Review: These Two New Non-Alcoholic Bottles Are Redefining Drinks Categories

Seedlip taps into agave, while Amaro Lucano attempts its first booze-free option

By Kirk Miller
January 25, 2024 10:10 am
Two new non-alcoholic bottles and their respective cocktails, via Seedlip and Amaro Lucano
Seedlip and Amaro Lucano's latest bottles give hope to mocktails.
Seedlip/Amaro Lucano

What we’re drinking: Seedlip Notas de Agave and Amaro Lucano Non-Alcoholic 

Where they’re from: Seedlip is considered the “world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirit” — their booze-free line is crafted via a bespoke, six-week maceration, distillation, filtration and blending process, where each botanical ingredient is distilled separately.

Hailing from one of the world’s largest amaro brands, Amaro Lucano — which launched in 1894 — is a blend of more than 30 herbs and based on a secret recipe passed down from generation to generation in the Vena family. 

Why we’re drinking these: Depending on when you’re reading this, it’s still Dry January, but we recognize that booze-free spirits and mocktails are a year-round endeavor. 

As well, these releases are important in the non-alc world. Seedlip is an innovator and a market leader. Amaro Lucano, meanwhile, is entering the world of booze-free spirits for the first time in its century-plus history.

For Seedlip, the new Notas de Agave is a mix of flavors like prickly pear, agave, lime, damiana, vanilla, peppercorn and more. It’s both sugar- and calorie-free. According to a note on the bottle, the expression was inspired by The Art of Distillation (possibly the earliest book on distillation), which was published in 1651.

Meanwhile, the Amaro Lucano release is a bit more mysterious, labeled as an herbal (non)liqueur that “[captures] the rich aromas of elderberry, myrtle, rosemary, and citrus, elegantly blended with chamomile.” 

For Seedlip, we tried it neat and in two cocktails. We also compared Amaro Lucano Non-Alcoholic to its boozy forebear. 

How they taste:

  • Seedlip Notas de Agave: There’s a lot of prickly pear and citrus on the nose. Against a thin mouthfeel, you’ll find notes of black pepper, lemon, vanilla and agave on the palate. It lacks much heft on its own; in a margarita (with agave syrup and lime juice) and a Ranch Water (lime juice, club soda) it moved much closer to a cocktail sensation and was quite refreshing. 
  • Amaro Lucano Non-Alcoholic: A hint lighter in color than its alcoholic counterpart, this one is remarkable in that the no-booze version feels about 95% similar to the classic amaro. It’s a wonderful mix of bitter, sweet and floral, with notes of chamomile tea and citrus. I’d gladly add this to a boozy cocktail that called for standard Lucano if I wanted a lower ABV, or I’d happily use it as a base for a mocktail. 
Do Zero-Proof Spirits Expire?
Do Zero-Proof Spirits Expire?
 According to the experts, the answer is a bit more than yes or no

Of note: The shelf life of non-alcoholic drinks isn’t the same as boozy ones. Amaro Lucano Non-Alcoholic should be stored in a fridge after opening; Seedlip just says to store in a “cool, dry place,” but we’d also recommend refrigerator storage. 

Where to buy: Seedlip Notas de Agave is $31 and available here. Amaro Lucano Non-Alcoholic can be found here for $30 (note that a European version of the bottle is called “Zero” and that’s the one you’re probably more likely to see online, at least at the moment).

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

