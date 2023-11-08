You Are Here: Oklahoma City

I first came to Oklahoma City the way many initial visitors do: as a passerby on a road trip to get somewhere else. Between its Route 66 roots and intersection at the nexus of several major highways, where the South meets the Southwest, OKC has been more “drive past” country than “flyover” country. But just as many initial visitors become unexpected regulars, or even eventual residents, I too was drawn back to one of the most surprising, mystifying and singular cities I’ve ever called home.

Growing up in New Hampshire, and spending the first 13 years of adulthood in Chicago, I never gave Oklahoma a second thought (beyond my obsession with the movie Twister). It wasn’t until my brother started dating — and eventually marrying — someone from OKC that it blipped on my radar. Prior to that, all I knew of the area was pretty grim, and I hadn’t been too keen to visit a city I mostly associated with domestic terrorism and unrealistically frequent tornadoes. The pleasant surprises, though, have been far more frequent.

It wasn’t until 2018, when I left Chicago to travel full-time in an RV, that OKC began to magnetize. En route to Albuquerque, I spent my first night in said RV in OKC, and went to dinner at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, the oldest restaurant in the state, with my brother’s in-laws. I began to sense something special here — it’s a rapidly growing city in the midst of a momentous cultural upswing; one where the Wild Western oldness of the stockyards juxtaposes nicely with artsy neighborhoods like the Plaza District and the Paseo, and where shiny skyscrapers cast shadows over dusty saloons and Indigenous museums. It’s also a place that debunks stereotypes at every turn.

The people of OKC are the kindest and most welcoming I’ve ever encountered, regardless of their politics. The mayor sets the bar for what bipartisan leadership should look like. The food scene is far more dynamic than chicken-fried assumptions, from elote pizzas and pimento sandwiches to award-winning tasting menus. The arts, from the city’s myriad murals to its booming film scene, are omnipresent. And as a queer person, the fact that multiple Pride festivals take place here was certainly a pleasant perk. A lot has changed for me since my initial visit to OKC as a passing outsider. After moving here in 2020, I’ve gotten divorced and remarried, I’ve fallen in love with every facet of this inclusive city, and I’ve become a proud Okie.

As I’ve shared with friends and family who have visited me, here are some of my favorite places to get a taste of what makes my adopted hometown so special.

What to Drink

Stonecloud Brewing Company Courtesy

Best Craft Brewery: Skydance Brewing Co. in Automobile Alley

OKC may have been late to the booze game (the state was one of the last to repeal Prohibition, clinging to comically archaic alcohol laws until well after the millennium), but the city has made up for lost time with a spate of craft breweries, taprooms and bars. Among one of the most original newcomers is Skydance Brewing Co., the first Native-owned brewery in Oklahoma, and the latest addition to the brewery-saturated warehouse district in Automobile Alley.

The space, an industrial-chic vibe with a vast patio and upstairs loft, is quite cool. The story behind it all is even cooler. Owner and brewer Jake Keyes, a member of the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma and a descendant of the Osage Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe, fostered a love for beer from an early age, inspired by his father’s passion for brewing. That home-grown spirit, coupled with reverence for Oklahoma terroir and tradition, beget a brewery that OKC can be proud of. And clearly all that early curiosity was well worth it, because Keyes’s beers are some of the most exciting in the city.

Their perennial Fancy Dance IPA is a favorite for my husband and I, and always a must-order at both the brewery and on other drink lists around town. They also rotate other inventive offerings, like their Juice Wolves fruited milkshake IPA, Cherry Limelight sour and Native Land IPA.



