United Airlines Is Boosting Service Near Several National Parks

Some new seasonal routes are coming soon

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 17, 2026 9:06 pm EST
United Airlines Boeing 777
United Airlines is expanding its domestic routes this year.
United Airlines

Travelers looking to get around the United States will have a few more options if United is their airline of choice this year. As reported by Sean Cudahy of The Points Guy, the airline is adding seasonal service this year that should make it easier to visit some prime vacation destinations, including getting travelers to airports near both Yellowstone and Acadia National Parks

Among the routes being added is a flight that will connect O’Hare International Airport to Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, Wyoming, set to run from May through September. From late June until early September, United also plans to connect Denver with Bangor International Airport, located an hour northwest of Acadia National Park.

That route is not the only one United will run this summer connecting travelers to Maine. (Or, perhaps, giving Maine residents the option to do some summer travel of their own.) United will be running flights from both Los Angeles and San Francisco to Portland International Jetport, the most charmingly-named airport in the country. That service is set to begin on June 27, with flights only taking place on Saturdays.

United Airlines' Starlink Installations Are Gaining Speed
United Airlines’ Starlink Installations Are Gaining Speed
 The free wifi program is expanding beyond regional flights this autumn

“This summer United Airlines will connect the State of Maine to the State of California with non-stop trans-continental air service!” Paul Bradbury, the Airport Director for the Portland International Jetport, said in a statement. “This level of connectivity is truly remarkable and we are grateful for United’s continued investment in the Portland market.”

Portland, Maine is not the only eastern destination United is adding service to this summer. A route connecting Los Angeles and Pittsburgh is one of several year-round routes the airline is adding. Service on that route is set to begin on March 29, 2026.

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
