For Simon Golby, Online Shopping Is Out. Same Goes for Shoelaces.

Simon Golby is the SVP director of menswear at wholesale fashion agency CD Network, which is how we first met. Years ago, when I worked for Carson Street Clothiers, we bought a few brands represented by CD Network — including WAYWT alum Massimo Alba. Simon was our sales rep, which led to many shared meals together and a budding friendship.

I found his matter-of-fact fuhggedaboudit vibe refreshing. There aren’t many personalities like Simon’s in fashion, especially those selling luxury brands like Altea or Lemaire. Simon has a relaxed sense of style to complement his demeanor and candor. He’s never been afraid to speak his mind and tell the truth, on or off hours. He’s also connected me with plenty of folks in the fashion industry. He’s a great dude to know.

Simon and I caught up over email to discuss when he first realized the power of personal style, why he’s against shoelaces, the new East Williamsburg men’s shop you should know about and more.

Christopher Fenimore: When did you first realize that clothing can be transformative?



Simon Golby: I had just come back from living in Brussels to attend high school in Brooklyn. It was 1993, all my peers had a uniform: Girbaud jeans, [Tommy] Hilfiger or Ralph Lauren tops and Timberland boots. Then there was me, off a steady consumption of punk and metal wearing tight, black [Levi’s] 501s, an aviator jacket and Palladium boots. I was constantly herbed on for what I was wearing. I remember over that first year, my older cousin blessed me with a pair of old Girbauds and my boy Brian, whose aunt worked for Stussy, Supreme and Union, hit me off with some tees and hoodies. That, and a healthy diet of Columbia, North Face and other gems from V.I.M. and Dr. Jay’s, totally changed my reference points. I’ll never forget what it felt like to walk into school or parties dressed with a different take on the uniform, and the feeling I got when transforming from an object of ridicule to the subject of curiosity.

What sort of footwear are you wearing these days?



Strictly slip-ons. Vans, Lemaire, Feit, Blundstone, anything that doesn’t need to be laced up. I always feel like laces have an awkward interaction with the bottom of my pants.

Tell me about your most recent pick-up.



A couple of really good, solid ribbed tank tops from this brand Hemen Biarritz. It is hard to find good, midweight, colored tank tops.

What are some staples you’ve found yourself rebuying?



The only things I rebuy are white-on-white checkered Vans and basic T-shirts from Labo.Art.

Is there anything you’re on the hunt for?



Honestly, no. I am lucky that I work in an industry that usually puts things in front of me before I have to hunt for anything.

Story time: What’s a piece that you regret selling or giving away?



I had this double-breasted, black-and-white tweed peacoat from Brunello Cucinelli that never went into production. I gave it to one of my best friends and the minute he walked out I wanted to slap myself. It was the perfect grade of salt-and-pepper tweed.

Can you share a tip that you’ve learned about dressing for your build or complexion?



More my complexion than my build, as I may wear a kaftan one day and a sport jacket another — being half Moroccan affords me the luxury of being able to pull off color all year round. Generally colors look better on darker complexions.

What’s your favorite place to shop at the moment?



I am not an online shopper. I need to feel the clothes and see them on myself before I commit. I don’t love shopping, as I work with brands that service most of my needs. However, if you are looking for a clothing store in NYC that can serve a multitude of purposes in your life, I would definitely say La Garçonne, & Son and Cueva are my go-to recommendations. And if you are more adventurous, Favrics and Komune.

Can you give me one all-time favorite brand, and one new brand to watch?



All-time favorite hands down is Lemaire. As for one to watch, Derrick, this brand out of the U.K. The founder and designer Luke Derrick is twisting classic men’s tailoring in a really refreshing way.

What’s one song or album you can’t stop listening to?



Nas, Illmatic.

If you had to wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it consist of?



I mean, kind of what I wear every day. Brown leather slip-ons, preferably crepe sole, wide-leg double-pleat mid-to-dark gray/brown pants, white T-shirt, charcoal lightweight wool overshirt, cozy long chocolate double-breasted coat.

Christopher Fenimore Christopher Fenimore is a writer and photographer who splits his time between New York and Long Island’s North Fork. His work has appeared in GQ and Esquire, and you can find him here on Substack. More from Christopher Fenimore »