Honorable Mention: Stonecloud Brewing Co. in the Arts District, 405 Brewing Co. in Norman, The Big Friendly in the Wheeler District

The R&J Lounge and Supper Club Courtesy

Best Cocktail Bar: The R&J Lounge and Supper Club in Midtown

One dreary evening a couple years ago, when my mom was visiting and we were bowling at ‘70s-inspired Dust Bowl Lanes, we stumbled into a clandestine cocktail bar that was just as retro-chic. The R&J Lounge and Supper Club feels like something out of a northwoods noir, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it bar nestled down an alley, with a medieval-looking door under the glow of an old-timey neon sign. Inside, the crimson-lit space is narrow and intimate, sectioned off by curtains, decorated with taxidermy, and awash in supper club-style cocktails and snacks (e.g., Tom Collinses, Harvey Wallbangers and relish trays).

The aesthetic itself is completely transportive, reminiscent of nothing else in OKC, and the cocktails are some of the best — and booziest— in town. The lengthy drink list is divvied into something-for-everyone sections, like tiki cocktails and long drinks, but it’s hard for me to pry myself away from the expertly made classics. The R&J is my go-to for a pitch-perfect Manhattan, but it’s also a place to experiment with other less-familiar staples, like the Scotch and cherry Blood & Sand, the Fernet-spiked Hanky Panky, or a Trinidad Sour with bitters, lemon juice, rye and orgeat.



Honorable Mention: Palo Santo in the Farmers Market District, The Wander Inn in Guthrie, Flamingo Tiki in the Paseo

Lost Highway Courtesy

Best Dive Bar: Frankie’s in Venice

It says a lot about OKC, and the city’s infinite cultural surprises, that one of the best dive bars in town is a lesbian bar. That’s thanks in part to the fact that OKC has more lesbian bars than just about any city in the country (for context, San Francisco currently has zero), and thanks to the devoted reputation of enduring watering holes like Frankie’s.

Unlike some gay bars and clubs, which can feel exclusionary or superficial, lesbian bars like Frankie’s are welcoming, relaxed and frills-free — all the cornerstones of a quintessential neighborhood dive, minus the heterosexuality. This one in particular nails the genre, with its come-one-and-all energy, its astroturf-lined patio, its cheap drinks and its lively karaoke scene. All with the added benefit of putting on much better drag shows than your typical drag-deficient dive.

Honorable Mention: Cookie’s in Midtown, Lost Highway in Crestwood, The Bunker Club in Uptown

The Library of Distilled Spirits Courtesy

Best Hotel Bar: The Library of Distilled Spirits downtown

With a collection of spirits so vast and vintage that it feels more like a cocktail museum that your standard bar, The Library of Distilled Spirits is the definitional hidden gem of a hotel bar. Nestled in the basement of The National hotel, a recently retrofitted historic skyscraper that once served as an ornate bank, the subterranean haunt is housed inside an enormous vault and bedecked with posh seats, a huge central bar and sultry mood lighting for days. It’s also got a staggering cocktail program, with 200 classic offerings to choose from, culled from more than 1,500 spirits from around the world.

Basically, any classic concoction imaginable is fair game here (I like to order their Black Manhattan, which swaps sweet vermouth for darker amaro), and bartenders are well-versed in their craft; but the bar also rotates seasonal originals, like the Crash Bandicoot (spiced rum, coconut rum, ancho verde, red chile-infused honey, mango puree, lime) and Barrel O’Monkeys (banana-infused bourbon, rye whiskey, molasses, chocolate bitters, pecan bitters).

Somehow even more in-the-know than a basement vault bar, The Archive is essentially an esoteric bar-within-a-bar — a smaller nook of a space with more pageantry to the drinks, and a curated menu inspired by the cocktail travelogues of writer and bygone bon vivant Charles H. Baker Jr. Here, you’ll find elaborate drinks in a leather-bound book of a menu, all rooted in travel and exploration. Examples include the Calcutta Classic, a rye and sherry punch infused with masala chai and tamarind, served in an elephant mug, and the Bertita’s Old Fashioned Special, a smoked bourbon tipple with mole bitters, piloncillo and copal resin.



