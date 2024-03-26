San Francisco

The 6 Best Restaurants for Vegans in San Francisco

Creamy pasta, crunch pizza, delicious Indian and enticing Peruvian, all completely plant-based

By Flora Tsapovsky
March 26, 2024 6:12 am
A spread of vegan food from Besharam in San Francisco, one of the best restaurants for vegans in the city
Besharam
Besharam

San Francisco has always had a soft spot for vegans, but in recent years, with more chefs turning to plant-based dining, the city’s vegan selection has become even more varied — and, more importantly, unapologetically fun. Here are your best bets for delicious and creative plant-based fare, from properly vegan restaurants to spots where vegan options are abundant, instead of relegated to the salad menu.

woman in green shirt putting salad on someone else's plate, salad on a second plate, orange and green drink,
Rad Radish
Rad Radish

Rad Radish

No one does vegan quite like Adriano Paganini, the man behind one of San Francisco’s biggest restaurant groups, Back of the House. At Rad Radish, the group’s newest opening in Hayes Valley, the menu is decidedly colorful and moderately decadent — think spicy (jackfruit) sausage pizza and truffled mac and cheese so creamy it will make non-vegans do a double take. On the healthier side, there are big, satisfying salads and probiotic sodas, all served in a decidedly Instagrammable locale.

301 Hayes St.

Besharam

Located at the Minnesota Street Project gallery space, the Gujarati restaurant Besharam is worth discovering; over the past couple of years, chef and owner Heena Patel had quietly but confidently made her whole menu vegetarian, and last year, the restaurant tested an app that helps scan the menu and find vegan options, or dishes that can be customized to become such. Options include a mango salad dressed in white miso, fiery pea dumplings and so much more. 

1275 Minnesota St.

The 8 Best Historic Restaurants in San Francisco
The 8 Best Historic Restaurants in San Francisco
 In a city rich with culinary history, these are the classics still worth a reservation

Greens

One of the most established restaurants in the city, Greens has always been a destination for plant-based dining, with loyal customers regularly returning for dishes like fragrant chili and roasted potato pizza. The menu changes frequently, and chef collabs are a frequent occurrence. Through it all, most of the menu is marked VP: vegan possible. 

2 Marina Blvd.

Senor Sisig

The beloved Filipino mini-chain Senor Sisig has several locations in the Bay Area, but its restaurant locations are at the Ferry Building and in the Mission. At both, there’s a fully vegan menu, packed with comforting classics reimagined as plant-based. Among the dishes are tacos, burritos, nachos and lunch plates, made with vegan proteins — including an especially addictive riff on chorizo. 

990 Valencia St. and 1 Ferry Building, Suite 41

avocado and tomato with garnish and sauce on plate
La Mar
La Mar

La Mar

Peruvian food might not be the first thing that comes to mind when searching for a vegan option, and yet La Mar, the gorgeous Embarcadero staple, excels when it comes to veganizing its rich menu. Nearly every dish can be customized to be vegan, and there are several outright vegan dishes, such as the Berenjena Criolla, a delicious mix of fried eggplants, lima bean puree an aji amarillo chutney, and a plant-based lomo saltado.

Pier 1 ½ Embarcadero N.

Shizen

This restaurant is pretty lonely at the top of the city’s vegan sushi category, but it’s been doing a fabulous job since 2015. The izakaya part of the menu offers small plates that get creative with mushrooms, Brussels sprouts and bean curd, and the rolls make interesting use of smoked tofu, tempura veggies and pickled fruits. The flavors are punchy and surprising, making Shizen a fun night out for anyone who likes a sushi adventure. 

370 14th St.

Last-Call Bonus Pick: Baia

Is there such thing as excellent vegan Italian? You better believe it. Baia, which opened in 2020, specializes in comforting, seasonal pastas, salads and soups, all authentic and delicious without a single shaving of Parmesan in sight. Instead of compensating for the lack of animal product, Baia completely rewrites the rules by infusing classic recipes with surprising ingredients — the lentil and almond ricotta lasagna is an excellent example. Unfortunately, Baia recently announced it’s closing, with the last service set for this Saturday, March 30. Get there while you can.

300 Grove St.

More Like This

an entrance to a spa with plants, wooden beams and stone accents
The 5 Best Day Spas in San Francisco
Cask, a wine and spirits store with two locations in San Francisco. It's one of SF's best bottle shops.
A Guide to the Bay Area’s Best Bottle Shops
painting of a girl holding a white dog, green couch, green curtains, two chairs, books on a coffee table, lamps
The 8 Best Historic Restaurants in San Francisco
person in raincoat leaning against a tree in fog
8 Epic Hikes Around San Francisco to Explore After the Rains

San Francisco > Food
San Francisco

Most Popular

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Marc Summers
The Messy Business of Being Marc Summers
A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Recommended

Suggested for you

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Marc Summers
The Messy Business of Being Marc Summers
A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More San Francisco, Right This Way

A spread of vegan food from Besharam in San Francisco, one of the best restaurants for vegans in the city

The 6 Best Restaurants for Vegans in San Francisco

an entrance to a spa with plants, wooden beams and stone accents

The 5 Best Day Spas in San Francisco

Cask, a wine and spirits store with two locations in San Francisco. It's one of SF's best bottle shops.

A Guide to the Bay Area’s Best Bottle Shops

painting of a girl holding a white dog, green couch, green curtains, two chairs, books on a coffee table, lamps

The 8 Best Historic Restaurants in San Francisco

Explore More San Francisco

Keep Reading

From spritzers to pocket knives, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: McIntosh Preamplifiers, Bolt Speakers and a Craighill Pocket Knife

Photos of the Rythmia retreat in Costa Rica that's a leader in ayahuasca tourism, as well as images of the plants involved in making the psychoactive brew.

A Skeptic’s Trip to the Heart of Ayahuasca Tourism

The English Sherry Cask Matured, which just won the title of World's Best Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards 2024

Surprise: A Single Malt From England Just Won the World Whiskies Awards

Chef Jeremiah Stone cooking at the Impression Makers Supper Club Series

The Chef Residency Is the Restaurant World’s Most Exciting Trend 