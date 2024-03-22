New York

13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

Soccer stars, movie posters and savory Sunday meals are all on the agenda

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 22, 2024 6:29 am
Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy performs during the "So Much For (2our) Dust" tour at Dickies Arena.
Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

The middle of March is a fascinating time — just warm enough for outdoor activities to be on the uptick but not quite warm enough to make spending hours outside all that appealing. Thankfully, this weekend’s recommended activities strike a good balance between the two. If you’re looking to cheer on your favorite team indoors or out, you have plenty of options, but there are some fantastic cultural and culinary activities available as well. Read on for suggestions on what to do with your weekend.

Friday, March 22

Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell in "The Effect"
Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell in “The Effect”
Marc Brenner

The Effect at The Shed

Lucy Prebble’s acclaimed play The Effect — about a romance blossoming in the midst of a drug trial — is playing at The Shed through the end of the month. To date, the reviews of this production have been stellar. Writing at The New York Times, Naveen Kumar called the performances from leads Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell “superb.” Tickets start at $129.

Rockaway Hotel + Spa
Poolside at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa
Le CollectiveM

Strong New York retreat at The Rockaway Hotel + Spa

As we head further into spring and the temperature rises, you might find yourself wanting to ramp up your physical activity. This weekend-long retreat from Strong New York offers a number of options available to attendees, including yoga, workouts on the beach and a mindfulness workshop. Weekend passes are $1,200 and include two nights at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa. Day passes are also available for $200.

"Wonder City of the World" at Poster House
“Wonder City of the World” at Poster House
Stephanie Powell/Poster House

Wonder City of the World and The Anatomy of a Movie Poster at Poster House

Go deeply enough into the history of poster art, and you’re liable to find both insights into the world we live in and examples of stunning design. (Admittedly, this is a subject near and dear to my heart.) This month, Poster House unveiled two new shows. Wonder City of the World shows off a host of posters used to spark tourism to the Big Apple, while The Anatomy of a Movie Poster spotlights the work of Dawn Baillie, who’s designed posters for films like The Silence of the Lambs and Dirty Dancing. Admission for non-members is $12.

Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World at Madison Square Garden

There’s nothing quite like music that taps into angst and heartbreak — and on Friday, two bands that have been doing that effectively for years will swing by Madison Square Garden. Headliners Fall Out Boy are supporting their 2023 album So Much (for) Stardust, billed as something of a return to the band’s roots. Tickets start at $130.

Whitney Biennial 2024 at The Whitney

This year’s Whitney Biennial opened this week, and stopping by the proceedings is always a good way to get a sense of what’s happening in the art world and what connoisseurs of visual art will be talking about in the weeks and months to come. In his review of the show, Jerry Saltz said it “features excellent work that conveys new meaning to the world.” Museum admission for non-members is $30.

March Madness at Barclays Center

March Madness is underway, and college basketball enthusiasts won’t have to travel far to take in the tournament’s first rounds. On Friday and Sunday, Barclays Center will host some first- and second-round matches. Tickets start at $51 for the Friday afternoon games and get pricier for the Friday night and Sunday games.

Gen X’s Musical Icons Are Aging Far More Gracefully Than the Boomers Before Them
Gen X’s Musical Icons Are Aging Far More Gracefully Than the Boomers Before Them
 We see your Eric Claptons and Van Morrisons, and we raise you Michael Stipe and Robert Smith

Saturday, March 23

Red Bull New York vs. Inter Miami CF at Red Bull Arena

Despite a lackluster game against Columbus last week, the Red Bulls are off to a good start this season with Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg doing the work. Inter Miami’s marquee player Lionel Messi is likely out with an injury for this match, but even without him, the club is no slouch — see also the offseason addition of Luis Suarez, whose season is off to a fantastic start. Tickets are available starting at $48.

Not-A-Normal Market 

If you’ve been thinking about investing in some stylish vintage menswear or unique furniture, a trip to Bushwick this weekend might be in the cards. This weekend’s Not-A-Normal Market brings together a number of sellers from both the United States and overseas, and they’ll be selling a host of items all day Saturday and Sunday. Early admission is $21 for each day; late admission is $15. 