Honorable Mention: Red Piano Lounge downtown, O Bar in Midtown, Pool Bar in the Arts District

You Are Here: Dallas All the sweetest parts of Dallas, according to someone who lives there

Where to Eat

Empire Slice House Courtesy

Cheap Lunch/Local Specialty: 30th Street Market in the Paseo

Come for the morning pastries, stay to work on my laptop, and then linger longer for watermelon gazpacho, pimento sandwiches and charcuterie. That’s basically become my MO at this all-day fixture, a lofty cafe, market and bottle shop that does a lot of things — and does them all well. It’s not uncommon for my husband and I to spend three mornings a week at 30th Street Market, and the cafe is just as recommendable for lunch.

All breads are baked in-house, like the fluffy and slightly sweet milk bread used for pimento sandwiches and grilled cheese, or the crunchy country sourdough that gets stacked with roasted eggplant, zucchini and turmeric tahini. Seasonal soups, like chili and gazpacho, are always hits, as are the cheese plates, curried chickpea salad and sweets (pastries rotate constantly, but run the gamut from yuzu lemon bars to peanut butter miso cookies). Later, 30th Street is an under-the-radar spot for happy hour, and the wine selection is among the best in the city.



Honorable Mention: Bun Box in the Asian District, Empire Slice House in the Plaza District, Edge Craft Barbecue in Metro Park

Spark Courtesy

Best Burger Spot: Bar Arbolada in the Arts District

Not that I hold a lot of stock in food recommendations from Alton Brown, but when he’s right he’s right. When the Food Network star named the Bar Arbolada burger the best in the country, it triggered a minor media moment in OKC — but one that was fully justified. I’ve been a fan of this hip corner bar for years, since its earlier days as a more formal wining and dining destination. But during the pandemic, the bar shifted gears and changed its menu entirely — craft cocktails remained, but the food switched from composed plates to simple smash burgers. And the result has been a smash success.

This place is such a wonderful enigma to me. How can a place like this, an impossibly cool haunt that looks more Los Angeles than OKC, be so affordable and so good at something so simple? The prices across the board are astoundingly cheap, considering the caliber and the quality. This is true of its perfect burger, a thin griddled patty with crispy edges that gets topped simply with mustard, ketchup, chopped onions, pickles and American cheese. It’s basically a fast-food-style burger done very well. And since the patties are so thin, doubling up with two is an entirely reasonable choice. It should also be noted that Bar Arbolada serves my favorite veggie burger in the city, too — so good that I frequently order it over the beef version.



Honorable Mention: Burger Punk in the Paseo, Ludivine in Midtown, Spark in Scissortail Park

El Coyote Courtesy

Nice Dinner: The Jones Assembly in the Arts District

If there’s one single place that exemplifies OKC’s unexpected coolness, it’s the Jones Assembly, a sprawling, multi-tiered dining and entertainment concept that single-handedly shifted the paradigm when it opened in the Arts District in 2017. Ever since my brother’s mother-in-law first took us here for after-dinner Irish coffees, it’s become my default for wowing out-of-towners. When my friend Kelly first visited in 2021, she turned to me immediately upon entering and said, “I see why you moved here. There’s cool shit here.”

First off, the space is incredible, from its soaring atrium-like dining room, to its vast outdoor patio lined with trees and a performance stage. The Jones hosts periodic concerts and snags some surprisingly big names (I’ve seen Bastille here, much to my delight), and they’re always a go-to for an epic holiday-themed party or buffet-style feast.

At an overwhelming place like this, the food could easily get overlooked. But it somehow lives up to its environs. Aside from a few menu standbys, the food rotates seasonally, offering an always-inventive spree of bright, bold new dishes. At any given point, this could mean sambal-spiced scallop crudo, grilled turbot with pea pod emulsion, elote pizza, and apple cruller ice cream sandwiches with cider glaze and apple butter. The cocktails are right in step, with things like the Tai One On, with apricot-infused rye whiskey, rum, apricot liqueur, Aperol, lime and sunflower orgeat. Whether for wooing visitors or a glam date night, wherein my husband and I share dips and spreads at the bar, the Jones Assembly is always a special occasion.



Honorable Mention: Ma Der Lao Kitchen in the Plaza District, Picasso Cafe in the Paseo, El Coyote in the Britton District

Grey Sweater Courtesy

Nicer Dinner: Grey Sweater in Deep Deuce

Every burgeoning food city has its hero. In OKC, that hero is Andrew Black, a Jamaican native who somehow — fortuitously — wound up in Oklahoma and fell in love with it as much as I did. One of the kindest and most creative chefs I’ve met, I couldn’t think of a more deserving talent to earn an award from the James Beard Foundation. In fact, when he was crowned the Best Chef: Southwest in 2023, he became the first Oklahoma chef to take home a medal from the “Oscars of food.”

He won that award for Grey Sweater, his intimate and intricate tasting menu restaurant in Deep Deuce, where the culinary dynamo presides over a wide-open kitchen that feels more like decadent dinner theater than a degustation. The restaurant, anchored by a huge U-shaped chef’s counter, has a distinct cozy and homey feel, albeit the kind of home I could only dream of affording. Friendly servers whisk wine bottles through each tiered tasting option, which is ever-changing and fresh, inspired by Black’s travels, emotions and whimsy. On any given evening, such delicate dishes could include anything from Nigerian prawns glazed in Oklahoma sorghum to butter-poached scallops with coconut sauce. Each artful plate illustrates a chef at the top of his game — a creative force helping to bolster OKC’s rising reputation as a dining destination.



Honorable Mention: Nonesuch in Midtown, Vast downtown, Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Stockyards City

Sincerely Coffee Roasters Courtesy

Best Coffee Shop: Sincerely Coffee Roasters in Midtown

When I first officially moved to OKC in 2020, after two years roving around the country in an RV, one new coffee shop quickly imprinted itself upon me and showed me that I made the right choice. I remember walking along the Oklahoma River trails into downtown, falling down an Instagram rabbit hole as I perused options for cafes and iced coffee on a typically blistering August day.

Sincerely Coffee Shop, which, like me, was new in OKC at the time, caught my attention immediately. The twee, pink-hued shop looked like something from a Wes Anderson set piece, with equally quirky drink choices like s’mores cold brew, Fruity Pebbles lattes and strawberry rose matcha. Three years later, I’m just as smitten. My husband and I frequent it on mornings when it’s cool enough to walk through nearby Mesta Park, house-roasted coffees in-hand.

Honorable Mention: Elemental Coffee in Midtown, EÔTÉ in Automobile Alley, Prelude Coffee Roasters in Automobile Alley

Where to Shop

GQ Fashions Fine Menswear Courtesy

Best Menswear Shop: GQ Fashions Fine Menswear in Linwood Place

Until recently, I had never purchased boots that necessitated attaining snake oil to keep them sleek. But after acquiring my favorite footwear — a ruby-red pair of snakeskin boots — I’d be willing to do just about anything to continue shopping at GQ Fashions Fine Menswear. Considering my typically androgynous attire, I don’t do a lot of shopping at menswear stores, but GQ quickly became one of my favorite stores in general after visiting to shop for formalwear.

My husband turned me on to it, as he’s been going to this friendly, family-run institution for years. So when it came time for me to purchase a suit of some sort, he knew exactly where to take me. And I’ve since been back several times, any time I need something dashing or audacious. For me, what I love about GQ is it’s not anything run-of-the-mill or monotonous. You can find some daring garments and footwear here, from spiky gold shoes to brimmed hats in any shape, size and style. For my wedding, I got a pair of silver-splashed white pants. For my sister’s wedding, I snagged a soft pink jacket with gold embellishments, which fits so well I’m desperate for occasions to wear it.

