Aaron Rodgers Booed at Penguins-Golden Knights Game

The Jets quarterback took in a hockey game while in Las Vegas

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 21, 2024 6:54 pm
Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets on January 7, 2024.
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Watching the crowd at a sporting event react to the presence of celebrities on the jumbotron can a study in contrasts. Sometimes an unexpected guest will be greeted with cheers or boos; sometimes, that reaction is a little closer to a collective double-take. (That last one was how the crowd at Madison Square Garden reacted upon learning that James Lipton was watching the same Rangers game that they were.) Crowd reactions can be difficult to predict — and Aaron Rodgers learned precisely that when he took in a Penguins-Golden Knights game in Las Vegas.

According to a post from the Golden Knights-centric website Sin Bin on social media, there were “[m]ore boos than cheers” in the room when Rodgers’s image appeared on screen at T-Mobile Arena.

As Kevin Manahan reported for NJ.com, this is part of a larger array of negative reactions to Rodgers that’s accumulated in the last year, from frustrations with him from Jets fans to the substantial backlash to his remarks about Jimmy Kimmel.

 Rodgers wants the Jets to get rid of anything that has “nothing to do with winning”

What was Rodgers doing in Las Vegas to begin with? As ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported, he was golfing at Shadow Creek, a golf course located in North Las Vegas. Jets reporter Paul Andrew Esden Jr. noted that Rodgers wasn’t alone there; instead, he brought several of his teammates with him. Which begs the question: were his fellow Jets also there for the Golden Knights game? If so, that might have made for some awkward post-game conversation.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

