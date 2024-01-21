Aaron Rodgers Booed at Penguins-Golden Knights Game

Watching the crowd at a sporting event react to the presence of celebrities on the jumbotron can a study in contrasts. Sometimes an unexpected guest will be greeted with cheers or boos; sometimes, that reaction is a little closer to a collective double-take. (That last one was how the crowd at Madison Square Garden reacted upon learning that James Lipton was watching the same Rangers game that they were.) Crowd reactions can be difficult to predict — and Aaron Rodgers learned precisely that when he took in a Penguins-Golden Knights game in Las Vegas.



According to a post from the Golden Knights-centric website Sin Bin on social media, there were “[m]ore boos than cheers” in the room when Rodgers’s image appeared on screen at T-Mobile Arena.

Interesting guest in the house.



More boos than cheers from what I heard. pic.twitter.com/ZbamfOA1E4 — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) January 21, 2024

As Kevin Manahan reported for NJ.com, this is part of a larger array of negative reactions to Rodgers that’s accumulated in the last year, from frustrations with him from Jets fans to the substantial backlash to his remarks about Jimmy Kimmel.

What was Rodgers doing in Las Vegas to begin with? As ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported, he was golfing at Shadow Creek, a golf course located in North Las Vegas. Jets reporter Paul Andrew Esden Jr. noted that Rodgers wasn’t alone there; instead, he brought several of his teammates with him. Which begs the question: were his fellow Jets also there for the Golden Knights game? If so, that might have made for some awkward post-game conversation.