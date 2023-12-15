10 Up-and-Coming Small Towns to Visit in 2024

Who doesn’t love a small town? When you’re planning your vacations for the coming year, big cities will be alluring, as they always are, and they’ll be worth it. But whether it’s the cozy mom-and-pop shops, locally-foraged cuisine, easy access to wilderness or quaint galleries featuring up-and-coming artists, America’s small towns are just as worthy of your precious vacation days — you just need to know where to look.

In 2024, consider venturing further afield and visiting these 10 less-populated (and less-touristy) towns, all of which are ready for their time in the sun. Of course, we don’t want these must-visit locales to lose their charm, so consider this list our little secret.

Bentonville, Arkansas

It may be the birthplace and world headquarters of Walmart, but this Northwest Arkansas town is far from mass-market. Bentonville is brimming with an abundance of art, culture, food and outdoor activities that is unique to the area. Considered by some to be the “Austin, Texas of the South,” this Ozarks-adjacent mecca of creativity strikes a harmonious balance between inspired local businesses and nature-based excursions, offering the best of both worlds so that travel itineraries are diverse and robust.

Petoskey, Michigan

Northern Michigan’s best-kept secret sits adjacent to the state’s eponymous lake and features some of the most invigorating year-round activities you can find. From skiing and boating to hiking and tubing, there is no shortage of ways to get your heart rate up as you take in the stunning backdrop of turquoise water and oversized aspen trees. The locals are also some of the friendliest in the Mitten State with an eagerness to share their city’s hidden treasures like bakeries, antique shops and waterside bike trails that can extend for over 20 miles.

Essex, Connecticut

Historic Essex boasts everything you could want in a riverside town — and then some. Its Colonial architecture lines every street with brick homes, gas lanterns and literal white picket fences housing some of the most over-the-top gardens you can find in suburban America. But its charming Main Street is the city’s heart, pulsing with rows of welcoming museums, shops, cafes and ice cream parlors that embrace the area’s vibe of understated luxury.

Fredericksburg, Texas

If you seek state-of-the-art wineries, quaint bed and breakfasts, and a heavy German influence, a vacation to Fredericksburg is an absolute necessity. Aside from its unique Deutsch heritage and the plethora of European gastronomy and architecture that comes with it, the Texas Hill Country escape showcases a seemingly endless green landscape of rolling hills and vineyards to admire as you sip a glass of vino and enjoy the slower pace of Lone Star State living.

Healdsburg, California

Sonoma County is already a worthwhile stop for fine dining, farmer’s markets and some of the best chardonnay and pinot noir in the country, but downtown Healdsburg has repositioned the wine region as one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. The approachable yet flourishing city is home to boutique hotels, award-winning restaurants and a bevy of art galleries, making it an ideal respite after a day of hopping from tasting room to tasting room. Consider checking out the Healdsburg Food & Wine Experience in May for a perfect introduction to the trendy burb that Northern Californians now find themselves regularly visiting on weekends.

Queen Creek, Arizona

Touting an average 330 days of sunshine per year and an agritourism program that pays tribute to the land’s origins and resources, Queen Creek has emerged as both a foodie paradise and a hot spot for nature connoisseurs. Local crops include citrus, pecans and tomatoes, which you can savor in dishes from cafes that incorporate the literal fruits of nearby farmers’ labor. Cap the day with a leisurely walk through one of the area’s impressively manicured public parks so that you can aid your digestion and prime your stomach for another farm-fresh meal at dinnertime.

Taos, New Mexico

The northern New Mexico city of Taos is rich with vibrant art, design and Native American culture. The ancient Taos Pueblo is the only Native American community designated as both a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and a National Historic Landmark, primarily due to its preservation of the region’s distinct adobe-style buildings that continue to remain intact and open to tours. Aside from the robust history, which everyone should explore, there is a tangible calmness in the air that attracts tourists who strive to ease the mind, body and soul and reconnect with their inner peace.

Redmond, Oregon

Located only a few hours from uber-popular Bend, Redmond embodies the picturesque postcards that represent the quintessential Pacific Northwest. Unparalleled mountain views can be had from just about anywhere, and the town thrives on outdoor activity, so be prepared for kayaking, golfing and hiking around the scenic Smith Rock State Park. But if you’re simply looking to get a breath of fresh air and ditch the stresses of everyday life, you can also consider the sleepy Oregon getaway to be a sanctuary for you to exist without deadlines, things to do or places to be.

Waterville, Maine

Also known as “Elm City” for its density of awe-inspiring elm trees, the picturesque town of Waterville showcases Maine’s untouched beauty at its finest with flora and fauna at every corner and a direct view of the Kennebec River that runs directly through it. Guests are encouraged to wander aimlessly through what’s been described as “Maine’s most beautiful city,” and they’ll soon stumble across one of many landmarks from ancient bridges to winding road trails to an opera house that will lure them in like a siren song and demand to be explored.

Southern Pines, North Carolina

Southern Pines does an excellent job of maintaining a Southern, laid-back feel while also offering big-city amenities like golfing (it is nicknamed the “Home of Golf” with over 40 courses and the second headquarters of the United States Golf Association), breweries, museums and manicured gardens. This makes it perfect for any family get-together where an older crowd may desire a more relaxed, less energy-intensive environment while the younger generation can go out and experience everything the North Carolina gem has to offer.