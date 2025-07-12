Leisure > Travel

Clear Is Adding Airport Concierge Services

Will its members be willing to pay for new experiences?

By Tobias Carroll
July 12, 2025 9:38 pm EDT
Clear kiosk in an airport terminal
Clear is expanding the services it offers.
Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It’s a time of change for airport security in the United States, what with the recent announcement that the TSA is phasing out its policy of mandatory shoe removal. The TSA isn’t the only airport security player with change on the horizon, though — this week, the identity and security company Clear announced a significant expansion in the services they’re offering travelers.

Specifically, Clear is getting into the concierge business. As of July 9, Clear Plus members will have additional options available to them at 14 U.S. airports, with a 15th — Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport — set to join them “soon.”

Clear Plus members at those airports will be able to choose from two different conceirge services. The first of these is Concierge Express, which costs an additional $99.00 per session and involves a Clear staffer meeting you at the curb and taking you through security. There’s also Concierge Gate Service, which costs $179.00 per session, involves assistance with checking in, dropping off luggage and getting directions within the airport.

Clear described these services as a way for travelers to have additional assistance while traveling. “We’ve unlocked the ability for members to book a Clear ambassador who can help them navigate the airport experience like a VIP,” the company’s executive vice president for travel and aviation, Kyle McLaughlin, told The Points Guy in an interview.

Will Clear’s existing members be willing to pay for additional services on top of their existing memberships? Clearly the company thinks so — and we’ll see what demand for these experiences looks like in the coming months.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

