We Love These Sex Toys. They’re Now on Sale.

Female-founded sexual wellness company Dame rarely throws sales, so if you’re in the market for new devices and wellness products to greatly enhance your sex life, now’s the time to act because the brand is taking 20% off sitewide now through 10/23 with code BDAY20.

Thoughtfully engineered, Dame’s ergonomic toys and sex accessories are developed to help deepen pleasure and connection, solo or with a partner and feature approachable, style-forward designs.

You can save on everything from the brand’s stimulating Fin Finger Vibrator (perfect for couples) to a soft-yet-supportive wedge pillow that comes in handy for those more adventurous positions. You’ll even find discounts on Dame’s Arousal Serum made to heighten senses and increase pleasure, along with a powerful arousal suction toy that simulates oral sex. Shop the entire sitewide sale here or see below for our top on-sale picks.

Dame Fin Finger Vibrator This cute, versatile finger vibrator is designed to make clitoral stimulation a breeze. The optional tether allows for optimal mobility, and since the Fin feels like a part of your hand, it can be easily used before, during or after sex. Buy Here : $65 $52

Dame Arousal Serum The brand’s Arousal Serum is designed to generate a warm, tingling sensation for those with vulvas to enhance and heighten clitoral stimulation. The 100% natural, water-based formula utilizes intriguing ingredients like ginger, peppermint and cinnamon. Buy Here : $41 $27

Dame Aer Aer employs pressure wave technology to produce targeted and powerful stimulation. Of the many devices we’ve tried this year, Aer was an unexpected knockout. Buy Here : $119 $95

Dame Dip This dual-use waterproof vibrator with five intensities is ideal for beginners or those in need of a discreet travel vibe. Buy Here : $35 $28