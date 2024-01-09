Culture > Music

Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Just Set a Box Office Record

One might say the film industry has entered a new...era

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 9, 2024 12:01 pm
Taylor Swift movie posters
An LED wall promoting the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film in Shanghai
Chen Dongjie/VCG via Getty Images

Turns out a massive opening weekend wasn’t the only record that Taylor Swift’s concert film was destined to shatter. As Pitchfork’s Nina Corcoran reported this weekend, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now the highest-grossing concert film of all time, eclipsing the record previously held by Michael Jackson’s This Is It.

The Jackson concert film had a worldwide box office of $261.2 million total — but with the release of The Eras Tour in China, Swift’s film passed it, with its global box office tally now at $261.6 million. That comparison comes via Variety, which also noted that the film’s massive opening weekend accounts for more than a third of its total box office earnings.

As of last October, The Wrap reported that the remainder of the top five highest-grossing concert films worldwide were Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert and One Direction: This Is Us.

It’s worth mentioning that Swift’s concert film wasn’t the only high-profile documentary of its kind to debut in 2023. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé has grossed over $33 million in the U.S., according to Box Office Mojo — that, combined with its international box office, would easily place it in the top 10 as well.

Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Had a Huge Opening Weekend
Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Had a Huge Opening Weekend
 A wildly successful tour leads to a wildly successful concert film

What does this mean for the future of watching music at the movies? “[Swift’s] spectacular performance delighted fans around the world and serves as another strong reminder about the power of extraordinary filmmaking and magic of movie theaters,” AMC CEO Adam Aron told Variety. This begs the question: when will we see a version of the Nicole Kidman spot in which Kidman is watching nothing but clips from The Eras Tour?

More Like This

Taylor Swift in front of a wall of confused looking men
Do You, a Man, Understand Taylor Swift? 
Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Taylor Swift Has Politicians Suddenly Realizing Ticketmaster Is a Monopoly
Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City.
Taylor Swift Announced as Record Store Day’s First-Ever Global Ambassador
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Are Taylor Swift Concerts Really Saving the Hotel Industry?

Culture
Culture > Film
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Aquasana Claryum 3-Stage Max Flow and Brita Hub Water Filters
The 8 Best Water Filters of 2024
a collage of models from the Abercrobmie & Fitch sale on a blue background
The Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale Has Ice in Its Veins
A man tossing snow over his head with a shovel. Here are the best stretches after shoveling snow.
The Best Stretches for Back Relief After Shoveling Snow
Aaron Rodgers of the Jets runs onto the field.
Does Aaron Rodgers Even Realize He’s Complaining About Himself?
NFL logo on a football
If the US Has a Monoculture, It Might Just Be the NFL
a collage of lounge pants on a interior background
The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Taylor Swift movie posters

Taylor Swift's Concert Film Just Set a Box Office Record

Band performing on stage in front of an audience

These Are the 10 Best Jazz Clubs in DC Right Now

The Beatles in 1966

The Latest High-Profile Beatles Auction Shows a Very Different Side of the Band

Sauteed Stand-Up chicago

13 Great Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend 

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Buckle up for winter pride

Aspen Gay Ski Week Is the Ultimate Winter Pride

A man reading a book in a park.

How to Read More Books Than Ever This Year

A glass of sparkling water standing on a sunlit wooden table casting shadows and lens flare

The Difference Between Club Soda, Seltzer and Tonic Water

Michael Imperioli behind the bar at The Scarlet Lounge.

Inside Michael Imperioli’s New NYC Cocktail Bar