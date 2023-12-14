Culture > Sports

After Great In-Season Tournament, the NBA Is Embarrassing Itself

Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
December 14, 2023 12:32 pm
Draymond Green of the Warriors reacts after being ejected.
Draymond Green may not be with the Warriors for a long time.
Christian Petersen/Getty

Following the conclusion of its successful (and inaugural) In-Season Tournament on Saturday night, the NBA has generally been an embarrassment with former champions Draymond Green and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way.

Green, who is not even close to passing Rasheed Wallace on the NBA’s all-time ejections list (29), was tossed from a game for the second this season and 19th time in his career after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. The 33-year-old Golden State Warrior, who was handed a Flagrant 2 foul before his ejection, was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday. “That had nothing to do with basketball,” Nurkic said of Green’s actions afterward. “I’m just out there trying to play basketball.”

A four-time NBA champion with the Warriors and undeniably a key component of Golden State’s dynasty, Green has increasingly become a headache for his team and the league. Before he can play in again following his “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” Green will be “required to meet certain league and team conditions,” according to a statement from the NBA.

While Green should certainly be back playing for Golden State at some point, the NBA will probably take its time in reinstating him as he has become increasingly violent (at least by NBA standards) on the court and increasingly unlikable away from the hardwood.

A player who has been incredibly likable throughout his career, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed to an already embarrassing week for the NBA last night after he scored a career-high 64 points in a 140-126 win for the Bucks over the Indiana Pacers. A former champion, Antetokounmpo became upset after the game ball vanished into the Pacers’ locker room, and he rushed from the court before arguing with members of Indiana’s team in an attempt to retrieve it.

While Antetokounmpo probably should have been given the ball, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said the Pacers took the ball for Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored his first official NBA point. Flimsy as that excuse is for the obvious attempt to needle Antetokounmpo, he should have accepted it as he has a maximum contract and an NBA championship and doesn’t really need a game ball, no matter how significant it is. Afterward, even though he supposedly got the ball, Antetokounmpo was not impressed.

“I have no idea. I’m not going to lie,” Antetokounmpo said. “I have no idea. I don’t know. I really don’t know. I have a ball, but I don’t know if it’s the game ball. It doesn’t feel like the game ball to me. It feels like a brand new ball. I can tell. I played, what, 35 minutes today. I know how the game ball felt. The ball that I have, which I’ll take and I’ll give it to my mom for sure, but I don’t know if it’s actually the game ball.”

Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard, whose career-high for points is 71 and moved past Kyle Korver for fifth place in NBA history last night with the 2,451st 3-pointer of his career, seemed less than impressed with his teammate’s antics.

America’a clear-cut favorite behind the NFL, the NBA is generally an awesome product and has plenty of players who can put butts in seats. Antetokounmpo and Green are typically two of those players and are usually great, but all they’ve been this week is embarrassing — for the NBA and themselves.

More Like This

Shaquille O'Neal arrives at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
30 Years Later, Shaquille O’Neal Reflects on “Shaq Diesel”
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic Is a Walking Triple-Double
LeBron James wearing a Lakers jersey in a game.
LeBron James Is the Protagonist of Two Conflicting American Tales
Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics.
After 2023 Loss, Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Rips Reporter for 2016 Column

Culture
Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

We'd be thrilled to find any of these in our stockings this year.
We Tasted and Ranked 25 of the Best Christmas Beers
a collage of the best travel layers on a black background
The Best Winter Layers for Your Holiday Travel
Four of the best cars, trucks and SUVs we drove in 2023, including a Lamborghini, BMW, Lotus and Rolls-Royce
The 20 Best Cars, Trucks and SUVs We Drove in 2023
A skier on an empty mountain with the ocean in the background.
A Beginner’s Guide to Skiing the Backcountry
The interior of CKTL & Co, a Toronto bar where prices fluctuate based on demand
You Can Bet on Drinks at This Stock Market-Themed Bar
The National Football League logo on the field.
Is the AFC or the NFC the NFL’s Best Conference?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Draymond Green of the Warriors reacts after being ejected.

After Great In-Season Tournament, the NBA Is Embarrassing Itself

The National Football League logo on the field.

Is the AFC or the NFC the NFL’s Best Conference?

Quarterback Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass.

Pair of Unheralded Rookie Quarterbacks Star on “Monday Night Football”

Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey celebrates after making a kick.

The Top NFL Storylines of Week 14: Joe Flacco, Brandon Aubrey and Zach Wilson

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

A skier on an empty mountain with the ocean in the background.

A Beginner’s Guide to Skiing the Backcountry

Four of the best cars, trucks and SUVs we drove in 2023, including a Lamborghini, BMW, Lotus and Rolls-Royce

The 20 Best Cars, Trucks and SUVs We Drove in 2023

The interior of CKTL & Co, a Toronto bar where prices fluctuate based on demand

You Can Bet on Drinks at This Stock Market-Themed Bar

a Missoni beanie on a snowy background

The InsideHook Winter Watch Cap Guide