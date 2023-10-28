X logo
Would you look for love on the same place you post about current events?
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Wellness > Sex & Dating

Report: Elon Musk Seeks to Make X/Twitter a Dating App, Too

It's in keeping with Musk's concept of the "everything app"

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 28, 2023 6:15 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

When perusing apps on your smartphone, do you tend to prefer multiple apps for different tasks or fewer apps that do more things? Lately, the second tendency feels like it’s winning out, with Google announcing the end of its dedicated podcast app in favor of customers using YouTube Music and Ancestry folding the AncestryDNA app into its primary app. Still, there’s something to be said for more focused and dedicated apps or devices.

No one seems to have told Elon Musk that, however. According to a report from Kali Hays at Insider, Musk has something new he’d like to add to X to further distance it from its origins as Twitter. More specifically, Musk is interested in adding a dating component to the app. What could possibly go wrong?

According to two anonymous sources, Elon Musk made the comments about the future of X during a video meeting for the entire company. He spoke of additional features coming to the former Twitter, including both banking and dating.

It’s certainly in keeping with Musk’s oft-reported goal of turning X into an “everything app,” though it also begs the question of whether that many users really want an app that’s a social network, a financial services app and a way to connect romantically or physically with other people. There’s an early Saturday Night Live sketch that comes to mind here about a floor wax that is also a dessert topping that seems apropos here.

How Do You Gain Access to the Most Elite Dating Apps?
How Do You Gain Access to the Most Elite Dating Apps?

Exactly how "elite" are they?

More broadly, the goal of expanding the boundaries of what X/Twitter can do also seems to be in conflict with the general sense that the experience of using the app is getting worse. Making the app more complex could further complicate matters — and building out new features that are more frequently handled by dedicated apps certainly qualifies there.

More Like This

In this photo illustration, 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) Premium account of Elon Musk is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying 'X' logo, in Ankara, Turkiye on September 19, 2023
X/Twitter May Start Charging Users. Will They Finally Revolt?
A young woman walks past a billboard advertisement for the dating app Tinder
Do the Business Models of Dating Apps Affect Your Dating Life?
Twitter account on Twitter is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 9, 2022.
Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Hide Their Blue Checks
High angle view of young woman using smart phone on bed
This Is the Number One Way to Flirt on Dating Apps

Culture
Culture > Internet
Wellness > Sex & Dating
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Pacific Coast Highway

Is the Pacific Coast Highway Getting More Dangerous?

X logo

Report: Elon Musk Seeks to Make X/Twitter a Dating App, Too

"Killers of the Flower Moon" in London

Theaters Have Been Inserting an Intermission Into "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

Andrew Cuomo Sparred With Bill Maher on This Week’s “Real Time”

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Mom’s Spaghetti, Speakers and Stone Island

The hotel from The Shining, one of the best horror movie locations you can visit

Iconic Horror Movie Filming Locations You Can Actually Visit

a collage of boots on a brown background

The Best Boots for Men, From Chelsea to Chukka and Beyond

iPod Classic

Urban Outfitters Got Into the Vintage iPod Business