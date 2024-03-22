13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

The middle of March is a fascinating time — just warm enough for outdoor activities to be on the uptick but not quite warm enough to make spending hours outside all that appealing. Thankfully, this weekend’s recommended activities strike a good balance between the two. If you’re looking to cheer on your favorite team indoors or out, you have plenty of options, but there are some fantastic cultural and culinary activities available as well. Read on for suggestions on what to do with your weekend.

Friday, March 22

Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell in “The Effect” Marc Brenner

Lucy Prebble’s acclaimed play The Effect — about a romance blossoming in the midst of a drug trial — is playing at The Shed through the end of the month. To date, the reviews of this production have been stellar. Writing at The New York Times, Naveen Kumar called the performances from leads Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell “superb.” Tickets start at $129.

Poolside at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa Le CollectiveM

As we head further into spring and the temperature rises, you might find yourself wanting to ramp up your physical activity. This weekend-long retreat from Strong New York offers a number of options available to attendees, including yoga, workouts on the beach and a mindfulness workshop. Weekend passes are $1,200 and include two nights at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa. Day passes are also available for $200.

“Wonder City of the World” at Poster House Stephanie Powell/Poster House

Go deeply enough into the history of poster art, and you’re liable to find both insights into the world we live in and examples of stunning design. (Admittedly, this is a subject near and dear to my heart.) This month, Poster House unveiled two new shows. Wonder City of the World shows off a host of posters used to spark tourism to the Big Apple, while The Anatomy of a Movie Poster spotlights the work of Dawn Baillie, who’s designed posters for films like The Silence of the Lambs and Dirty Dancing. Admission for non-members is $12.

There’s nothing quite like music that taps into angst and heartbreak — and on Friday, two bands that have been doing that effectively for years will swing by Madison Square Garden. Headliners Fall Out Boy are supporting their 2023 album So Much (for) Stardust, billed as something of a return to the band’s roots. Tickets start at $130.

This year’s Whitney Biennial opened this week, and stopping by the proceedings is always a good way to get a sense of what’s happening in the art world and what connoisseurs of visual art will be talking about in the weeks and months to come. In his review of the show, Jerry Saltz said it “features excellent work that conveys new meaning to the world.” Museum admission for non-members is $30.

March Madness is underway, and college basketball enthusiasts won’t have to travel far to take in the tournament’s first rounds. On Friday and Sunday, Barclays Center will host some first- and second-round matches. Tickets start at $51 for the Friday afternoon games and get pricier for the Friday night and Sunday games.

Saturday, March 23

Despite a lackluster game against Columbus last week, the Red Bulls are off to a good start this season with Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg doing the work. Inter Miami’s marquee player Lionel Messi is likely out with an injury for this match, but even without him, the club is no slouch — see also the offseason addition of Luis Suarez, whose season is off to a fantastic start. Tickets are available starting at $48.

If you’ve been thinking about investing in some stylish vintage menswear or unique furniture, a trip to Bushwick this weekend might be in the cards. This weekend’s Not-A-Normal Market brings together a number of sellers from both the United States and overseas, and they’ll be selling a host of items all day Saturday and Sunday. Early admission is $21 for each day; late admission is $15.

Kim Gordon’s work as a musician, artist and writer has been pushing artistic boundaries and influencing the creatively-minded for decades. Her latest album, The Collective, has been garnering rave reviews, and her tour will be making a stop on Saturday at New York’s Knockdown Center. Also on the bill: Kelsey Lu, L’Rain, Circuit des Yeux and Gordon’s Body/Head collaborator Bill Nace. Tickets are $46.

Do you enjoy your humor bleak with a side of extra bleakness? If so, you might have tickets for this one already. Comedian Anthony Jeselnik blends one of the darkest sensibilities out there with just enough absurdity to take audiences to unexpected places. He’ll be at the Beacon Theater on Saturday night; tickets are available from $115.

It’s never a bad time to brush up on your local history. And, as redevelopment plans hover around Penn Station’s incarnation, it can be instructive to revisit an earlier version of the space — one that had grand architecture and didn’t leave visitors feeling like they were being punished for no apparent reason. This tour explores the remnants of the old station and hints at what travelers of the future might experience. Tickets are $39.

Sunday, March 24

That’s a very enticing Beef Wellington. The Noortwyck

Historically when I’ve visited London with friends, I’ve inevitably missed out on partaking in Sunday roast, which my friends assure me is delicious. Apparently, that yearning for a distant Sunday roast is something that The Noortwyck’s chef and co-owner, Andrew Quinn, has been experiencing as well. (Quinn also grew up in the U.K.) This Sunday, The Noortwyck is set to begin offering their own take on Sunday roast, featuring a savory-looking Beef Wellington.

Over the course of about 15 years, Unwound released a host of critically acclaimed postpunk records that eluded easy categorization — particularly the band’s swan song, Leaves Turn Inside You. The Numero Group’s reissue campaign introduced their music to a new generation of listeners, and a reunited Unwound returned to the touring circuit last year. They’ll be back through this weekend with a stop at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall; tickets are $45.

Looking Ahead

Not a bad place to have a drink or two. Back Bar

Back Bar’s program bringing in high-profile guest bartenders continues with an appearance from Joaquín Simó on Tuesday, March 26. If you’ve missed Simó’s work at spots like the now-shuttered Pouring Ribbons, his stint at Back Bar should serve as a warm reminder of his cocktail knowledge. Reportedly, he’ll be honoring the city’s cultural history with some of the drink recipes offered this evening.