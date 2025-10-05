Leisure > Travel

Hawaii’s Ambitious Regenerative Tourism Plan Faces Challenges

There are several factors at play here

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 5, 2025 2:43 pm EDT
Aerial view of Hawaii
Aerial view of Diamond Head Volcano and Honolulu, with Waikiki Beach and Turquoise water and skyline.
Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

With advances in transportation, it’s become easier than ever to visit nearly any point in the world that you might imagine. That’s the good news; what complicates the matter is the challenge of visiting a new destination ethically, in a way that is respectful of local residents, the ecosystem and the history of the region. It’s an ethos that’s taken root in Hawaii, where a system of regenerative tourism is now in place.

Can that ambitious plan survive a broader challenge to the region’s tourism? That’s the question at the heart of a new report by Sara Kehaulani Goo at The Washington Post. Goo explains that regenerative tourism has a number of benefits for visitors and locals alike, including “increasing in-state tourism business ownership and addressing the cost-of-living crisis.” And in theory, doing so can also result in visitors getting a deeper appreciation for the place they’re visiting.

As Goo details, there are a few obstacles to making this initiative stick — many of which are economic. The Post cites a recent decline in visitors relative to last year, along with a more substantial drop in travelers from Japan making their way to Hawaii. Earlier this year,The Guardian reported that the state is planning to raise taxes on some aspects of tourism as a means of responding to the environmental effects of travel to and from the state.

There’s also the matter of the Maui wildfires, the rebuilding efforts around which provide an opportunity to reimagine certain aspects of local tourism — but which are a logistical challenge in their own right.

A New Hawaiian Law Could Reduce Short-Term Rentals
A New Hawaiian Law Could Reduce Short-Term Rentals
 One local government has already made changes as a result

In a 2020 article on regenerative tourism in The New York Times, Purdue University’s Jonathon Day explained the importance of this approach. “Regenerative tourism says, let’s make it better for future generations,” Day told the Times. But it isn’t always easy to make a more ambitious, long-term project work out — and it remains to be seen if this bold initiative will succeed at all of its goals.

More Like This

Trader Joe's
Apparently Trader Joe’s Has a Cult Following in Hawaii
Hawaii
Inside the Efforts to Bring Native Plants Back to Hawaii
A Next Health brochure for "Ocean-View IV Therapy" held in a hand at the Four Seasons Maui at Wailea
The Hawaiian Vacation, Now With IV Drips and $12,000 Stem Cell Therapy
Why Are So Many Hawaiian Tourists Suddenly Renting U-Haul Trucks?
Why Are So Many Hawaiian Tourists Suddenly Renting U-Haul Trucks?

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.
A collage of fall style pieces.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
See/Hear October
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for October 2025
The spotlight on WAGs — the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes — has rarely burned brighter.
What’s in It for the WAGs?
Filson x Wrangler
Does It Get Any More Rugged Than Filson x Wrangler?
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: Sneakers, Scotch and Speakers

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Aerial view of Hawaii

Hawaii's Ambitious Regenerative Tourism Plan Faces Challenges

The Patagonian landscape, defined by glacial lakes, towering peaks and vast steppe, stretches across southern Chile and Argentina.

Patagonia’s Stunning Beauty Delivers One of the World’s Best Adventures

Headed to Belize? Read this first.

The Perfect Belize Escape for Every Kind of Traveler

A still from Laird Hamilton's documentary "Dawn Ready" — he's on a hydrofoil with a plane behind him.

Laird Hamilton Talks the Flow State, Biohacking and “Dawn Ready”

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

Menswear Drops

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week