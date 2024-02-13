Where to Get the Best Breakfast Tacos in Austin

Ask any Austinite about the best breakfast staple, and many will enthusiastically tell you it’s tacos. Breakfast tacos, with warm tortillas enveloping generous mountain of eggs, cheese, beans and a meat of your choosing, whether it’s chorizo, bacon, beef or breakfast sausage (or none at all). Nothing can beat them in terms of grab-and-go portability, but if you want to hunker down and eat to your heart’s content, we won’t stop you.

Come rain or shine, in the midst of winter or the scorching hot summers, every day is the perfect day for a breakfast taco. We’ve done the legwork to compile a list of the best egg-laden options in Austin. From food trucks with casual outdoor seating to brick-and-mortar restaurants, consider these spots the next time you’ve got a hankering.

Founded by Aurelio and Rosa Torres, Mi Madre’s stands out as a beloved Tex-Mex eatery in East Austin. The menu offers an array of breakfast taco options, including housemade machacado and eggs topped with pico, as well as classics like chorizo, egg, potato and cheese. Even if you’re not a meat eater, Mi Madre’s accommodates vegetarians with varieties like the #4 taco (black beans, eggs and cheese) and #8 taco (vegetarian migas and cheese). The menu boasts a whopping 18 tacos, so there’s something for everyone’s palate. If you find yourself with room for more, their breakfast plate options are worth setting aside the tortillas for.

2201 Manor Rd

Spearheaded by James Beard Award-winning chef Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria is the place you want to be in the morning. Rico makes use of his arsenal of culinary skills, sources heirloom corn from Mexico and adds a sprinkle of finesse to deliver some mighty good breakfast tacos. We’d recommend the migas taco — a savory delight featuring chorizo, scrambled eggs and duck fat refried beans. It’s elevated with queso fresco, avocado crema, cilantro and salsa cruda, adding a zesty touch that’ll have you thinking about it the rest of the day.

2512 E 12th St

The Pueblo Viejo food truck, Cosmic location Kayla Hui

If you’re looking for Texas-sized breakfast tacos with quick service, look no further than Pueblo Viejo. A crowd favorite, the “Don Chago” is generously filled with cheese, beans, bacon and avocado. A close runner-up is the “Taco Bueno,” featuring a hearty combination of chorizo, egg, cheese and potato. At the Cosmic location, keep in mind that the parking lot can fill up quickly, so if you prefer the grab-and-go approach, we’d recommend ordering online. This mini-chain has several restaurants and food trucks across the city, so you’ve got options.

Street-style tacos are Vaquero Taquero’s specialty. While people come for the al pastor, this eatery makes insanely delicious breakfast tacos. The food is so good that it even has the power to pull University of Texas students out of bed. Among the classics featured on the menu are chorizo and eggs, as well as a couple bacon and egg options. The griddled mozzarella is what makes it, though, and the cheese balances out nicely with the salsa verde or roja. Conveniently, this taqueria offers two locations — one located in downtown Austin and another in the North Campus.

104 E 31st St (North Campus); 603 Sabine St. (Downtown)

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Ovenbird’s sausage breakfast taco and French toast Kayla Hui

This South Austin joint serves up street-style tacos with local ingredients sourced from Texas farms. Scrambled eggs lay atop a marble rye tortilla with your choice of sausage, bacon or shakshuka, all served with a creamy pesto sauce. And if you have space, the selection of homemade pastries and French toast — thick slices of homemade bread drizzled with butter syrup and accompanied by orange vanilla custard — are worth saving room for.

6501 S Congress Ave

Run by sisters Reyna and Maritza Vazquez, Veracruz All Natural doesn’t play when it comes to breakfast. You’ll find fresh juices, smoothies, and homemade tacos that taste like your auntie or mom made them. If you want something filling, you can’t go wrong with the El Tradicional taco, which comes with eggs, bacon, refried pinto beans, potato and a sprinkle of Monterey Jack cheese. But this place is also a haven for vegans. Refried black beans, cauliflower, carrots, corn and spinach make up the Furioso taco, and the ingredients are sandwiched in your choice of housemade corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas. Salsa macha and slices of avocado finish off the dish for a savory bite.

