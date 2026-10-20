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Experiences > Travel

Away’s New Aluminum Carry-On Colors Have Entered the Chat

The travel brand's beloved carry-on just got its first major makeover in years, with a variety of new colors and sizes

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 20, 2026 3:22 pm EDT
Three Away aluminum suitcases, stacked: silver, bronze, and black, against a textured orange wall.
Away just revamped their cult carry-on
ManoloDoreste.com 305-596-1885

The Gist

For seasoned travelers who swear by aluminum luggage, direct-to-consumer brand Away has expanded its premium Aluminum Collection with an array of new colors and sizes. This update offers more stylish and durable options for discerning globetrotters seeking the gold standard in carry-ons.

Key Takeaways

  • Away's Aluminum Collection now features new color options, including arctic steel and bronze.
  • The brand introduced the Aluminum Edge, an economical version with a pebbled polycarbonate shell.
  • The collection has expanded its size range with the addition of a Mini Crossbody and a Large Trunk.

Any seasoned traveler will tell you that it’s not your row, your pre-check status or even the SkyMiles stacked in your account that separates a pro voyager from a novice wayfarer — it’s your luggage situation.

Specifically, whether or not the roller bag that you’re crating through the terminal is an aluminum one. (God forbid you’re using a duffle.) The gold standard of hard-sided shell materials, the alloy’s unique properties — structural integrity, shock resistance and ultra-light weight — make it a robust choice for hefting it into overhead bins and handling carousel dings and dents, and a popular one; best-seller lists at nearly the top luggage brands are dominated by shiny, metallic carry-ons. (These range from Rimowa’s $1,650 Cabin Bag to sub-$300 blackout dupes.)

As of today, globetrotters have that much more choice when to comes to choosing a tin can carry-on. DTC travel brand Away announced the new additions to its flagship premium line this morning, with an influx of new colors and variants offering a hard-sided select for every type of travel.

The brand’s Aluminum Collection has been a long-standing selling point of the brand’s hard-wearing offerings; now, it includes a variety of new colors, with a midnight-esque Arctic Steel and high-shine Bronze versions joining the line-up’s pre-standing silver, onyx black and rose gold colors. There’s also a new addition to the capsule via the Aluminum Edge, a most economic version sporting a lookalike pebbled polycarbonate shell, as well as an expanded range of sizes with the Mini Crossbody ($198) and Large Trunk ($745).

The Away Aluminum collection ranges from $198-$745 and is available to shop now. Find the new colors below, or shop the entirety of the collection here.

Away The Aluminum Carry-On
Away The Aluminum Carry-On
Away : $625
Away The Aluminum Carry-On
Away The Aluminum Carry-On
Away : $625
Away The Aluminum Carry-On
Away The Aluminum Carry-On
Away : $625
Away The Aluminum Carry-On
Away The Aluminum Carry-On
Away : $625
Away The Aluminum Carry-On
Away The Aluminum Carry-On
Away : $625
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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