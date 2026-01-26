A Growing Number of Travelers Are Visiting Greenland

When a city or country is in the spotlight, it’s logical to expect an uptick of interest in visiting there. Each of the locations where a season of The White Lotus was filmed has seen a corresponding increase in tourism, for instance. Being the subject of news headlines and heated negotiations isn’t quite the same thing as being the setting for a prestige TV series, but recent data suggests that Greenland is also seeing more international visitors than usual.



Last year, United Airlines added a direct flight connecting the New York metropolitan area to Nuuk, Greenland’s largest city. And now, data from Air Greenland suggests a growing number of travelers are also making their way to a certain Danish autonomous territory from an array of destinations — including Denmark and the United States, two nations that had exchanged strong words about the latter’s interest in acquiring Greenland.



Writing at Skift, Darin Graham reports that Air Greenland has seen an increase in interest in flights to the region. A spokesperson from the airline told Skift that they were seeing “high booking activity and a larger number of late bookings, which is unusual for the season.” Where are these interested travelers located? According to the spokesperson, the bulk of the requests came from Denmark and Greenland, but interest from “the U.S., the U.K. and Germany” was also on the rise.



Air Greenland’s routes currently connect Greenland to destinations in Canada, Iceland and the U.K.

Skift’s reporting also noted that Visit Greenland recently updated their guidelines for “visiting journalists, content creators and media professionals” traveling to the territory, ranging from the commonsensical (do not photograph children without their parents’ consent) to more specific, including some useful Greenlandic phrases. It’s important to be respectful of anywhere you travel; given the current political situation, that’s something Americans making their way to Nuuk or elsewhere in Greenland should be especially mindful of.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »