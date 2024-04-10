Culture > Sports

Hard-to-Stomach Miami Marlins Turn to All-You-Can-Eat Seats

The one-win Marlins are hoping to hook fans with a $52 deal

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
April 10, 2024 2:02 pm
Jazz Chisholm of the Marlins runs the bases
The Marlins have been a tough watch so far in 2024.
Brennan Asplen/Getty

In a league that has lowered the bar enough to count the Oakland Athletics as an MLB team, the Miami Marlins are making the case they are actually the worst team in professional baseball. A playoff team last year following two straight seasons of winning fewer than 70 games, Miami got off to the worst start in the franchise’s 33-year history by dropping their first nine games in 2024. The Marlins ended that streak with a win on the road in St. Louis, but have yet to win a home game this season.

That being the case, it’s no surprise that the Marlins, who have consistently had some of the worst attendance in MLB (29th out of 30 MLB teams in attendance in 2023 with 14,356 fans per game), have gotten creative to try and hook fans into attending games at LoanDepot Park. Attempting to appeal to the stomachs of their fans instead of their hearts and minds, the Marlins are offering seats on their Legends Level for select games that include all-you-can-eat ballpark food and all-you-can-drink non-alcoholic refreshments.

Fans in the seats, which start at $52 and do not include free alcoholic beverages, can have as many hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos, chili nachos, cheeseburgers and cookies as they want. Popcorn and peanuts are also available. The Caliente Grill concession stand will stay open through the end of the 7th inning and there is a limit of four items per trip.

“We are so thrilled to introduce our new All-You-Can-Eat Seats, a one-of-a-kind experience at LoanDepot Park,” said Marlins chief marketing officer Tiago Pinto. “Marlins Béisbol has something for everyone, and now has even more for those fans looking to feast all game long as they chant, dance and cheer on the Marlins.”

There hasn’t been much reason for fans to cheer this season, but at least they’ve been able to stuff their faces.

Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

