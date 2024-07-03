Leisure > Travel

A Chat With the CEO of the Most Successful Luxury Travel Brand You’ve Probably Never Heard of

Amanda Teale dishes on all things luxury travel

By John Scott Lewinski
July 3, 2024 6:51 am
Minerva doesn't rely on advertising or media attention
Minerva doesn't rely on advertising or media attention
Getty Images

Amanda Teale runs the most successful luxury travel and lifestyle firm you probably never heard, namely because she rarely, if ever, advertises or seeks media attention. Minerva Private Travel thrives on word of mouth, with a black book of well-heeled customers who whisper tales of once-in-a-lifetime, and totally unique, experiences in the vacation and tourism realm.

Clients come to Teale assured that no two journeys planned by Minerva are alike. In the spirit of the great international hotel concierge who can make anything happen for the elite traveler (short of illegality, of course), Teale’s firm can plan a bespoke adventure from scratch based on a client’s desires, or provide resources for travelers to enhance segments of a trip they’ve conceived on their own.

Teale put her trip planning down for a moment out in Newdigate, U.K. to talk about what inspires her while assembling journeys that have the ability to change both hearts and minds.

Amanda Teale
Amanda Teale
Minerva Private Travel

InsideHook: Can you describe what Minerva does? If you were explaining it casually to an acquaintance at a cocktail party?

Amanda Teale: We pride ourselves on service and personalized experiences that transcend the ordinary. Our commitment goes way beyond booking flights and hotels. We provide white-glove service, anticipating needs and ensuring seamless travel. It’s like having a personal concierge by your side, and we become trusted companions on the journey.

Do you find there is any limit to what people are willing to invest in such a trip?

Luxury isn’t just about price. It’s about making people feel like you really care about their journey, their experience, their dreams and making them feel really special. So many people miss this.

What led you to this special field? How did you find yourself in a position to plan and organize these special experiences?

I’ve always been a self-proclaimed people pleaser, with a heart that yearns for the skies. Ever since my earliest memories, the allure of travel captivated me. There’s a certain magic in the ascent of planes that I find endlessly fascinating. My favorite thing to do as a child was to go to the airport and watch the planes take off. This blend of desires drives me to elevate every experience, constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance and enrich the journey for my clients.

Is it true you don’t advertise and you don’t search for clients because they all come to you?

Yes. We rely on word of mouth. It was the first rule I made when I started my company, and I stuck by it. It’s a long game, but worth it in the end.

What do your clients come to you looking for in an experience? Is bespoke the way of the future on the high-end luxury side?

Clients come to Minerva for our knowledge, our passion and our dedication to delivering a great experience. Every request is different. We could be booking out a ranch, taking over a private island or just handling a flight from L.A. to New York. Our clients know that no matter how big or small, complicated or simple, they will get the same level of service and I believe that is our unique selling point.

A Chat With the Four Seasons CEO on the State of Luxury Travel
A Chat With the Four Seasons CEO on the State of Luxury Travel
 Alejandro Reynal knows a thing or two about a true five-star stay

How do you manage Minerva’s 24-hour concierge system?

We make sure we’re always available for our clients. I rely on the help of my incredible team and the simple use of WhatsApp. Whether a client contacts us from the East Coast of the U.S. to the far south of Italy, we will always have it covered. It’s part of our commitment to the client.

Are you seeing changes or evolution in the luxury travel world? 

I find the demand for privacy on land and privacy in the air (for convenience and the avoidance of disruption) increased. For my clients, when flying commercial, traveling through the airport is no longer an option, if it can be avoided. Tarmac service is in high demand, and we book transport from plane door to car door. We also can provide private security and a private immigration process. This sort of service is the norm for the luxury traveller now — and the offerings are on the up, I’m pleased to say.

Where would you like to see your operation in five years’ time?

I’m looking forward to still being in the position of having the best people in the business on my team. The greatest achievement in my opinion is to provide an environment where the people who work for you love their jobs, love coming to work and believe in your business as passionately as you do.

Tell us a couple stories of the most amazing experiences you’ve assembled and the craziest requests you satisfied.

We put in place 10 white BMWs perfectly lined up at a private airport suite, on the tarmac, ready to transport our clients to the plane door. That was a great sight and a special feeling for the clients who were made to feel like royalty.

We completely privatized one of the most romantic spots on the whole of the Amalfi Coast in Italy for a breath-taking wedding proposal. I am pleased to say she said yes.

I’d like to think I organized the rain and the lightening, but this part was down to nature in Ibiza. We produced the most sensational night and atmosphere on record for a show at the Ushuaia Beach Hotel. We had our clients placed at the top VIP area to coincide with the natural phenomenon, thanks to our great relationship with the club. The clients are still talking about it.

We often accompany our clients on trips at their request (especially small groups) so they don’t have to worry about anything. I have also been known to go to the airport to meet clients personally, if I am in the right place at the right time. If I’m not, I will often send a member of my team. We do that not just to make them feel special, but largely because I genuinely like to see them and welcome them.

It’s all part of the service.

More Like This

Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
Christian Louboutin's Vermelho
Christian Louboutin on His Latest Venture: A Luxury Hotel
Orpheus Island
Chris Hemsworth Celebrated His Birthday at This Private Island Resort
Ben Cowan-Dewar talks destination golf courses and St. Lucia
Cabot Collection CEO Ben Cowan-Dewar on Expanding His Empire

Leisure > Travel
John Scott Lewinski covers lifestyle, travel, golf, cars, technology and hard news for a network of publications, including Forbes, Barron's and the BBC.

Most Popular

A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month
Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”
"The Bear" season 3
“The Bear” Backlash Was Inevitable. Here’s Why It’s Wrong.
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
Bill Maher and Ray Kurzweil Debated AI on a New “Real Time”

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month
Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”
"The Bear" season 3
“The Bear” Backlash Was Inevitable. Here’s Why It’s Wrong.
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
Bill Maher and Ray Kurzweil Debated AI on a New “Real Time”

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Minerva doesn't rely on advertising or media attention

A Chat With the CEO of the Most Successful Luxury Travel Brand You’ve Probably Never Heard of

The infamous Darién Gap is home to some of the best saltwater fly fishing on the planet

Mind the Gap: Fly Fishing the Darién Gap

A view of Brighton in England from the water. The city has, somewhat surprisingly, been called the vegan capital of the world.

My Seaside Home, Now a Vegan Powerhouse

A sand beach in Chicago on the shores of Lake Michigan

8 Chicago Beaches to Hit This Summer

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours