Scotland is one of the best places in Europe for hiking, golf and, of course, eating haggis. Most travelers pack a trip full of conquering green peaks, hitting the links and exploring Edinburgh. But not everyone takes time to visit Glasgow, despite it being larger and serving as a main entry point into the country. With a photogenic mix of Victorian and Art Nouveau architecture, top-notch museums, a lively nightlife scene and a clutch of charming hotels that won’t blow your entire travel budget, this vibrant and underrated port city on the River Clyde certainly deserves way more tourism cred — and at least a couple of days on a your Scotland itinerary.

Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel Courtesy

With a privileged perch overlooking gardens in the heart of Glasgow, the five-star Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel takes travelers back in time to an era of Georgian resplendence. Though its aesthetic reflects a more aristocratic interpretation of Glaswegian luxury, the vibe feels quite fresh with contemporary facilities and thoughtful service. The rooms are sophisticated with soothing gray tones and soaking tubs. There’s also a newly renovated spa with a crystal steam room, snow shower, hydrotherapy pool and custom-built Himalayan salt room, a seafood-focused restaurant and a guest-only lounge at the top of the grand staircase.

Hotel du Vin Glasgow at One Devonshire Gardens Courtesy

Set in a Victorian mansion on a lovely tree-lined street in the stylish West End, Hotel du Vin Glasgow at One Devonshire Gardens offers an old-school approach to hospitality and design with 49 bedrooms and suites that flaunt Egyptian cotton sheets, roll-top baths, large bay windows and patterned wallpaper. A favorite of finicky foodies, the oak-paneled restaurant serves seasonal fine-dining fare and has a terrace for when the weather cooperates for an alfresco champagne lunch, while bartenders mix up craft cocktails and pour some of Scotland’s finest single malt whiskeys at the cozy bar.

Dakota Glasgow Courtesy

Discerning, value-driven travelers fawn over the Dakota Glasgow. A boutique hotel in its design and attitude, the 83-key property possesses rooms with plush textiles, rainfall showers and beds that guarantee a sound snooze. Located in the city center, it’s steps from many eateries, pubs and attractions. And if you prefer not to venture out — or already clocked enough steps while sightseeing earlier in the day — just stop by Dakota Grill for venison loin and lemon sole with brown butter. For something more casual, grab a drink (perhaps a local whisky) and some nibbles at the bar.

citizenM Glasgow Hotel Courtesy

On a budget but don’t want to sacrifice, well, anything? Bunk up at the citizenM Glasgow Hotel for a well-priced stay that doesn’t skimp on sleek style, a city-center location or contemporary comforts. It’s quirky and cool and made for good-time guests. The opposite of a stuffy setting with bow-tie-clad butlers, travelers can expect self-service check-in, free WiFi and a 24-hour canteen that puts an end to worries that nothing will be open to satisfy those late-night, post-pub munchies. Sweet potato fries with garlic mayo after tossing back a few pints? Now that’s bloody brilliant.

15Glasgow Courtesy

To experience true Glaswegian hospitality, check into 15Glasgow. Tucked inside a Victorian terraced townhouse that faces Kelvingrove Park, this boutique B&B turns on the charm with individually designed bedrooms that ooze Scottish character and a peaceful private garden. Original period accents like Corinthian pillars in the entrance hall and crackling fireplaces juxtapose the more contemporary elements such as en-suite bathrooms with heated floors, rainfall showers and high-end toiletries. Before striking out for the day, be sure to fuel up with a hearty, homemade breakfast.

Radisson RED Hotel, Glasgow Courtesy

The Radisson RED Hotel, Glasgow trades the more corporate trappings of big-name chains for fun, lively energy and aesthetics to match. A trendy riverside pick near the OVO Hydro arena, the property features colorful modern rooms, a hip restaurant accented with murals by comic book artist Frank Quitely and a rooftop sky bar. Aside from its many happening amenities and proximity to the city’s largest entertainment venue, the reasonable rates help draw a younger crowd, which keeps the youthful zeal pulsating from morning to evening.