The great state of New York is more than just New York City, despite what city folk may try to convince you. In fact, what the majority of those people omit to tell you is that they themselves are decamping north in droves — whether just for the weekend or for good — to the vibrant and outdoorsy communities along the banks of the Hudson River.

Stretching from Westchester County to Albany, the Hudson River Valley is a welcome respite from the chaos of the city. It’s easy to get to and full of charm, natural beauty, great food, art and (most importantly) space.

So if you haven’t, it’s high time you got yourself up there. Whether it’s for a romantic weekend getaway or for a big family trip, there are incredible Airbnbs that fit the bill for everyone, the best of which we’ve outlined below.

We’ve got lots of rustic lake cabins, modern riverside lofts, renovated schoolhouses and even a converted train station. Dig in and find your next long weekend getaway.

Secluded Romantic Willow Treehouse Airbnb



Location: Willow, NY

Rooms: 1

Rating: 4.94

Vibe: Pretty much the house out of Ex Machina, just hopefully, you know, sans all the stuff that happened in the movie.

Amenities: A swimming pond. Wood heated hot tub. King bed.

Other things to know: You’re on 34 acres and share the pond with the main house. The bed is lofted. No cell service.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “It was nice to disconnect for a few days, so be prepared for no service with books and games!”

The Mission House Sanctuary Airbnb



Location: Hopewell Junction, NY

Rooms: 4

Rating: 4.96

Vibe: It kind of feels like a French impressionist painter would live here if he were transported to 21st-century upstate New York.

Amenities: Chef’s kitchen. Hot tub. Pond. Master bedroom with an en suite bathroom. 70-inch TV.

Other things to know: Always a three-night minimum and depending on the time of the year, it may be more.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “All of the bedroom suites have private bathrooms and private access to beautiful outdoor areas.”

Sustainable Catskills A-Frame Cabin Getty Images



Location: Kerhonkson, NY

Rooms: 2

Rating: 4.90

Vibe: The cabin that outdoorsy travel photographer you follow on Instagram is always posting from.

Amenities: Chef’s kitchen. Firepit. Large steel drum bbq grill and large picnic table. Screened-in gazebo. Small spring-fed pond and plenty of woods to explore. Private bathrooms for both bedrooms.

Other things to know: This cabin is located on a private road, but there are neighbors nearby.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Beautiful, cozy place. Stylish but homey. Very romantic atmosphere. Natural light during the day. Spacious, with an open living room.”

Hudson Valley Bali House Retreat Airbnb



Location: Rosendale, NY

Rooms: 4

Rating: 4.94

Vibe: Like you’re at an Airbnb in Bali, but surrounded by the Hudson Valley.

Amenities: Imported materials from Indonesia. Heated floors. Near the town of New Paltz. Board games on deck. Lots of woodlands and a private pond. Hot tub.

Other things to know: The house consists of four separate pods — as is the Bali tradition — which is connected by covered, unheated walkways.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Beautiful, cozy place. Stylish but homey. Very romantic atmosphere. Natural light during the day. Spacious, with an open living room.”

Beautifully Renovated Boys School Gym Airbnb



Location: Beacon, NY

Rooms: 4

Rating: 4.90

Vibe: A school gym from the early 1900s that was renovated to be a baller, high-ceilinged home.

Amenities: Office space. Huge arched windows with plenty of light. Original hardwood floors. Peloton.

Other things to know: The fourth bedroom is in a separate studio outside of the building.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “The proximity to the tennis courts was also so nice, not to mention the amazing hiking and very quick short walk to Main Street!”

Riverside Eco-Friendly Apartment Airbnb



Location: Beacon, NY

Rooms: 3

Rating: 4.97

Vibe: You can sit out on the deck and watch the sunset over the Hudson a few hundred feet away.

Amenities: Solar panels (yay environment!). Large deck with Weber grill and jacuzzi.

Other things to know: This is part of a duplex and there is a tenant living downstairs. It’s also five minutes from the Metro-North Station and DIA Beacon.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “It is in a great location within walking distance to Main Street, the train station, and the water. The view is gorgeous overlooking the river and mountains.”

