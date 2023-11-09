Giants QB Tommy DeVito Has Little Chance of Success Against Cowboys

It’s looking like it will be a dark day in Dallas for Tommy DeVito, New York’s undrafted rookie quarterback, when he makes his first start on Sunday afternoon for the Giants (2-7) against the Cowboys (5-3). DeVito, who has played in relief in New York’s last two games (both losses) and went 2-of-7 for negative-1 passing yards against the Jets and 15-of-20 for 175 yards versus the Raiders, is essentially the last man standing for the Giants with starter Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor both on injured reserve.

The Giants will bring Matt Barkley up to their 53-man roster off of the practice squad to serve as DeVito’s backup, but New York will only go to him in case of emergency.

Of course, an emergency is exactly what led the Giants to turn to DeVito against the Jets in Week 8 when Jones was ruled out before kickoff and Taylor was hurt during the course of play. Unfortunately, it may be another emergency in Week 10 for DeVito, who will be the 10th rookie quarterback to start this season, against Dallas as the Cowboys’ defense recorded seven sacks, two interceptions, one fumble and scored twice against the Giants in Week 1. Jones started that game and it was in New York. On Sunday, DeVito will start for the first time in the NFL on the road in Dallas.

For DeVito, who was 15-16 as a starter in college in five seasons split between Syracuse and Illinois, just making it on an NFL roster — let alone playing, and then starting, in a game — is a huge victory. And there’s always a chance that the 25-year-old New Jersey native pulls a Brock Purdy and is far better than advertised or expected. But DeVito doesn’t have the advantage of throwing to George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, nor does he have Christian McCaffrey to rely on out of the backfield. (Saquon Barkley is no slouch, but he’s no McCaffrey and he has far less help.)

“I have a life rule. It’s Rule No. 1: Don’t panic,” DeVito said, according to The New York Post. “That is the thing I’ve always leaned on. It’s a game. It’s football. Yeah, there is a lot on the line, but at the end of the day, you play this game because you love it. And I do love this game. I’m just going to go out there and enjoy myself.”

Wish him the best of luck.