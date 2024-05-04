The Top Foods to Eat in Bogota and Where to Find Them

Nestled high in the Andean mountains, find Bogotá, the dynamic capital city of Colombia. Despite its sprawling urban landscape, vibrant culture and rich history, Bogotá has managed to maintain a low profile on the international travel scene. Better for you, because beneath the surface of its bustling streets lies a vibrant food city waiting to be discovered, and those who delve into its unique charm find a dynamic metropolis that effortlessly blends tradition with modernity. From its lively markets and historic neighborhoods to its elegant restaurants that work with local producers, Bogotá presents a fascinating tapestry of Colombian life and cuisine.

One of Bogotá’s best-kept secrets is its burgeoning food scene, which boasts an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary gastronomy, showcasing the country’s diverse regional flavors. For the past decade, a growing number of the city’s chefs have drawn inspiration from Colombia’s rich agricultural landscape, incorporating fresh, local ingredients to create dishes that reflect the botanical diversity of the nearby Amazon. From tasty street food options like arepas, boñuelos and empanadas to upscale restaurants serving innovative interpretations of Colombian cuisine, Bogotá’s foodie culture offers a unique journey for the curious.

Traditional Colombian ajiaco soup Getty Images

Traditional dishes

Bandeja Paisa

When it comes to breakfast, Colombians don’t play around. This traditional dish is reminiscent of a Full English, but (in our opinion) much tastier. Bandeja Paisa actually originated in the Antioquia region, but is popular throughout the country, and some of the best is to be found in Bogota. It is a hearty, savory and flavorful plate with generous servings of ground and/or grilled meat (such as chorizo or carne molida), rice, red beans, chicharrón (crispy pork belly), a fried egg, avocado, plantains and arepa (corn cake). Try the one at the hole-in-the-wall, cash-only El Envigadeño in downtown.

Ajiaco

In Colombia, Ajiaco is essentially comfort in a bowl. Known for its rich and hearty flavors, it’s a simple soup that typically includes chicken, a variety of potatoes (including a local specialty called papas criollas), corn on the cob, avocado and herbs. One of the best places to savor authentic Ajiaco is at La Perseverancia — a historic market renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse food stalls. Many locals and tourists alike head there to indulge in a steaming bowl of Ajiaco prepared by local cooks.

Santafereño

Chocolate Santafereño is a traditional Colombian take on hot chocolate, and super popular in Bogotá. Rich and thick, it’s made by melting Colombian chocolate tablets into hot milk with cinnamon and cloves. At breakfast time, it’s typically served with almojábanas or pandebonos, local cheese-filled pastries, creating a perfect pairing of sweet and savory. While in Bogotá, make sure to indulge in the combo at La Puerta Falsa, a historic eatery in La Candelaria.

La Candelaria district Getty Images

Bogota’s best gastronomic neighborhoods

Bogotá’s neighborhoods are broken up in a really interesting way, with particular “zones” with their own specialization. Zona G (Gourmet Zone), for instance, is renowned for its high-end dining options, featuring a concentration of upscale restaurants, bistros and cafes. Here, you can savor gourmet dishes ranging from international cuisine to innovative Colombian gastronomy. Zona T, on the other hand, is the city’s entertainment district. It offers a mix of trendy restaurants, bars and clubs.

The upscale Chapinero Alto is branded by some as the Brooklyn of Bogotá, where you can find a plethora of trendy restaurants, stylish cafes and innovative eateries. From artisanal coffee shops to upscale dining establishments, Chapinero Alto is a great home base in the city, and very safe to walk around in.

La Candelaria, the historic heart of the city, is a hub for traditional Colombian cuisine. Its cobblestone streets are lined with charming eateries and street food stalls serving local specialties. You can also find iconic institutions here, like La Puerta Falsa, as well as the city’s best museums.

The historic façade of Casa Medina The Four Seasons

Where to stay

The Four Seasons Casa Medina

Housed in a meticulously restored 1940s mansion, this iconic hotel exudes timeless charm with its colonial architecture and opulent interiors. The rooms and suites are elegant, with both original architectural details and modern amenities, providing a luxurious retreat in the city. The hotel’s commitment to impeccable service is very refreshing in Bogotá, and you can’t beat their buffet style breakfast served in a beautiful atrium-style space every morning. Located in the vibrant Zona G, Casa Medina offers easy access to many of Bogotá’s best dining options.

We love that this property is also home to its own speakeasy-style cocktail bar, Boulevardier, which is hidden down a small winding staircase off their outdoor courtyard. Inside, the multi-level bar specializes in whiskey, with Prohibition-era vibes. You can even order cigars (and Cubans) to puff on while you sip there.

CASA Courtesy

Where to dine

Mesa Franca

Part of a movement in the city that emphasizes a focus on unique applications to local ingredients, this Chapinero restaurant is renowned for its innovative Colombian cuisine. There, stylish interiors create the perfect backdrop for produce-forward dishes, but where they really shine is with all things pork. One of the menu highlights is a pork belly with peanut purée, and on Thursdays you can listen to a DJ spin salsa hits while feasting on roast suckling pig.

Andrés Carne de Res

You’d never expect your wildest night in Bogota to take place in a restaurant, but that’s what makes Andrés Carne de Res one-of-a-kind. An institution in the city, it has been expanded to multiple locations (including one in Medellin) but there is no substitute for the chaotic magic of its flagship, located across multiple floors of an enormous building in Zona T. There is perhaps no other restaurant that also enforces a cover charge, even for those with a dinner reservation. The 10,000 pesos charge (less than $3 USD) is well worth it, as you can spend upwards of seven hours or more there — starting with a hearty steak dinner and ending with shots of aguardiente on the ground level dance floor.

CASA

CASA is a simple yet apt name for this upscale restaurant in Zona T, which inhabits Casa Bermúdez by legendary Colombian architect Guillermo Bermúdez. Enjoy dinner either inside the home, or outside in the lush back garden, both with their own vibes (the backyard being more lively). Besides the stunning environs, CASA offers tasty cocktails and a fusion of Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine, with standouts that include Rabo de Toro (oxtail rice), tuna tartare and duck sliders.

Salvo Patria

This trendy restaurant in Chapinero Alto actually started out as an artisanal coffee business, and later expanded into one of the city’s premiere destinations for dishes that shine a spotlight on locally sourced ingredients. With a focus on seasonality, the menu is ever-evolving, but one mainstay is their unique cheese and charcuterie boards, featuring Colombian products that the restaurant loves. Other unique ingredients also take mainstage, such as tiny chicken hearts on skewers, and ants infused into an earthy sauce that is drizzled over agnolotti.

Mad Radio Bogotá Courtesy

Where to drink

La Sala de Laura

Located upstairs within the gastronomic hotspot Restaurante Leo, La Sala de Laura is its highly creative cocktail counterpart, featuring their own distilled spirits and offering liquid tasting journeys that usher guests through the flavors of Colombia. With the integration of Laura’s spirits lineup entitled Territorio, she has created cocktails inspired by Colombia’s natural landscapes, from Andean Foggy Forest to Wet Jungle and Desert.

Mad Radio Bogotá

Cool kid spot Mad Radio is one of the best spots in the city for electronic music, in a stylish venue with actually good cocktails. For those who want to dance (or just appreciate the music) without having to settle for rail cocktails and a crowd of recent graduates, Mad Radio is your spot. Grab a Vinyl Mezcal Mule while you’re there, and enjoy unpretentious vibes and quality DJs. After your trip, you can listen to what they’re playing in real time on their website.

Huerta Coctelería Artesanal

This botanical cocktail bar with both indoor and outdoor seating is a local favorite in Zona Rosa, with cocktails that utilize over 100 different species of plants, many of which are grown by the staff and plucked fresh each day. The space itself reflects the menu, covered in greenery with a warm atmosphere and friendly hospitality. With a vast cocktail menu that features ingredients from guayaba to mandrake-infused gin, you’ll want to spend all night tasting as much as possible.

Matik Matik

An unassuming and fairly small venue, Matik Matik is a great spot to discover underrated artists and Colombian music that ranges from traditional to experimental. Their weekly programming runs the gamut, from jazz to cumbia and everything in between. Drinks here are rum-focused, with a wide variety of different house flavored rums such as Maracuya (passionfruit) and Lulo, a South American citrus that’s orange on the outside and green inside.

Primatial Cathedral of Bogotá and Capilla del Sagrario in Bolivar Square Getty Images

Don’t skip the street food

The food in Bogota is affordable in general, but you can sample all the best street food in the city for an entire afternoon and spend less than $20 USD. Even better, Colombian street food offerings are incredibly vast, ranging from your classic arepa con queso to coco frito (fried coconut) and mazorca desgranada — shaved corn kernels that can be eaten with or without toppings.

For a wide selection of street food, head to the famous Plaza de Bolívar in the historic district of La Candelaria. The square is not only steeped in historical importance, being a site for political and cultural events, but it’s also a vibrant hub for street food enthusiasts.

As you explore the cobblestone streets surrounding Plaza de Bolívar, you won’t have to look hard to discover a wide variety of delicious local street foods, with vendors offering arepas, empanadas, almojábanas (cheese bread) and so much more. The enticing aroma of grilled meats, roasting corn, sugar cane lemonade and fresh fruit juice wafts through the air, inviting you to try just one more thing.