Kim Gordon at Knockdown Center

Kim Gordon’s work as a musician, artist and writer has been pushing artistic boundaries and influencing the creatively-minded for decades. Her latest album, The Collective, has been garnering rave reviews, and her tour will be making a stop on Saturday at New York’s Knockdown Center. Also on the bill: Kelsey Lu, L’Rain, Circuit des Yeux and Gordon’s Body/Head collaborator Bill Nace. Tickets are $46.

Anthony Jeselnik at Beacon Theater

Do you enjoy your humor bleak with a side of extra bleakness? If so, you might have tickets for this one already. Comedian Anthony Jeselnik blends one of the darkest sensibilities out there with just enough absurdity to take audiences to unexpected places. He’ll be at the Beacon Theater on Saturday night; tickets are available from $115.

Remnants of Penn Station Tour

It’s never a bad time to brush up on your local history. And, as redevelopment plans hover around Penn Station’s incarnation, it can be instructive to revisit an earlier version of the space — one that had grand architecture and didn’t leave visitors feeling like they were being punished for no apparent reason. This tour explores the remnants of the old station and hints at what travelers of the future might experience. Tickets are $39.

Sunday, March 24

Beef Wellington
That’s a very enticing Beef Wellington.
The Noortwyck

Sunday Roast at The Noortwyck

Historically when I’ve visited London with friends, I’ve inevitably missed out on partaking in Sunday roast, which my friends assure me is delicious. Apparently, that yearning for a distant Sunday roast is something that The Noortwyck’s chef and co-owner, Andrew Quinn, has been experiencing as well. (Quinn also grew up in the U.K.) This Sunday, The Noortwyck is set to begin offering their own take on Sunday roast, featuring a savory-looking Beef Wellington. 

Unwound at White Eagle Hall

Over the course of about 15 years, Unwound released a host of critically acclaimed postpunk records that eluded easy categorization — particularly the band’s swan song, Leaves Turn Inside You. The Numero Group’s reissue campaign introduced their music to a new generation of listeners, and a reunited Unwound returned to the touring circuit last year. They’ll be back through this weekend with a stop at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall; tickets are $45.

Looking Ahead

Back Bar
Not a bad place to have a drink or two.
Back Bar

Joaquín Simó at Back Bar

Back Bar’s program bringing in high-profile guest bartenders continues with an appearance from Joaquín Simó on Tuesday, March 26. If you’ve missed Simó’s work at spots like the now-shuttered Pouring Ribbons, his stint at Back Bar should serve as a warm reminder of his cocktail knowledge. Reportedly, he’ll be honoring the city’s cultural history with some of the drink recipes offered this evening.

More Like This

Sunday Roast at Hawksmoor
Forget Brunch — Your Next Sunday Tradition Should Be a Roast
joe rogan edgy comedians
When "Edgy" Comedy Is Actually Just Lazy
The Complete Guide to Buying Secondhand and Vintage Menswear Online
The Complete Guide to Buying Secondhand and Vintage Menswear Online
A view of the NCAA March Madness logo. We spoke with Borgata sportsbook director Thomas Gable for some tips on filling out the 2024 bracket.
Read This Before You Fill Out Your March Madness Bracket

New York > Culture
Culture
New York > Drinks
New York > Food
Culture > Music
New York
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Most Popular

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More New York, Right This Way

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy performs during the "So Much For (2our) Dust" tour at Dickies Arena.

13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

Two bottles of Jaywalk Rye, a new whiskey brand from New York Distilling Company

Jaywalk Rye Revives a Historic New York Grain

A large painting above at booth at Delmonico's, one of the oldest restaurants in NYC

8 of New York City’s Oldest Restaurants

The 20 Best Airbnbs in the Hudson Valley, AKA Cozytown USA

Does the Hudson Valley Have America's Greatest Collection of Airbnbs?

Explore More New York

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.