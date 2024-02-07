Who Are the Highest-Paid Athletes In the World?

Culture > Sports

Many of the Highest-Paid Athletes in the World Are Has-Beens, None Are Women

The Saudi Arabian government is paying many of today's richest stars, while females are relegated to the sidelines — for now

By Michael Stahl @MichaelRStahl
February 7, 2024 11:21 am
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in the world
Mohammed Saad/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Apparently, if you want to be the highest-paid athlete in the world, you don’t even have to be very good at your sport anymore. You just have to be willing to accept checks signed by a government with an abhorrent human rights record.

Today, Sportico published its list of the top-100 highest-paid athletes in the world. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo ranks number one, having raked in $275 million in compensation last year — pretty good for a guy no team in any respectably competitive international football league wanted. After being a “negative presence” in the locker room at storied club Manchester United and benched by the Portugal head coach in the World Cup, he accepted what Sportico describes as “the richest on-field contract in sports and an off-field endorsement portfolio befitting a person with 620 million Instagram followers.”

Who could afford to pay such a fading star so much money? The Saudi Arabian government, which obtained most of its wealth by polluting the globe through sales of petroleum while oppressing women and executing dissenting journalists, among other human rights offenses.

Deshaun Watson and the NFL’s Worst Contract Head to Injured Reserve
Deshaun Watson and the NFL’s Worst Contract Head to Injured Reserve
 Watson, 28, has played in 12 games during the last three seasons

In an effort to keep things light — this is merely a sports column after all — I’ll move on to number two on the list; oops it’s Jon Rahm, one of the world’s finest golfers, who made a very public exit from the PGA to play on the LIV Golf tour, which is funded by the same Saudi Arabian government as part of efforts to diversify its portfolio while the world phases out gasoline use.

Going through the rest of the list, there are many other athletes who earned money last year from the Saudi Arabian government’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), including tennis players Novak Djokovic (No. 46) and Carlos Alcaraz (56); boxer Tyson Fury (64); and a bunch more soccer stars and golfers, a number of whom are has-beens like Ronaldo. As Sportico notes, “Money from Saudi Arabia flows through the top 100.”

One thing that definitely does not flow through the list is estrogen. Zero of its entrants are women. In fairness, Sportico points out that tennis players Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka had been list “mainstays” until this year. Williams retired in 2022 and Osaka didn’t play tennis at all in 2023 so she could give birth to her first child. Further, there’s at least a decent chance a woman will return to the list next year, as investment in women’s sports continues to soar.

Notable U.S. athletes appearing on the Sportico list include Lebron James (4), Steph Curry (7) and Patrick Mahomes (10), among many others. Appearing at the bottom of the list is Derek Carr, quarterback of the New Orleans Saints. He earned $32.5 million in total, while finishing 16th in QBR during the regular season and leading his team to a second-place finish in the NFL’s worst division. Good work if you can get it!

More Like This

A person displaying dollar bills. A new survey suggests Americans define wealth has having an average of $2.2 million
How Much Money Does It Take to Be Considered Wealthy in America?
Mugs celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. The Guardian recently released a report that estimates the wealth of the new monarch.
Report: King Charles’s Wealth Valued at $2.2 Billion
An older couple on a boat in a picturesque body of water. As a new survey shows, being wealthier does make you happier.
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
Austin, Texas
Millionaires Are Flocking to Austin, New Study Reveals

Culture > Sports
Michael Stahl is a freelance writer based in New York City. He's covered the arts and culture, sex and relationships, business and tech, history and politics and other topics for Rolling Stone, Vice, Vulture, CityLab, Quartz,...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Auto Club Speedway
Rebuilding a Racetrack Has Big Implications for NASCAR in Southern California
Lorne Michaels
It Might Be Time for Lorne Michaels to Retire
A scene from "The Zone of Interest"
There’s Never Been a Holocaust Movie — or a Best Picture Nominee — Like “The Zone of Interest”
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
The best sexual wellness gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2024
The 16 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
Ayo Edebiri’s First Time Hosting “SNL” Was Overshadowed by Offstage Decisions
Ayo Edebiri's First Time Hosting "SNL" Was Overshadowed by Offstage Decisions

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

A TV camera with ESPN's college football playoff logos.

The ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Streamer Is Actually Good For Fans

Cristiano Ronaldo

Who Are the Highest-Paid Athletes In the World?

Dusan Neskovic #3 of the Dartmouth Big Green moves the ball against Tyrese Proctor #5 of the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 6, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina.

We Just Moved Closer to the End of College Athlete Exploitation

Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media at Kansas City Chiefs training camp. Here's why we shouldn't be comparing the quarterback to Tom Brady just yet.

Stop Comparing Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady — For Now

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.