Design Loft Converted From 1860s Brick Factory Airbnb



Location: Beacon, NY

Rooms: 5

Rating: 5.0

Vibe: It pretty much feels like a modern design lover converted an old brick factory, which is, coincidentally, exactly what it is.

Amenities: Tons of natural light. Polished concrete floors. Japanese garden. Skylights. Private cinema. Additional beds in lofted areas of bedrooms. Full house Sonos system.

Other things to know: A few minutes away walking from downtown Beacon. Three-night minimum.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “The house is so big and bright, extremely clean and stylish. The best kitchen to cook and have fun with everything you would need.”

Withers Mansion Airbnb



Location: Newburgh, NY

Rooms: 7

Rating: 4.84

Vibe: A mansion where you could host a banging murder mystery party.

Amenities: Hudson River views and walking distance to waterfront. Large deck. 1923 Steinway piano. Fourteen-person dining room table. Lots of very cool antique flourishes.

Other things to know: There are still some slight renovations being made, but no construction and it will not affect the stay. Also this quote from their page: “There are Hindu spiritual symbols dating back 13,000 years in the corners of the hardwood floor inlays. Do not confuse them with any irrelevant 20th-century symbols.”

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “The house itself is a wonder. Beautiful quiet tree-lined street, you feel transported in time.”

Clove Schoolhouse on Mohonk Preserve Airbnb



Location: High Falls, NY

Rooms: 3

Rating: 4.96

Vibe: A renovated schoolhouse that now sits on a nature preserve.

Amenities: Mohonk Preserve is right in the backyard with access to 80 miles of hiking trails. Hot tub. Guesthouse that serves as a third bedroom.

Other things to know: You will probably get some animals in the backyard.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: The place is a gem. There’s access to great trails right from the backyard that we used a number of times. Stargazing from the hot tub was memorable.

Modern Luxury Hilltop Home Airbnb



Location: Kingston, NY

Rooms: 3

Rating: 5.0

Vibe: Major Scandanavian or Swiss Alps mountain home architecture vibes, but in less harsh conditions, obviously.

Amenities: Pool. Hot tub. Hilltop views. Master suite with private bathroom and deck. Office space. Sonos speakers throughout the house.

Other things to know: It’s a bit of a ways from the actual town of Kingston.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “The photos and descriptions are accurate, but can’t capture it fully. The mountain views are entirely unspoiled. Not a single light to be seen at night, except the stars, which can be seen from bed on certain nights.”

Modern Meets Rustic Pool House Airbnb



Location: Hudson, NY

Rooms: 2

Rating: 4.96

Vibe: Modern California pool house but in the hills of the Hudson Valley.

Amenities: Pool. Hot tub. Hilltop views. Sleep Number mattresses. Custom furniture. Fireplace.

Other things to know: Thirty minutes from multiple ski mountains like Windham, Hunter and Catamount.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Thought we were being cat-fished by the beauty of this place… but it far exceeded expectations! Every bit of detail the host put into building this home was intentional and contributed to our enjoyment of the space.”

Sunfilled modern farmhouse on a 27 acre safe-haven Getty Images



Location: Athens, NY

Rooms: 3

Rating: 5.0

Vibe: The type of secluded farmhouse you would want to hole up in come the zombie apocalypse.

Amenities: Separate cabin that is a fully decked out gym. Twenty-seven acres of forest and trails with a pond. Bicycles free to use. Hammocks.

Other things to know: You’re completely secluded from neighbors, so it’s great if privacy is super important to you.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “A totally gorgeous house — perfectly proportioned and very tastefully decorated — on one of the most magical pieces of land we’ve ever visited.”

Architectural wonder in the woods Airbnb



Location: Rhinebeck, NY

Rooms: Studio

Rating: 4.92

Vibe: Willie Wonka goes to Form Arcosanti and then decides to build a tiny house in Upstate New York

Amenities: Japanese futons. Eco-friendly heating and cooling system. You’re not staying here for the amenities, you’re staying here because the house is a piece of art.

