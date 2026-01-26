Leisure > Travel

A Growing Number of Travelers Are Visiting Greenland

There's been an uptick of interest in domestic and international travel

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 26, 2026 3:34 pm EST
Air Greenland plane and crew
Demand for flights to Greenland is up.
Air Greenland

When a city or country is in the spotlight, it’s logical to expect an uptick of interest in visiting there. Each of the locations where a season of The White Lotus was filmed has seen a corresponding increase in tourism, for instance. Being the subject of news headlines and heated negotiations isn’t quite the same thing as being the setting for a prestige TV series, but recent data suggests that Greenland is also seeing more international visitors than usual.

Last year, United Airlines added a direct flight connecting the New York metropolitan area to Nuuk, Greenland’s largest city. And now, data from Air Greenland suggests a growing number of travelers are also making their way to a certain Danish autonomous territory from an array of destinations — including Denmark and the United States, two nations that had exchanged strong words about the latter’s interest in acquiring Greenland.

Writing at Skift, Darin Graham reports that Air Greenland has seen an increase in interest in flights to the region. A spokesperson from the airline told Skift that they were seeing “high booking activity and a larger number of late bookings, which is unusual for the season.” Where are these interested travelers located? According to the spokesperson, the bulk of the requests came from Denmark and Greenland, but interest from “the U.S., the U.K. and Germany” was also on the rise.

Air Greenland’s routes currently connect Greenland to destinations in Canada, Iceland and the U.K.

A Gracious Guide for Americans Visiting Greenland 
A Gracious Guide for Americans Visiting Greenland 
 Dial down your red, white and blue, for starters

Skift’s reporting also noted that Visit Greenland recently updated their guidelines for “visiting journalists, content creators and media professionals” traveling to the territory, ranging from the commonsensical (do not photograph children without their parents’ consent) to more specific, including some useful Greenlandic phrases. It’s important to be respectful of anywhere you travel; given the current political situation, that’s something Americans making their way to Nuuk or elsewhere in Greenland should be especially mindful of.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

United Airlines jet
It’s Getting Much Easier to Visit Greenland From the US
"Wanderlust" cover
Excerpt: Journey to Greenland With Explorer Peter Freuchen in Reid Mitenbuler’s “Wanderlust”
A futuristic city superimposed over Greenland
A Startup Linked to Peter Thiel Wants to Build the “Next Great City” in Greenland
Greenland
Historians Revisit the Greener History of Greenland

Leisure
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cows standing in a line in a field. Today, we take a look at RFK Jr.'s new food pyramid, which pushes protein too far.
The Problem With RFK Jr.'s New Food Pyramid
Pile of plastic pollution
Your Brain Might Not Be Full of Microplastics After All
Academy Awards trophies in a line. We look at the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2026 Oscar nominations.
Oscar Nominations 2026: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2025.
The 31 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From $38 Henleys to $59 Earbuds: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A collage of popular moments and trends from 2016. Here we explain why everyone's nostalgic for the year.
It’s No Secret Why Everyone’s Obsessing Over 2016

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Travel, Right This Way

Air Greenland plane and crew

A Growing Number of Travelers Are Visiting Greenland

A safari in South Africa, with a rhino on the plain.

The Ultimate Guide to Road-Tripping Across South Africa

Campsite with a desert view

IHG Has an Ambitious Resort Planned for Utah

Person on ski lift

There Are Many Reasons Not to Ski While Drunk

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch