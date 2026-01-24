There Are Many Reasons Not to Ski While Drunk

For many people, downhill skiing is a recreational activity. A not insignificant percentage of those people also, presumably, enjoy having a couple of drinks to unwind or socialize. This should go without saying, but: these are not two activities that should be combined. Downhill skiing requires a clear head and quick reflexes; being intoxicated can adversely affect both of these things. Skiing is fun, but it can also be deadly.



When it comes to actually setting legal boundaries on skiing while intoxicated, policies vary dramatically from country to country. In a recent article for The Local, Amanda Previdelli noted that — unlike some of its neighbors — Austria has no laws on the books specifically prohibiting skiing while inebriated. That said, if you cause an accident while skiing, you could still face punishment; it just won’t relate to your blood-alcohol content.



The Local’s reporting does state that both Germany and Italy have specific laws prohibiting skiing while inebriated. They are not the only jurisdictions that addressed this issue; a 1979 Colorado law bars people who are intoxicated or otherwise impaired — presumably, this now applies to weed use as well — from skiing downhill or on trails.

Unsurprisingly, scientists have looked into the effects of insobriety on skiing and snowboarding. A 2009 study conducted in Switzerland found that marijuana was more likely to contribute to skiing injuries than alcohol. And a 2005 study sponsored by the U.K.’s Foreign Office revealed that one-third of young skiers from the U.K. reported troubling drinking effects while skiing – either injuring themselves heading downhill or behaving badly in the ski resort itself.



Again, it’s a matter of common sense. If you’re hurtling down the side of the mountain, you’re going to want to have your reflexes and judgment unimpaired. It isn’t surprising that some lawmakers have sought to implement legal penalties for doing otherwise.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »