The Phanatic cheers with Phillies fans in the stands.
The Phanatic is hoping the World Series will return to Philadelphia.
Brian Garfinkel/MLB Photos via Getty
Culture > Sports

Home-Field Advantage May Actually Matter in the World Series

But which team will have it? The Rangers, Astros and Phillies all went 90-72.

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
October 20, 2023 11:51 am
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

With the World Series exactly a week away, the American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series could not be unfolding any differently. In the ALCS between the Astros and Rangers, the home team has lost every time and the series is knotted up at 2-2 through four games. In the NLCS, the road team has come up short at every turn and the Phillies lead the Diamondbacks 2-1 with Game 4 set for tonight in Arizona.

In the AL, home-field advantage really hasn’t been an advantage of all, which actually kind of makes sense based on data from previous postseasons. For the Astros, who did clinch the World Series last year with a 4-1 win over the Phillies at home, playing at Minute Maid Park in Houston has been good as the ballclub has a 36-23 record (.610) at home during the postseason. (The Rangers have only played three home games in the playoffs at Globe Life Field, where they are 1-2, so it’s too soon to tell if playing in Arlington matters to them.)

Good, but not nearly as great as the advantage that the Diamondbacks, who have a 15-8 record (.652) at Chase Field in Arizona, and the Phillies, who are 28-11 (.718) all-time at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, have at home. As MLB.com notes, the Phillies have the largest home-field advantage in the majors with 28 wins in 39 postseason games.

“Most of these playoff games came during the heyday of the Ryan Howard-Chase Utley-Jimmy Rollins core, including a magical 2008 run when the team finished 11-3 in the playoffs, culminating with a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay to clinch the Fall Classic at home,” per MLB. “But in the past two years, a new generation of players has created some October magic, as last year’s team was the first No. 6 seed to reach the World Series, and the 2023 group is once again on the verge of making it to the Fall Classic. Notably, the Phillies were only 11-14 in home playoff games at their prior home (Veterans Stadium).”

MLB All-Star Adam Duvall Is Thriving — Even as a Type-1 Diabetic
MLB All-Star Adam Duvall Is Thriving — Even as a Type-1 Diabetic

Duvall, 34, has been battling diabetes since he was in the minors

It’s too early to tell which two of the final four teams will advance to the Fall Classic, but we do know which team would have the advantage of potentially hosting four games instead of three should they advance. It won’t be the Diamondbacks, as they went 84-78 in the regular season, worse than Texas, Houston and Philadelphia.

It gets a bit tricky with the Phillies, Rangers and Astros as they all finished with a 90-72 record and therefore have the same winning percentage of (.556), so that can’t be used as a tiebreaker. For those three, home-field advantage will be determined by head-to-head record. The Phillies took two of three in Houston in late April, so they’ll host the World Series opener if the Astros advance, If the Rangers win, Philadelphia will be on the road next Friday as Texas swept the Phillies to begin the 2023 regular season.

The Rangers will attempt to win their first home game of the ALCS tonight in Arlington with Justin Verlander opposing them on the mound for the Astros. Verlander has pitched the second-most innings in postseason history (220.1), behind only Andy Pettitte (276.2). Pettitte also pitched for the Astros during his 18 seasons in Major League Baseball, but won five World Series championships with the Yankees.

More Like This

Fans hold up a Japanese flag during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Japanese Phenom Taking Talents to MLB…as Early as 2027
Bryce Harper of the Phillies reacts after hitting a solo home run.
Bryce Harper Is a Monster in the MLB Playoffs
Baltimore Orioles players walk back to the dugout.
2023 Was a Win for Small-Market MLB Teams…Just Not in the Playoffs
Ex-New York Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.
Root for a Scherzer-Verlander Playoff Matchup If You Aren’t a Mets Fan

Culture > Sports

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

SIGN UP AND GET A FREE MYSTERY GIFT

Looking for info on the best deals and discounts on all your favorite (and should-be favorite) clothing brands? Get a free mystery gift with box subscription from Bespoke when you sign up today!

More Sports, Right This Way

An Uber eats worker on a bicycle November 19, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales

The Weirdest Findings From the Uber Eats 2023 Cravings Report

Social media applications including Facebook and Threads are seen on a mobile device home screen in this photo illustration on 06 July, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland.

Your Posts on Threads May End Up on Facebook

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. With expensive SUVs like this, has Jeep lost touch with the average American buyer?

Has Jeep Really “Lost Touch” With the Average American?

The Phanatic cheers with Phillies fans in the stands.

Home-Field Advantage May Actually Matter in the World Series

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

James Mercer of The Shins in 2022 and in 2004. The band's album "Chutes Too Narrow" is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“Chutes Too Narrow” at 20: An Interview With James Mercer of The Shins

Leonardo DiCaprio in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Killers of the Flower Moon” and the Stunted Masculinity of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Scorsese Characters

No people, no problem

These 12 Must-Visit Resorts Are on Their Own Private Islands

the buttery bar brooklyn

The 12 Best Wine Bars in NYC Right Now