The 6 Best Restaurants for Vegans in San Francisco

San Francisco has always had a soft spot for vegans, but in recent years, with more chefs turning to plant-based dining, the city’s vegan selection has become even more varied — and, more importantly, unapologetically fun. Here are your best bets for delicious and creative plant-based fare, from properly vegan restaurants to spots where vegan options are abundant, instead of relegated to the salad menu.

Rad Radish Rad Radish

Rad Radish

No one does vegan quite like Adriano Paganini, the man behind one of San Francisco’s biggest restaurant groups, Back of the House. At Rad Radish, the group’s newest opening in Hayes Valley, the menu is decidedly colorful and moderately decadent — think spicy (jackfruit) sausage pizza and truffled mac and cheese so creamy it will make non-vegans do a double take. On the healthier side, there are big, satisfying salads and probiotic sodas, all served in a decidedly Instagrammable locale.



301 Hayes St.

Besharam

Located at the Minnesota Street Project gallery space, the Gujarati restaurant Besharam is worth discovering; over the past couple of years, chef and owner Heena Patel had quietly but confidently made her whole menu vegetarian, and last year, the restaurant tested an app that helps scan the menu and find vegan options, or dishes that can be customized to become such. Options include a mango salad dressed in white miso, fiery pea dumplings and so much more.



1275 Minnesota St.

Greens

One of the most established restaurants in the city, Greens has always been a destination for plant-based dining, with loyal customers regularly returning for dishes like fragrant chili and roasted potato pizza. The menu changes frequently, and chef collabs are a frequent occurrence. Through it all, most of the menu is marked VP: vegan possible.



2 Marina Blvd.

Senor Sisig

The beloved Filipino mini-chain Senor Sisig has several locations in the Bay Area, but its restaurant locations are at the Ferry Building and in the Mission. At both, there’s a fully vegan menu, packed with comforting classics reimagined as plant-based. Among the dishes are tacos, burritos, nachos and lunch plates, made with vegan proteins — including an especially addictive riff on chorizo.



990 Valencia St. and 1 Ferry Building, Suite 41

La Mar La Mar

La Mar

Peruvian food might not be the first thing that comes to mind when searching for a vegan option, and yet La Mar, the gorgeous Embarcadero staple, excels when it comes to veganizing its rich menu. Nearly every dish can be customized to be vegan, and there are several outright vegan dishes, such as the Berenjena Criolla, a delicious mix of fried eggplants, lima bean puree an aji amarillo chutney, and a plant-based lomo saltado.



Pier 1 ½ Embarcadero N.

Shizen

This restaurant is pretty lonely at the top of the city’s vegan sushi category, but it’s been doing a fabulous job since 2015. The izakaya part of the menu offers small plates that get creative with mushrooms, Brussels sprouts and bean curd, and the rolls make interesting use of smoked tofu, tempura veggies and pickled fruits. The flavors are punchy and surprising, making Shizen a fun night out for anyone who likes a sushi adventure.



370 14th St.

Last-Call Bonus Pick: Baia

Is there such thing as excellent vegan Italian? You better believe it. Baia, which opened in 2020, specializes in comforting, seasonal pastas, salads and soups, all authentic and delicious without a single shaving of Parmesan in sight. Instead of compensating for the lack of animal product, Baia completely rewrites the rules by infusing classic recipes with surprising ingredients — the lentil and almond ricotta lasagna is an excellent example. Unfortunately, Baia recently announced it’s closing, with the last service set for this Saturday, March 30. Get there while you can.



300 Grove St.