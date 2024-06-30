Leisure > Travel

Department of Justice Reportedly Offers Boeing a Plea Deal

What's next for the troubled airline manufacturer?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 30, 2024 8:56 pm
Boeing factory
The Boeing Airplanes factory where several models of its commercial aircraft, including the 787 Dreamliner, are produced in 2020.
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

There’s been a lot of attention paid to airplane manufacturer Boeing this year after a series of high-profile issues with their planes — including a door plug failing spectacularly in the middle of a flight. It’s not the only issue the company has faced recently, which have also included issues with the slide on one flight and delays involving its Starliner spacecraft. The latest controversy the company faces, however, has its roots in an earlier crisis for the company — the time when two 737 Max crashed within a short period of time.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Boeing had not abided by the terms of an agreement it filed in the wake of those events. And now, we have a sense of what the punishment for that might look like. Writing at The New York Times, Niraj Chokshi has details of the plea agreement the Justice Department has reportedly offered Boeing.

According to the Times, if Boeing takes the deal, they’ll need to pay a fine of $244 million, meet with victims’ families, invest in safety and spend three years being monitored by a third party. These details are emerging now, Chokshi wrote, because the Justice Department notified the families of victims of the 737 Max crashes prior to contacting Boeing.

Some Boeing and Airbus Jets May Contain Mystery Metal
Some Boeing and Airbus Jets May Contain Mystery Metal
 The manufacturer and the FAA are investigating the issue

One of the lawyers representing the families was not satisfied with these terms. “The memory of 346 innocents killed by Boeing demands more justice than this,” attorney Paul G. Cassell told the Times.

This new plea deal would follow a $2.5 billion settlement that Boeing agreed to pay in the aftermath of the 737 Max crashes. These subsequent charges related to Boeing violating the terms of a safety agreement it had previously agreed to.

More Like This

Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft
Boeing Knew of Max 737 Problems Year Before Lion Air Crash, Failed to Act
Boeing 737 Max
Boeing’s 737 Max Gets FAA Approval to Fly Again
Southwest Airlines airplanes on the runway. A plane manufactured by Boeing had its engine cover rip off during takeoff.
Boeing Woes Continue as Engine Cover Rips Off Southwest Plane
Delta Boeing 767
Delta Is the Latest Airline to Have Trouble With a Boeing Jet

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month
Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The match between Roger Federer and Andre Agassi atop Burj Al Arab Jumeirah February 2005
The Exhilarating Ways Skyscraper Hotels Around the World Put Their Rooftops to Use

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Boeing factory

Department of Justice Reportedly Offers Boeing a Plea Deal

Houses in Amsterdam

Amsterdam Is Dramatically Changing Its Approach to Cruise Ships

Laurel Lee

Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands

A table for two at Giraffe Manor

9 Luxury Hotels With Epic Animal Encounters

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours