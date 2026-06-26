A First-Timer’s Guide to Dining Out in Mexico City

Mexico City is famously chockablock with culture and cuisine. From cantinas and market stalls in Centro Histórico to buzzy brunch cafés and taco stands in Condesa to fine dining in posh Polanco, the city ranks among the world’s great culinary destinations. Deeply rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving, its food culture is shaped by chefs who honor classic flavors while pushing creative boundaries. Travelers can choose from Michelin-starred restaurants serving elaborate tasting menus to humble takeout spots beloved by off-duty cooks. With so many exceptional places to eat spread across this vast metropolis, deciding where to start — especially on a first visit — can be a challenge.

To help you make the most of mealtime, we’ve put together a first-timer’s guide dedicated to navigating and devouring CDMX’s delicious dining scene.

Elevated dining

Pujol

Few restaurants are as synonymous with Mexico City’s dining scene as Pujol. Chef-owner Enrique Olvera’s two-Michelin-starred destination has become a global culinary landmark, known for its refined, boundary-pushing approach to Mexican cuisine. “The restaurant is celebrated for its innovative omakase taco tasting menu that reimagines Mexican cuisine in unforgettable ways,” says Kira McNeil, Scott Dunn Latin America Travel Specialist. Reservations open three months in advance, and tables are among the hardest to secure in the city.

Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11570 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

The chef’s counter at Quintonil Courtesy

Quintonil

Another seminal standout for elevated dining in posh Polanco, Quintonil — named for a native Oaxacan herb — is a two-Michelin-starred favorite of critics and food lovers from both near and far, serving creative, beautifully-executed dishes that spotlight modern interpretations of Mexican flavors. According to McNeil, lunch reservations are often easier to secure than dinner, and it’s always worth checking for same-day openings on their online platform.

Av. Isaac Newton 55, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

Meroma

Meroma offers a glimpse into the future of Mexico City’s dining scene, blending local ingredients with global influences in a stylish, contemporary setting. The menu highlights exceptional seafood, meat and produce, making it easy to order widely. Start with a few botanas (snacks), like tempura zucchini blossoms or focaccia topped with fried cauliflower, chile crisp and avocado, before moving on to the crudo of the day and Baja California oysters. Pasta is a must, whether it’s tagliolini with beef ragù or agnolotti filled with fresh cheese and mushrooms. For mains, don’t miss the Veracruz soft-shell blue crab served with curry rice or the grilled Berkshire pork chop drizzled with spicy honey. Finish with the coconut panna cotta and a digestif to cap things off.

Colima 150, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Cool, contemporary eats

Campobaja

If you follow CDMX’s fashion crowd on Instagram, chances are you’ve come across Campobaja. Guests enter through the bottle shop before heading upstairs to an industrial-chic warehouse space outfitted with reclaimed wood, iron beams and a breezy outdoor patio. In the kitchen, Chef Alejandro Zarate turns out seafood-driven dishes that showcase top-tier ingredients, marrying Mexican flavors with subtle Asian influences. The move is to come with a group and order a couple of ceviches or aguachiles, a burrito or two, a few tostadas and fish tacos.

Colima 124-E, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Ultramarinos Demar Courtesy

Ultramarinos Demar

Rather than chasing the cool crowd, just show up — or better yet, book a table in advance — at Ultramarinos Demar. At Chef Lucho Martínez’s seafood-focused diner-bistro in Roma Norte, you’re likely to spot a few of the city’s creative types digging into the crudo of the day, bright aguachiles, comforting clam chowder, chorizo fish taquitos, smoked fish and charred octopus fresh from the open kitchen. Whatever else you order, save room for dessert: the vanilla soft serve topped with lemon peel is the perfect way to end the meal.

Mérida 21, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Blanco Colima

Housed in a stately mansion in Roma Norte, Blanco Colima pairs excellent people-watching with polished European-Mexican fare and an extensive drinks menu. The atmosphere makes it a natural choice for lively group dinners and date nights alike. Come hungry and order for the table: the tuna tostada, snapper crudo, shaved Punta Mita octopus, prawn risotto and pork belly tacos are all standouts. On Saturdays, a DJ keeps the energy going until 1 a.m., making it easy to linger over a jalapeño margarita long after dinner is done.

Colima 168, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Power lunch

Contramar

Whether for a business lunch or a long, leisurely midday meal that stretches into the afternoon, Contramar — first opened in 1998 — is a longtime local favorite, where tables are consistently filled with colleagues, families and friends sharing bottles of wine and plates of food. The tuna tostada and the whole butterflied fish, split between red chili sauce and green parsley sauce, are among the menu’s most iconic dishes. Save room for dessert: when the cart comes around, you’ll want one of everything — especially the coconut flan.

Durango 200, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

The dining room at Máximo Alejandro Yanes

Maximo

Set in the heart of Roma Norte, one-Michelin-starred Máximo offers a relaxed yet stylish atmosphere that draws a trend-forward crowd for lingering lunches, often with a bottle of wine or a few margaritas. Guests can opt for a tasting menu or à la carte dishes like stone crab, mole verde “tostada,” and smoked artichoke vichyssoise. Brunch is equally strong, and the craft cocktails make it a go-to any time of day or night.

Av. Álvaro Obregón 65 Bis, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Expendio de Maiz



Expendio de Maíz is a rare gem — women-owned, rooted in local ingredients and full of heart in every dish. It’s best to clear your schedule for lunch: walk-ins only and almost always busy, so expect a queue, but the food and warm hospitality make it well worth the wait. Yellow masa huarache tortillas made from heirloom corn come topped with braised beef or a mollete with beans from the Valley of Calpan, Puebla, quesillo and beef belly. Fragrant salsa de chile de árbol and complex mole add depth throughout. To drink, choose between a cold cerveza or a ginger kombucha.

