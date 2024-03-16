You Are Here: Denver

It was the whispers of gold that first popularized this segment of the Front Range, and today people are still coming to Denver to seek their fortunes. In recent years, the city’s popularity has really taken off — it’s consistently ranked as one of the fastest growing cities in the nation for young people.

Granted, now striking it rich isn’t so much about making money (though there are plenty of opportunities in Denver for people of all professions). It’s also about having access to the outdoors (Rocky Mountain National Park is roughly an hour’s drive away and there are a bevy of world-famous ski resorts within two hours), a staggering number of award-winning breweries, a striving arts and culinary scene and so much more. It’s a city that’s progressive, creative, laid-back and active, and where there truly is something for everyone.

Whether you’re just visiting Denver or are a long-time local looking for ways to spend your downtime, read on for some of the best things to do in Denver.

What to Drink

Our Mutual Friend Brewery Courtesy

Best Craft Brewery: Our Mutual Friend

In just the Denver metro area, there are more than 150 breweries. And it’s a city that takes beer seriously — breweries here consistently rake in medals for their suds at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival (which also happens to take place in Denver each fall). Some spots are hyper niche, focusing on a single style, like sours, or styles from one region, like Germany. Others offer a spectrum of styles or push the boundaries on what people typically consider to be beer.

That’s a lot of throat-clearing to say: with all the outstanding breweries in Denver, nobody will ever agree on which handful are the best, let alone which one. But this funky community brewery in RiNo (River North) has something of a Goldilocks factor — there’s something for everyone. On any given visit, you might find the Mr. Prickles, a prickly pear sour next to the Porch Pumpkin, an imperial porter with pumpkin and vanilla, as well as a couple of well-balanced IPAs, pilsners and bourbon barrel-aged stouts.

Honorable mentions: Cerebral Brewing, Crooked Stave, Great Divide Brewing Company, 4 Noses Brewing Company, Jagged Mountain Brewing Co., Denver Beer Co.

Forget Me Not Courtesy

Best Cocktail Bar: Bar Lady Jane

While there is no shortage of incredible cocktail bars in Denver, what makes Lady Jane stand out is its ever-changing menu. This neighborhood bar in LoHi always has 12 cocktails on offer, though they change seasonally. They’re arranged on the menu by how adventurous and boozy they are. Beyond inventive cocktails, Lady Jane offers a collection of wines, beers and an impressive spirits list. Eagle-eyed whiskey lovers would notice some hard-to-find offerings, like those from George T. Stagg, Van Winkle and Angel’s Envy. Pair those potent potables with cozy seating areas (divided by an abundance of live plants) and charcuterie boards, and you’ve got a place worth hanging out at all evening.

Honorable mentions: Death & Co, Williams & Graham, Room for Milly, The Family Jones Spirit House, Run For The Roses, Forget Me Not

Finn’s Manor Adam Warren Photography

Best Dive Bar: Finn’s Manor

Some people might take umbrage with me calling Finn’s Manor a dive bar — there are more than 400 whiskies on offer, and they often feature hard-to-find beers on draft. What makes something a dive bar, though? I’d argue it’s somewhere with an unassuming facade (maybe some funky bric-a-brac, like Mardi Gras beads and mixed-match chairs), a sense of community and stiff drinks. Check, check and check.

Found in an old brick house built on the site of a former salvage yard, Finn’s is equal parts beer bar, cocktail lounge and rotating food truck pod. Guests can crowd around the small bar inside or spread out on the vast outdoor patio (which has covered and uncovered sections). There’s often live music and always an over-the-top punch bowl special that features some of the more unique spirits found in house.

Honorable Mentions: The High Lonesome, PS Lounge, My Brother’s Bar

The Cooper Lounge Courtesy

Death and Co. Denver, the second iteration of the famed New York City bar, is what other hotel bars aspire to be. The opulent lobby bar has the vibe of a 17th-century French salon, with high ceilings, sumptuous velvet couches and lounge chairs, jewel-toned decor, and multiple palatial chandeliers. All cocktails are arranged around a theme, either “fresh and lively,” “bright and confident,” “elegant and timeless,” “rich and comforting” or “boozy and honest.” You can also expect a sparse but solid wine-by-the-glass list and a rotating cast of draft beers, ciders and sakes. The Drunken Cookies (baked goods made with milk and dark chocolate, banana liqueur and sea salt) are always a good idea.

Honorable mentions: The Cooper Lounge (at The Crawford Hotel), B&GC (at Halcyon), The Cruise Room (at Oxford Hotel)

Where to Eat

Hops & Pie Courtesy

Cheap Lunch: Hops and Pie

All of the menu options at Hops and Pie are massive, from the salads to the sandwiches to the sourdough Detroit-style pizzas. They’re also affordable — the deep dish square is hefty enough to feed two, and it starts at $12.

And, if you’re looking to have a libation with lunch, Hops and Pie has more than 20 craft beer taps (usually with some hard-to-find, much-hyped beers, like Pliny the Elder from Russian River Brewing Company and Gumballhead from 3 Floyds Brewing Co.). Earlier this year, they also officially opened their 3,000-square-foot patio, complete with fire pits and permanent heaters.

Honorable mentions: Maria Empanada, Work & Class, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Ramen Star

Cherry Cricket Courtesy

Best Burger Spot: Cherry Cricket

For nearly 80 years, Cherry Cricket has been a Mile High City mainstay. Now with three locations throughout the metro area, Cherry Cricket offers patrons a chance to choose their own adventure. After picking a protein (the standard beef patty is arguably the most popular, but other meats, like bison and turkey, are available), the next step is toppings (including standard options like caramelized onions, bacon and avocado to zanier ones, such as cheddar jalapeño Cheetos and a scoop of mac and cheese) and a side.

Alternatively, guests can go with one of Cherry Cricket’s Picks, some of which were first-place winners at the yearly Denver Burger Battle, like the 720 Jammin’ Poblano Burger, which comes topped with pimento cheese, pork belly, crispy poblano and cherry pepper raspberry sauce.

Honorable mentions: Fat Sully’s, The Mighty Burger, Bob’s Atomic Burgers

Tavernetta Courtesy

Nice Dinner: Tavernetta

Located near the Union Station railways platform, this cozy Italian eatery is slightly more casual than its sister restaurant (the James Beard Award and Michelin Star-earning Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder) but no less dazzling. It’s also a reservation you’ll want to come hungry to. Start with the burrata, served with pesto, basil and Tavernetta’s homemade focaccia. Next, opt for one of the handmade pasta dishes, like the tagliatelle with Maine lobster, Calabrian chili, preserved tomatoes and celery, or the rigatoni with lamb ragu and a shower of pecorino romano. From there, move on to the monkfish, accompanied by prosciutto, celery root, apple and brown butter, before wrapping up with a piece of tiramisu.

Honorable mentions: Uchi Denver, Safta, Mercantile, Noble Riot, Root Down

The Wolf’s Tailor Courtesy

Helmed by Kelly Whitaker, one of the most innovative and creative chefs-restaurateurs in Denver, The Wolf’s Tailor offers intricate, beautifully presented, seasonal tasting menus that revolve around a particular theme (like buckwheat) but draw influence from Nordic, Italian and East Asian cuisine. Just this year, The Wolf’s Tailor was appointed a Michelin star — one of only five restaurants in Colorado to earn the coveted award (another one of Whitaker’s restaurants, BRUTØ, also nabbed a star). Reservations are a must.

Honorable mentions: BRUTØ, Annette, A5 Steakhouse

Huckleberry Roasters Courtesy

Best Coffee Shop: Hello Darling Cafe

Located in Riverfront Park, this bright, art deco cafe and cocktail bar is an inviting place to while away the day. Throughout the space are marble-topped tables coupled with leather chairs, emerald green and pastel pink velvet couches, and tufted booths (each conveniently located near an outlet) for patrons to do work or socialize on.

By day, Hello Darling offers MiddleState espresso drinks, hand-rolled Dis Burrito breakfast burritos and Heart Bakery pastries. By night, it serves classic cocktails (like Negronis, Moscow Mules and, of course, Espresso Martinis), wine and charcuterie boards.

Honorable mentions: Huckleberry Roasters, Rivers and Roads Coffee, Aviano Coffee, Salita

Where to Shop

Garage Sale Courtesy

Best Vintage Shop: Garage Sale Vintage

“Come for the vintage, stay for the Margaritas” is the tagline at this buy, sell and trade shop with its own cocktail bar. You’ll find vintage pieces from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and Y2K era among the racks. Because vintage shopping is supposed to be sustainable, they don’t accept any fast fashion or mall brands, so the offerings tend to be higher quality and unique. And, if you spend $100, you get a celebratory shot at the bar.

Honorable mentions: SecondLove, Common Threads

Recollect Records Courtesy

Best Record Store: Recollect Records

It’s easy to get lost thumbing through the vinyl at this bright and welcoming shop in the Golden Triangle Arts District — they stock an incredible variety of genres and artists. You can find plenty of new records here, from obscure punk bands to pop sensations, but there’s also a well-curated bargain section in the back, with some gems priced as low as $3.

