with the name of two cities, each of which are 12 hours apart. Thus, when the time is, say, 11 a.m. in Auckland, it is simultaneously 11 p.m. in London, which is easily gathered from the dial. Joined by a conventional minute hand as well as a special yellow local hour indicator, the Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Antipode represents the birth of a fresh travel complication — and a highly useful one at that. Brilliant! Diameter: 42.5mm Movement: Louis Vuitton LFT ST12.01 automatic Water Resistance: 50m BUY HERE: $99,500

Gérald Genta Gentissimma Oursin Fire Opal Vacationing on Corsica in 1994, celebrated watch designer Gérald Genta (inventor of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philippe Nautilus) came upon a sea urchin that sparked an idea. His Oursin design — a round watch covered in tiny beads reminiscent of a sea urchin’s body — was typical of the brilliant designer’s playful timepieces. After acquiring Genta’s namesake brand, Louis Vuitton reissued the Oursin in 2024 in three precious-metal versions. Now, a brand-new take in 3N yellow gold is making its debut: Measuring 36.5mm in diameter, it features 137 fire opal gems individually screwed into the case via 3N yellow gold pins. An orange carnelian dial with round yellow gold indices builds upon the fiery theme, which is inspired by the fire opal’s natural surroundings. (The stone is formed in volcanoes in Mexico.) Powered by a modified Zenith Elite movement and paired to a black alligator leather strap, it’s a beautiful new objet d’art that just happens to tell the time. Diameter: 36.5mm Movement: Zenith Elite cal. GG-005 automatic Water Resistance: 30m Learn more here

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription Continuing on where the Tourbillon Souscription of 2024 left off, the new limited-edition Extra Plat Souscription pairs a yellow gold double-ellipse case with an ultra-thin movement from La Fabrique du Temps in a watch that echoes one of Daniel Roth’s own designs from the early 1990s. At just 35.5mm in diameter and 7.7 mm thick, this gorgeous dress watch is a handsome unisex model whose gorgeous guillochage dial and in-house DR002 hand-wound movement with 65-hour power reserve are sure to delight (though only for a few buyers, as it’s limited to 20 pieces). The devil, of course, is in the details: The dial, for example, requires some 10 hours of crafting on vintage lathes just for the guilloché work, with a clous de Paris base and a brushed chapter ring providing visual interplay that adds plenty of depth and interest. Simple (with its two hands) yet wonderfully intricate, it’s a standout 2025 release and another example of Louis Vuitton’s uncanny ability to produce superlative watches. Diameter: 35.5mm Movement: Daniel Roth DR002 hand-wound Water Resistance: 30m BUY HERE: ~$49,700

L’Epée 1839 Watch Box If you’re looking for a high-end yet modern clock, chances are you’ve considered something from L’Epée 1839. Now owned by LVMH, the Swiss brand has been in business for close to two centuries and designs some of the most thought-provoking timepieces in the world. In addition to timekeepers themselves, however, it also makes interesting accessories such as watch boxes and stands. Its new Watch Box is one such creation, but don’t let its straightforward designation fool you: Made from transparent acrylic, its housing features a mechanical “lift” — push a button on the housing, and the lid opens as the lift elevates the watch to within easy reach. Close the lid, and the system rewinds itself, ready to receive the watch when you’ve finished wearing it. Simple yet elegant and eye-catching, it’s the perfect accessory for someone looking to house his or her prized horological treasure in style. Dimensions: 215mm (length) x 150mm (width) x 140mm (height) buy here: $12,000



Tiffany & Co. Bird on a Rock Tsavorite Watch Celebrating Tiffany & Co.’s long relationship with celebrated French jewelry designer Jean Schlumberger, the new Bird on a Rock Tsavorite Watch takes a familiar motif from the brooch of the same name — that which held the famed Tiffany Diamond — and gives it horological form. Housed in a 39mm 18K white gold case, it features Schlumberger’s famous bird (rendered in white gold, diamonds and pink sapphires) attached to an invisible track on the outer dial ring. As the wearer moves their wrist, the bird rotates freely around the dial, which is itself set with 36 baguette-cut tsavorites and 166 round full-cut diamonds. The bezel and lugs, meanwhile, are set with a further 413 round brilliant-cut diamonds. Powered by the Swiss-made Calibre LTM 2100 automatic movement with 38 hours of power reserve and paired to a dark green alligator leather strap, the Bird on a Rock Tsavorite Watch is exemplary of Tiffany & Co.’s commitment to the marriage of gem-setting and horology in truly spectacular fashion. Diameter: 39mm Movement: LTM 2100 automatic Water Resistance: 30m LEARN MORE HERE