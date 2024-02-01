Culture > Sports

Of Course the Commanders Are the Last Team to Get a Coach

Washington is in a league of its own, in a bad way

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
February 1, 2024 11:48 am
A Washington Commanders helmet on the field.
The Washington Commanders are still a rudderless ship.
Rich Schultz/Getty

It’s a week before the Super Bowl. Do you know who your football coach is? Fans of Washington’s NFL franchise can finally say yes as Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is leaving Dallas for the Commanders.

Unfortunately for supporters of the Commanders, they’re the last fans in the NFL to be able to give that response as Washington is the final franchise out of 32 to ink a head coach despite their season ending about a month ago and the team being eliminated from playoff contention long before that. It was also an open secret throughout the season that lame-duck Commanders coach Ron Rivera would not be back with the team as he was a holdover from the Daniel Snyder era and new owner Josh Harris wanted to make a change at the top of the team’s coaching depth chart.

When Harris hired Adam Peters away from the 49ers to serve as the Commanders’ general manager after the 44-year-old spent seven years with San Francisco, Washington’s new executive said at his introductory press conference that his top priority was finding a coach to help turn around a program that has gone 26-40-1 over the past four seasons.

Daniel Snyder Is Finally Out, Now’s the Time to Change the Commanders’ Name (Again)
Daniel Snyder Is Finally Out, Now’s the Time to Change the Commanders’ Name (Again)
 The team and fans deserve a fresh start

“This is something we dove into headfirst as soon as I was hired,” he said. “We’re looking for the best leader for this team. We have set criteria that we’re going to be aligned in that vision.” He added that those criteria included bringing on a good communicator who can be honest, direct and upfront.

Apparently, that’s Quinn, who was one of the last remaining candidates for the job after interviewees for the position including Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald all spurned Washington.

Given how long it took Peters, who signed his five-year contract in mid-January, to sign a coach and the number of candidates who didn’t want the job, Quinn’s hiring seems like somewhat of a desperation move.

Dallas’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, a period during which the Cowboys led the NFL with 93 forced turnovers, Quinn does have a good deal of experience as a head coach. The play-caller for Seattle’s legendary Legion of Boom secondary in the early 2010s, Quinn took over as the head coach of the Falcons in 2015 and compiled a 43-42 record in five-plus seasons in Atlanta. One of those seasons ended with a loss in the Super Bowl when the Falcons lost in overtime after allowing the Patriots to come back from a 28-3 deficit.

Now, the coach who was on the wrong side of that historic loss is tasked with fixing a team that doesn’t have a quarterback but does have the No. 2 pick in April’s draft. It seems curious that Peters went with a defensive-minded coach like Quinn to fix Washington’s quarterback problem, but hopefully, that was discussed during the interview process. At least, at long last, Washington’s NFL team has a head coach.

More Like This

Tom Brady Sr. at Super Bowl 51 in Houston.
Tom Brady’s Dad Is Still Throwing Major Shade at Bill Belichick
Patrick Mahomes throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's why Super Bowl LVIII is not a rematch, but a whole new game.
Technically a Super Bowl Rematch, 49ers-Chiefs Is a Whole New Game
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbel.
Why the Ravens and Lions Aren’t Going to Super Bowl LVIII
Bill Belichick and Andy Reid chat before a game.
Bill Belichick Replacing Andy Reid in KC Is Pure Football Fantasy

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

Don't sleep on these cities, foodies
A Foodie Guide to 11 Lesser-Known US Cities
A countryside road in late afternoon.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
Will Ferrell and Harper Steele in "Will & Harper"
The 15 Best Films at the 2024 Sundance Festival
An illustration of a man sweeping away a doughnut. Here's our seven-step guide to reducing inflammation.
The Anti-Inflammation Primer: 7 Ways to Fight Back This Year
An image of men crawling through mud under live wires during a Tough Mudder event. We take a look at what happened to the king of obstacle course races.
What on Earth Happened to Tough Mudder?
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbel.
Why the Ravens and Lions Aren’t Going to Super Bowl LVIII

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

A Washington Commanders helmet on the field.

Of Course the Commanders Are the Last Team to Get a Coach

Tom Brady Sr. at Super Bowl 51 in Houston.

Tom Brady’s Dad Is Still Throwing Major Shade at Bill Belichick

The logo for the Enhanced Games

An Olympics Without Drug Testing Is Coming Courtesy of Peter Thiel

A United Airlines airplane taxiing at an airport. Here's how United and American Airlines are joining in on Taylor Swift-Super Bowl ever.

Even Airlines Are Cashing in on Taylor Swift-Super Bowl Fever

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.