Honorable mentions: Twist and Shout, Wax Trax

West Side Books Courtesy

Best Bookstore: Printed Page Bookshop

Visiting a used bookstore is a literary adventure waiting to happen, and this eclectic haven offers a multitude of reasons to explore its shelves. Tucked into a Victorian mansion in Antique Row on Denver’s South Broadway, this bookstore is actually a co-op — dozens of booksellers share the space, so chances are good they’ll have whatever you’re looking for, even if that’s a rare first-edition novel or out-of-print series.

Honorable mentions: West Side Books

What to Do

Meow Wolf Convergence Station Courtesy

Best Gallery: Meow Wolf Convergence Station

While Meow Wolf’s third permanent exhibition may not be your traditional gallery, it’s undeniably the largest and boasts the most varied artwork in Denver. The 90,000-square-foot space contains what amounts to a massive collage of interactive art pieces created by more than 300 artists (more than 100 of whom hail from Colorado) who were each given the creative freedom to craft their own fictional world within a larger world. The work is essentially a narrative that explores what happens when a quartet of wildly dissimilar, Marvel-esqe universes collide and become one. Guests can try to unravel the story or just appreciate the eclectic, immersive experience for what it is.

Honorable mentions: Walker Fine Art, Pirate Contemporary Art, Artists on Santa Fe Gallery

Cherry Creek Trail Getty

Best Running/Hiking Trail: Cherry Creek Trail

Cherry Creek is a solid example of city life and nature working in tandem. Stretching more than 40 miles from Denver’s Confluence Park (where the Platte River and Cherry Creek meet and also where some of the first gold was found, which led to the founding of the city), the well-maintained trail follows its namesake waterway through the downtown core of Denver and into the neighboring communities of Glendale, Aurora, Centennial and Parker before ending in Franktown. There are oodles of entry points along its meandering path for runners (and bikers) to access the trail.

Honorable mentions: Red Rocks Trail at Red Rocks Park

Red Rocks Ampitheatre Courtesy

Best Place for Live Music: Red Rocks Amphitheatre

There is perhaps no concert venue more unique and captivating than Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Set between 400-foot-high, rust-colored sandstone rock formations, this 9,000-seat theater offers stellar views and incredible acoustics. In fact, many artists, including Neil Young and Dave Matthews, have recorded live albums here — the sound is just that good. Which means the natural amphitheater attracts big-name bands throughout the summer season.

Honorable mentions: Mission Ballroom, Bluebird Theater, Ball Arena

Union Station Courtesy

Tourist Spot That’s Actually Worth It: Union Station

Not all that long ago, Union Station was at risk of being torn down. Originally built in 1881, the granite Beaux-arts style building was in rough shape by the early aughts. But, thanks to a group of local preservationists, the supercentenarian building was meticulously restored. Now, the train depot acts as Denver’s urban nucleus, packed with an array of trendy bars, restaurants, boutique shops and a hotel.

Honorable mentions: Larimer Square, Coors Field, Denver Art Museum, The Beer Spa, Dairy Block

Where to Stay

The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa Courtesy

Best Luxury Hotel: The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa

In its 133-year history, The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa has hosted everyone from dignitaries to pop stars. The Italian Renaissance-style hotel counts 241 luxurious guest rooms, including three presidential suites and a Beatles-themed room where the band actually stayed in 1964. The most visually stunning aspect of the opulent hotel is the eight-story atrium, which doubles as its reception area and still has its original stained glass ceiling.

However, you don’t have to stay the night to enjoy two of the triangle-shaped hotel’s best amenities. One is the spa, which boasts a bevy of treatments (including facials, massages and hair care), some of which are specifically designed for Colorado’s dry, sunny climate. The other is the daily high tea, served in the atrium, where guests nosh on scones, finger sandwiches and Devonshire cream shipped from England and wash it down with tea or champagne.

Honorable mentions: The Crawford Hotel, The Ramble Hotel, The Rally Hotel, The Four Seasons

Catbird Courtesy

Best Boutique Hotel: Catbird

There’s something undeniably cool about Catbird. Located in Denver’s artsy RiNo neighborhood, this funky offering is redefining what it means to be an extended-stay hotel. Each room has a lofted bed (under which you’ll find pull-out closets and tables to maximize space), a kitchenette stocked with Our Place crockery and cookbooks from the likes of Snoop Dogg, and a pull-down screen with an HD projector so you can stream the latest movies and shows. And the hotel wants its guests to have fun outside its four walls, too. At the hybrid front desk/bar/restaurant/grab-and-go snack bar, guests can pick out toys from Catbird’s extensive lending library, which includes Vespa Primavera scooters, skateboards, Polaroid cameras, picnic kits and more.

Honorable mentions: Halcyon, The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block, The Curtis, The Slate