Other things to know: There are no bedrooms, but there are multiple futons should you want to bring kids or something. Don’t expect much privacy though. Probably best as a romantic outing.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “It’s <10 min to drive from the center of Rhinebeck but still feels remote.”

Woodstock Stone Tower House Airbnb



Location: Woodstock, NY

Rooms: 3

Rating: 4.78

Vibe: You get a freaking stone tower designed by a master stonemason, dog.

Amenities: Stone tower. Large porch with panoramic views. Hot tub. Fireplace. Lots of nooks and crannies to explore.

Other things to know: There are also lots of outdoor hanging and sitting areas. It’s also not quite in town — about a 10-minute drive away.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “If you want to feel you are on the edge of the world, with a faraway view, crisp mountain air, a perfect hot tub and spectacular stone fireplace…come stay here!”

Revitalized 1902 train depot + caboose Airbnb



Location: Accord, NY

Rooms: 2

Rating: 5.0

Vibe: If you’re into trains I imagine you would be super into this. Even for someone who isn’t into trains, this thing is cool.

Amenities: Grand piano. Crazy nice kitchen. Eames chair. Bidets! A caboose with a breakfast nook.

Other things to know: The master bedroom basically has the bed built into the floor. The other bedroom is hostel-style with multiple private bed pods, probably great for kids.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “The house has so much detail and amazing quirks! It feels like a home and a museum!”

New Barn Home with Music Studio Airbnb



Location: Saugerties, NY

Rooms: 4

Rating: 4.98

Vibe: The type of place where a rock band would hole themselves up at in order to record a legendary album.

Amenities: Grand piano. Fireplace. Cabin with aforementioned music studio. Wet bar. Wood stove.

Other things to know: The house also has a ridiculous sound system with a music server housing 1,100 albums in critical listening file format.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Totally isolated which is what we wanted and enough amenities for group of 10 which included two children and our dog.”

Private Creekside Retreat Airbnb



Location: Marbletown, NY

Rooms: 3

Rating: 4.99

Vibe: Rustic cabin meets someone’s Pinterest board.

Amenities: Twent-foot-high ceilings. Very well equipped kitchen. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Grill.

Other things to know: You’re on about 18 acres of land, so plenty of space to explore.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Our multigenerational family of 6 had a fantastic stay at Jeremy’s spectacular IG worthy log cabin. The architecture of the place and decor were fabulous.”

Cozy, Modern Retreat In The Woods Airbnb



Location: Cold Spring, NY

Rooms: 4

Rating: 4.93

Vibe: Tech magnate builds a new but tasteful home in the woods of the Hudson Valley

Amenities: Two fireplaces, wine fridge, newly renovated kitchen, ping pong table, sauna, grill, salt water pool.

Other things to know: About 10 minutes out from Cold Spring.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Really enjoyed the natural beauty of the property, the privacy, and quiet! Beautiful wooded lanes for walking and hiking.”

Log Cabin with All-Seasons Hot Tub and Sauna Airbnb



Location: Philipstown, NY

Rooms: 3

Rating: 5.0

Vibe: Montana hunting lodge, complete with taxidermy.

Amenities: Cedar barrel sauna, six-person hot tub, large porch, grills, trampoline and nature.

Other things to know: Two of the rooms have multiple beds, so could be good for bringing the children along.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “The vibe was perfect and cozy for late fall, and the wooded setting is spectacular! We had 3 adults and 3 kids stay comfortably there (age 3-13), and the kids loved the trampoline and rocks to climb in the huge yard.”

Literal Private Resort Airbnb



Location: Highland, NY

Rooms: 4

Rating: 5.0

Vibe: Tony Stark moves to the Hudson Valley.

Amenities: Heated saltwater pool, lighted tennis court, hot tub, fireplace, theater, views of the Hudson from the porch.

Other things to know: This place is supremely baller, your Instagram may not be able to handle it. It doesn’t come cheap.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “We were there over Thanksgiving, so not in pool or tennis season, but we had plenty to do at the house with a great fully equipped kitchen, ping pong and air hockey, a good TV setup, and just hanging out with the family.”