We’ve since recommended GQ to several friends, who have also subsequently joined the club of GQ loyalists looking for style, swagger and something truly distinct.



Honorable Mention: Grinmore in the Plaza District, NASH Engineered Fashion in Midtown, Steven Giles Clothing in Automobile Alley

Orange Peel Courtesy

Best Vintage Shop: Magoo’s Attic in the Plaza District

Ever since moving to OKC, my wardrobe has become far flashier — and frankly gayer — than it’s ever been. That’s largely thanks to the city’s surprisingly robust vintage scene, with cool AF stores scattered all over town, offering all manner of eccentric, androgynous apparel and ephemera. The Plaza District, in particular, is an epicenter of vintage swag, thanks to pioneering storefronts like Dig It and Bad Granny’s Bazaar, plus newcomers like Dog Daze Vintage. Then there’s Magoo’s Attic, a second-floor treasure trove of upcycled decor and fun apparel.

You never know what you’re gonna find up here, be it a crop-top sweater that says “bitch” in hilariously elegant stitching, or a bowler hat that my husband got for himself, but I’ve all but stolen. During your visit, you can expect to find anything from rubber duck-themed rings and blue faux-fur coats to Space Jam sweatshirts and rooster-shaped candle-holders. Being queer-owned, the shop puts concerted efforts into diversity and inclusivity, meaning vendors and artists hail from a wide patchwork of backgrounds, cultures and communities. While there, say hi to resident shop dog Miss Vanjee. She will steal your heart like I’ve since stolen my husband’s hat.



Honorable Mention: Dig It in the Plaza District, Orange Peel in the Britton District, Craig’s Emporium in Uptown

Trolley Stop Record Shop Courtesy

Best Record Store: Guestroom Records in the Western Avenue District

I used to think I wasn’t all that into records, until I spent an egregious amount of money on the limited-edition box set for Beyoncé’s Lemonade. There is just something special about that lemonade-yellow record slotted into a barbel-heavy box outfitted with a full book of lewks and lore that really did it for me. And while I’m not typically dropping $300 per record nowadays, I still love the rush of discovery that comes with perusing the aisles at places like Guestroom Records.

For 20 years, this musical gold mine has been slinging rarities and vinyl gems, new and old. With its steadily rotating inventory, this is the kind of dynamic place where you could pick up an Adele record one week and a Bob Dylan deep cut the next. They also feature periodic new releases and splashy sales, like the 30th anniversary box set of Nirvana’s Nevermind. And Record Store Day is a big deal here, with so much of a crowd that the parking lot looks like a street festival.



Honorable Mention: 3 Dachshunds in Edmond, Monkey Feet Music in Putnam Heights, Trolley Stop Record Shop in Classen-Ten-Penn

Commonplace Books Courtesy

Best Bookstore: Commonplace Books in Midtown

“We read to know we are not alone.” So says the window fronting Commonplace Books, a heartwarming indie shop with locations in Midtown and Edmond. Inside, the vibe is just as inspired, with its carefully curated selection of books across a wide chasm of genres, including plenty of works from local authors and books about Oklahoma.

For me, this was where I originally snagged my copy of Boom Town, Sam Anderson’s fascinating dive into Oklahoma’s absurd history — and its deep pride for local basketball team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is where I come for gifts, be it a new cookbook, an Oklahoma-themed children’s book for our nephew or a cozy book-themed sweatshirt for my sister-in-law. New and old, it’s always fun to peruse the shelves and displays at this warm, sunny shop, and there’s always something to satiate my inner bookworm, be it a new take on the life and death of Edgar Allan Poe, or a book that answers the burning question of what happened to Humpty Dumpty after his fall (because apparently he didn’t die?).



Honorable Mention: Bookish in Automobile Alley, Literati Press Bookshop in the Paseo, Full Circle Bookstore in 50 Penn Place

What to Do

Oklahoma Contemporary Courtesy

Best Gallery: Oklahoma Contemporary in Automobile Alley

World-class art is everywhere in OKC. It’s lining the Plaza Walls in the Plaza District. It’s the towering Chihuly glass collection at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. It’s so abundant on murals that USA Today ranked OKC the best in the nation for street art. And it’s on full, radiant display at Oklahoma Contemporary, a stunning facility that captivates the second you lay eyes on its singular facade — a four-story building, lined with reflective aluminum fins, called “Folding Light.” Along with a sprawling outdoor art park, the inner workings at this modern mainstay are just as striking.

State-of-the-art, and on par with anything I’ve seen in any city, the free-to-visit museum offers an immersive display of visual art, sculptures, ceramics, drawings and everything in between. Currently on exhibition, “Multiple Voices” marks the first public artwork in the U.S. for Austrian artist Eva Schlegel, who drew inspiration from Oklahoma’s unique sunlight to create a series of translucent surfaces in the outdoor art park. Inside, “Patterns of Knowing” features works from Jordan Ann Craig, Jeri Redcorn and Benjamin Harjo Jr., all working with patterns rooted in Indigenous cultures. And then there’s “ArtNow: The Soul is a Wanderer,” offering a plethora of illustrious works from 15 Oklahoman artists utilizing various mediums.



Honorable Mention: Oklahoma City Museum of Art in the Arts District, DNA Galleries in the Plaza District, Little D Gallery in the Paseo

Lake Hefner Getty Images

Best Running/Hiking Trail: Lake Hefner Trail

One of my favorite “you’d never guess you were in Oklahoma” vantage points is from the eastern shores of Lake Hefner, a massive man-made lake and reservoir on the city’s northwest side that looks more like Maine. That’s thanks to its expansive body of water, its iconic lighthouse, its marina filled with bobbing sailboats and the fact that people frequently wind-surf here. It’s a beautiful, serene setting for sunsets or chilling on a lakeside patio, but my favorite moment of zen is walking around the paved trail that surrounds it.

The Lake Hefner Running Trail wraps around the entire length of the lake, resulting in a loop that’s anywhere between nine and 11 miles, depending on who you ask and what my gait is that day. Either way, when it’s not dangerously hot outside, it’s my favorite way to unplug and spend a few hours listening to podcasts while walking past wading birds, a golf course and numerous parks.



Honorable Mention: Spring Creek Trail at Arcadia Lake, Oklahoma River Trails, Scissortail Park Trails

Beer City Music Hall Courtesy

Best Place for Live Music: Ice Event Center & Grill in Eastside

Tucked away in a nondescript shopping center on the northeast side, not far from our house, Ice Event Center & Grill is the kind of intimate music venue that feels utterly of the people, for the people. I had never heard of it before meeting my husband, who told me about how he eased his way back into pandemic-era normalcy by attending socially distanced shows here — and eating socially distanced chicken tenders while listening to jazz, a soothing social balm during culture-starved times.

With him, I’ve become a fast fan. Even as someone who had never been before, I was immediately and warmly embraced, and made to feel like a regular. We love to go and listen to our friend Chanda Graham, a multi-talented lawyer/jazz singer who commands a room as well as she commands a mic. Along with a house band, whose members may include the likes of Louise Goldberg and Josh Stenis, the jazzy tradition has become our favorite way to spend a Sunday evening, cozied up in the dark parlor amongst a crowd of loyal and friendly regulars.



Honorable Mention: Blue Note Lounge in Uptown, Round Midnight in Edmond, Beer City Music Hall in the Arts District

Oklahoma City National Memorial David Sutton Pictures

Tourist Spot That’s Actually Worth It: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum downtown

At first thought, recommending tourists visit a memorial dedicated to the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in American history sounds…bleak. But the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is anything but. I was only eight when the attack occurred in 1995, yet I still vividly remember its omnipresent coverage on the news, and my parents talking about it. I of course didn’t grasp the gravity of it, although it remained the only thing I knew about Oklahoma City until decades later. Naturally, when I first started visiting (ca. 2019, while I was still passing through in the RV), I was eager to visit the memorial and museum — and what I found was far more uplifting and heartwarming than I anticipated.