Av. Yucatán 84, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Maza Bistrot

Deal-making isn’t really the point at Maza Bistrot — a laid-back lunch spot from husband-and-wife duo Rohan and Caroline Chanana, a favorite among creative types. Tucked into the under-the-radar, on-the-rise Juárez neighborhood, it’s more about catching up with digital nomad friends over Mumbai sliders and the occasional debate about website fonts. Think of it as a midday escape that brings modern Indian flavors to CDMX. For a caffeine fix before heading back out, go for a chai or an Indian coffee with chicory.

Plaza Washington, C. Dinamarca 47B, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

La 89 Courtesy

Tacos

La 89

Deal-making isn’t really the point at Maza Bistrot — the laid-back lunch spot from husband-and-wife duo Rohan and Caroline Chanana, and a favorite among creative types. Tucked into the under-the-radar, on-the-rise Juárez neighborhood, it’s more about catching up with digital nomad friends over Mumbai sliders and the occasional debate about website fonts. Think of it as a midday escape that brings modern Indian flavors to CDMX. For a caffeine fix before heading back out, go for a chai or an Indian coffee with chicory.

Colima 134, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

Los Cocuyos

One of the most famous taquerías in Centro Histórico, Los Cocuyos has been a staple since 1980 and a defining part of CDMX taco culture. This unassuming, no-frills stand is open 24/7, serving a steady stream of hungry crowds that spill out onto the always-busy street. First-timers should start with a few tacos to get a feel for the menu — braised suadero, tripe and cabeza are all essential orders.

Simón Bolívar 59, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

Jenni’s Quesadillas Lindsay Cohn

Jenni’s Quesadillas

When walking up the block, it’s hard to miss the dozens of visitors and locals lined up for Jenni’s Quesadillas, a classic, cash-only antojitos stand dating back to the 1970s—and a must-try street-food stop in CDMX. The now-viral, handmade blue‑corn quesadillas are cooked on a comal (flat griddle) and served plain or filled with your choice of squash blossom, huitlacoche, mushrooms, greens, beans, chicharrón, or chicken tinga.

Mérida 83, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

An overhead spread of an entire tasting menu at Maizajo Courtesy

Maizajo

The hungry crowds lining up outside Maizajo — a standing-room-only, open-kitchen taquería and tortilla shop in Condesa — are there for one thing: 100% native Mexican corn tortillas. The rib-eye taco topped with crispy shoestring potatoes gets plenty of attention, along with the brisket and longaniza (sausage), but they’re far from the only standouts. Also worth ordering are the cheesy volcanes, pillowy gorditas and chicharrón quesadillas.

Fernando Montes de Oca 113, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

Booze with a side of bites

Handshake Speakeasy

Consistently ranked among the world’s best bars, Handshake Speakeasy is an intimate Juárez hideaway led by Eric Van Beek. As McNeil notes, the award-winning bar is known for inventive, impeccably crafted cocktails like the Banana Manhattan, Fig Martini and sake-spiked Japanese Lemonade, alongside elevated small plates. She adds that reservations are essential, and the cozy space is best suited to pairs or small groups.

C. Amberes 65, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Ticuchi

At Ticuchi, a dimly lit yet striking bar in Polanco, votives and a skylight illuminate a plant-filled space where guests sip a wide range of agave spirits — from artisanal mezcal and tequila to lesser-known sotol — alongside inventive cocktails. The menu, curated by acclaimed Mexican chef Enrique Olvera, is largely veg- and fish-forward with Oaxacan influences. Standouts from the open kitchen include tamal de esquites, chintextle de chapulín and aguachile de pescado con jícama.

Petrarca 254, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

Hugo

CDMX is very much a cocktail city, but Hugo — created by Isabel Castillo and Thierry Chouquet — makes a strong case for winding down with a glass (or bottle) of wine. At this trendy Condesa bar, natural and orange wines take center stage, with bottles spanning Baja California to the Loire Valley and Sicily. Chef Michael Crespo rounds things out with ingredient-driven small plates like heirloom tomato salad and calamari. For dessert, don’t skip the Basque cheesecake.

Av. Veracruz 38, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

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Bakeries

Panadería Rosetta

Founded in 2012 by chef Elena Reygadas, Panadería Rosetta is one of CDMX’s most beloved bakeries. Its signature rol de guayaba (guava roll) and slow-fermented sourdough draw crowds daily. The original location sits near her flagship restaurant at Colima 179 in Roma Norte. If you’re queue-averse, head to the Puebla outpost, which, while still busy, usually has a shorter line for both sweet and savory baked goods.

Colima 179, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

Churrería El Moro

Founded in 1935 in Centro Histórico by Francisco Iriarte, Churrería El Moro is now a beloved, family-run chain with locations across CDMX — including Condesa, Polanco, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc, Juárez and Coyoacán — and a must for anyone with a sweet tooth. Freshly made churros are served plain or with indulgent dips like chocolate made with cacao from Tabasco, condensed milk or strawberry. For the full experience, McNeil suggests pairing them with a rich hot or iced chocolate.

Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 42, Centro Histórico, CDMX, México

Meet your guide Lindsay Cohn Lindsay Cohn is a Philadelphia-based travel journalist and mom of two with more than a decade of experience exploring the world and writing about it. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Vogue, National Geographic, W Magazine, Wallpaper*, Galerie, Condé Nast Traveler, Hotels Above Par, The Zoe Report, ELLE Decor, Observer, Robb Report and more. More from Lindsay Cohn »