Phil Mickelson reacts after a putt at the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago.
Phil Mickelson predicts more PGA Tour members will join LIV Golf.
Quinn Harris/Getty
Phil Mickelson Promises More PGA Tour Defectors Are Heading to LIV

You wouldn't know it, but LIV Golf is finishing its second season

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
October 19, 2023 2:46 pm
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook

Speaking at this week’s season-ending LIV Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida, Phil Mickelson continued to promote the idea that LIV Golf is on the way up even though national interest in the Saudi-backed circuit appears to be way down as more Americans watch international basketball, the WNBA and the Little League Softball World Series than Greg Norman’s rebel series.

One of the biggest names to defect from the PGA Tour to LIV, Mickelson told reporters he had been “fielding calls” from golfers around the world who are interested in joining up with the league. Though he didn’t name any names, the 53-year-old said the calls were coming from members of both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Asked if he thought any of those calls were going to result in high-profile names jumping ship, Mickelson responded with confidence.

“I know that’s going to happen,” Mickelson said. “When players look at LIV, they want to be a part of it. Everybody here is happy and enjoying what they’re doing and enjoying the team aspect of it. Enjoying each other and the camaraderie, and enjoying bringing golf globally and all that comes with playing this tour. So there’s a lot of players that see that and want to be a part of it. The question is how many spots are available? There’s a lot more players that want to come than have spots.”

