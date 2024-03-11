Culture > Sports

Russell Wilson and the Steelers Are Perfect for Each Other

However, that doesn't mean everything will work out in Pittsburgh

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
March 11, 2024 12:47 pm
Russell Wilson walking into Super Bowl 56.
A Seahawk. A Bronco. And now a Steeler.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty

A Super Bowl winner in his sophomore season who went to the playoffs in eight of his seasons in Seattle and had a losing record just once, Russell Wilson was traded to Denver following the 2021 season to spend the second act of his career as the franchise quarterback the Broncos have been searching for since Peyton Manning’s retirement nearly a decade ago.

That plan failed almost instantly as Wilson got off to a horrible start in Denver under first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and didn’t really do much better after Hackett was fired in the middle of last season. Denver’s front office had mile-high hopes that bringing in one-time Super Bowl winner Sean Payton as head coach would help revive Wilson, but the Broncos were a disappointing 8-9 in the 2023 season and missed the playoffs for the eighth straight year.

Denver apparently came to the conclusion that coaching was not the problem with Wilson and informed him that he would be released later this month while also giving him the green light to find a new team. That was never going to be an issue for Wilson because the Broncos are on the hook for his $17 million base salary and $22 million option bonus in 2024, essentially making him free for any team that wanted him thanks to the offset language in his contract.

It Appears the Seahawks Fleeced the Broncos in the Russell Wilson Trade
It Appears the Seahawks Fleeced the Broncos in the Russell Wilson Trade
 Seattle has gone 3-3 with Geno Smith at QB since trading Wilson as the Broncos have limped to a 2-4 record with him

The Steelers, who have never had a losing season during Mike Tomlin’s 17-year tenure in Pittsburgh but also haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, were that team and are expected to pay Wilson about $1.2 million on a one-year contract after reaching a deal with him late last night, according to ESPN.

No matter how you look at it, the deal is a great one for Pittsburgh as they are getting a bargain, even if Wilson just serves as a backup to third-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Of course, the Steelers have to be hoping 35-year-old Wilson will find the fountain of youth in Pittsburgh and be their starter in 2024, as Pickett was not impressive last year and failed to throw a touchdown in seven of his 12 starts. Ouch.

The fit in Pittsburgh is a good one for Wilson as well, as he joins a stable organization that consistently wins football games, regardless of who their quarterback is and how he’s playing as long as Tomlin is in charge. A winner for the vast majority of his time in Seattle, Wilson has the chance to prove that his two years in Denver were a fluke.

He’ll also be plenty motivated to do so as there’s no way Wilson is happy that the Broncos were so desperate to get rid of him that they are willing to pay almost $40 million for him to play for another team.

Assuming he wins the starting job in Pittsburgh, Wilson will get the chance to stick it to Denver directly as the Steelers have a road date with Denver on their 2024 schedule. Though the NFL has yet to announce dates for next season’s games, there’s certainly a chance the NFL will schedule Wilson’s return to Denver for Week 1, the same way they did when he made his return to Seattle in his first game with the Broncos.

That game was a loss for Wilson and the Broncos. If Russ can still cook, his return to Denver should be a win for the Steelers — assuming he isn’t just cooked. Since he’s turning 36 in November, it’s certainly possible he is.

More Like This

Aaron Rodgers talks to reporters in June.
If You’re Sick of Aaron Rodgers, You’re Out of Luck
Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick speak after the 2016 AFC Championship game in Denver. Could they team up on TV?
Report: Peyton Manning Wants Bill Belichick as TV Teammate
Johnny Manziel after being picked by the Cleveland Browns.
Does Anyone Care If Johnny Manziel Boycotts the Heisman Ceremony?
Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos watches his team warm up. Will cutting him help the Broncos cure their eight-year Super Bowl hangover?
Broncos Bet Cutting Russell Wilson Will Cure 8-Year Super Bowl Hangover

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Uncategorized, Right This Way

AAPI Gift guide items on an abstract orange and green background

The Best Gifts and Businesses to Support for AAPI Month

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

Explore More Uncategorized

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.