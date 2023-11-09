Tommy DeVito of the Giants throws a pass.
Tommy DeVito's first NFL start will likely be a doozy.
Ian Maule/Getty
Culture > Sports

Giants QB Tommy DeVito Has Little Chance of Success Against Cowboys

DeVito, an undrafted rookie, will get his first career start in Dallas on Sunday afternoon

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
November 9, 2023 10:01 am
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

It’s looking like it will be a dark day in Dallas for Tommy DeVito, New York’s undrafted rookie quarterback, when he makes his first start on Sunday afternoon for the Giants (2-7) against the Cowboys (5-3). DeVito, who has played in relief in New York’s last two games (both losses) and went 2-of-7 for negative-1 passing yards against the Jets and 15-of-20 for 175 yards versus the Raiders, is essentially the last man standing for the Giants with starter Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor both on injured reserve.

The Giants will bring Matt Barkley up to their 53-man roster off of the practice squad to serve as DeVito’s backup, but New York will only go to him in case of emergency.

Of course, an emergency is exactly what led the Giants to turn to DeVito against the Jets in Week 8 when Jones was ruled out before kickoff and Taylor was hurt during the course of play. Unfortunately, it may be another emergency in Week 10 for DeVito, who will be the 10th rookie quarterback to start this season, against Dallas as the Cowboys’ defense recorded seven sacks, two interceptions, one fumble and scored twice against the Giants in Week 1. Jones started that game and it was in New York. On Sunday, DeVito will start for the first time in the NFL on the road in Dallas.

The Battle of the Century: UFC vs. 1,200 of Its Own Fighters
The Battle of the Century: UFC vs. 1,200 of Its Own Fighters
 The company helped turn mixed martial arts into a global sensation. According to a $4.8 billion class-action lawsuit filed by fighters, it’s also an illegal monopoly paying them far less than they are worth.

For DeVito, who was 15-16 as a starter in college in five seasons split between Syracuse and Illinois, just making it on an NFL roster — let alone playing, and then starting, in a game — is a huge victory. And there’s always a chance that the 25-year-old New Jersey native pulls a Brock Purdy and is far better than advertised or expected. But DeVito doesn’t have the advantage of throwing to George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, nor does he have Christian McCaffrey to rely on out of the backfield. (Saquon Barkley is no slouch, but he’s no McCaffrey and he has far less help.)

“I have a life rule. It’s Rule No. 1: Don’t panic,” DeVito said, according to The New York Post. “That is the thing I’ve always leaned on. It’s a game. It’s football. Yeah, there is a lot on the line, but at the end of the day, you play this game because you love it. And I do love this game. I’m just going to go out there and enjoy myself.”

Wish him the best of luck.

More Like This

Carson Wentz with Matthew Stafford back in 2019.
Rams Signing Carson Wentz Could Be Bad News for Matthew Stafford
Ryan Fitzpatrick rallying fans in Orchard Park.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Left His Heart in Buffalo
Patrick Mahomes throws the ball at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.
World Series Loses Ratings Battle to NFL in Germany on Sunday Morning
Zach Wilson of the Jets reacts after a loss.
Despite “MNF” Debacle, Zach Wilson Isn’t Graded as NFL’s Worst QB

Culture
Culture > Sports

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The Healthiest Email in Your Inbox

You don’t have to walk alone — join the team at The Charge for expert commentary on the latest workouts, life hacks, studies and equipment you need to know about.

More Sports, Right This Way

Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics.

After 2023 Loss, Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Rips Reporter for 2016 Column

Tommy DeVito of the Giants throws a pass.

Giants QB Tommy DeVito Has Little Chance of Success Against Cowboys

Carson Wentz with Matthew Stafford back in 2019.

Rams Signing Carson Wentz Could Be Bad News for Matthew Stafford

Ryan Fitzpatrick rallying fans in Orchard Park.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Left His Heart in Buffalo

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

A waiter pours shots of whiskey at the Playwright Irish Pub near Times Square after the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Irish whiskey brands are trying to figure out how to spread the word about their whiskey on days outside of March 17.

The Quest to Make Irish Whiskey a Year-Round Spirit

Semisonic

Semisonic’s Dan Wilson Is So Much More Than “Closing Time”

A pair of men sitting at the back of an airplane before skydiving, the start of the Navy SEAL-inspired Monster Mash marathon.

Inside the Navy SEALs’ Mythical “Monster Mash” Marathon

"The Mysterious Case of Rudolf Diesel"

One of the Greatest Inventors of Our Time Disappeared. This New Book Explores Why.