Today, some 28 years after the bombing that destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and killed 168 people, visitors still come from all over the world to pay their respects. The chain-link fence outside is filled with touching notes, stuffed animals, and sentiments of love and strength. Both outside at the memorial — a pristine and serene space of reverence — and inside the elaborate museum, the takeaway is a sense of community support, survival and endurance. It’s brutally emotional, and I’ve yet to visit without crying, but you walk away feeling awed by a city that can rally together during the darkest times. Whether you’re a first-timer, a lifelong Oklahoman, or anyone in between, it’s a place that resonates profoundly.

One of my favorite quotes from the museum, uttered by Dennis Compton of Arizona Task Force 1, encapsulates what this memorial means to me, and to so many proud, resilient Oklahomans: “We went to Oklahoma City to assist with a horrible situation that centered around death and destruction, but we went home with a life lesson on how a community should react to adversity.”

Honorable Mention: Bricktown Canal in Bricktown, First Americans Museum in the Horizons District, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in the Adventure District

Where to Stay

The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City Hilton

Best Luxury Hotel: The National downtown

When The National hotel opened downtown in 2022, it felt like the city had officially calcified as a metropolitan hub of coolness and artistry. Housed within one of the city’s earliest skyscrapers, a masterwork of Art Deco and Neoclassical architecture jutting up 32 stories, the building initially operated as a bank (hence the aforementioned Library of Distilled Spirits in the vaulted basement) before sitting dormant for far too long. At last, the premium Autograph Collection of Marriott Hotels repurposed it into something extraordinary: the most decadent hotel this city has ever seen.

Guests are first greeted, upon ascending the escalators, with the Great Hall, a soaring atrium with Italianate columns and Italian food at its signature restaurant, Tellers. Nearby, boutique retail lines the ground floor, like Plenty Mercantile and Lucchese Bootmaker, a Texas-born brand of cowboy boots where a pair of finely crafted stompers will set you back $2,000. There’s also a swanky steakhouse, Stock & Bond, a slick barbershop, and upstairs, a slew of contemporary rooms and suites with prime views of downtown OKC and high-end amenities fit for a cowboy who’s made it big.



Honorable Mention: The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City downtown, Omni Oklahoma City Hotel at Scissortail Park, The Fordson Hotel in the Arts District

Bradford House Courtesy

Best Boutique Hotel: Bradford House in Putnam Heights

I’ll always have a soft spot for Bradford House, the gorgeously appointed boutique hotel housed in a former mansion in an unexpected residential part of the city’s northwest side. For starters, the inn and its restaurant of the same name (which is one of the best chef-driven properties in town, by the way) opened the same week that I moved here, so I feel a special kinship with the manor. Even more so, this is where I first met my husband, who was fortuitously enjoying happy hour with friends there one evening, while I was still with my ex. Lucky for me, Bradford House lasted longer than my first marriage.

There’s a lot to love about this place, too, regardless of whether or not life-changing memories are tied to it. It’s one of the most stylish properties in town, like a B&B that’s been dressed to the nines in pastels, animal prints and chic velvet. The rooms are just as posh as the common spaces, including a back courtyard and a huge wraparound front porch that would look right at home in the Lowcountry. It’s a dreamy place for a staycation, or a vacation for visitors eager to feel like a local. For my husband and I, it’s a place we return to hear our friend Jerry Scott play jazz with his Savoy Trio, for pastries from Quincy’s Bake Shop, and for date nights that remind us how glad we are that found each other, and how glad we are to call OKC home.



Honorable Mention: The Ellison in Nichols Hills, Classen Inn Motel in Midtown, the Noun Hotel in Norman