Culture > Music

Threats to Chiefs Players Prompt Arrest at Morgan Wallen Concert

Several Chiefs players were in attendance

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 4, 2024 10:16 pm
Morgan Wallen in Nashville
Morgan Wallen in Nashville earlier this year.
John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

There’s been a lot written about toxic fandom in the last 15 years, but there are some actions, whether carried out or merely threatened — that go far beyond “toxic” and into downright awful. The latest example of this comes from Kansas City, where Morgan Wallen recently performed. As KCTV5’s Sarah Motter reported, Wallen’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday was delayed due to one concertgoer having made threats online directed at two Kansas City Chiefs players who were in attendance for the show.

Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce were all present at Wallen’s Kansas City convert, KCTV5 reports. According to the Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor’s Office, a 23-year-old Illinois man has been charged with making a terroristic threat in the second degree, a Class E felony. Motter writes that the suspect “allegedly threatened to shoot two members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization” at the concert, which was delayed 40 minutes while law enforcement located him.

There are unsettling echoes here of the shooting at the Chiefs’ victory parade following their Super Bowl win earlier this year, as well as the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival in 2017. Thankfully, no one at the Wallen concert was hurt.

The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
 If you’re already tired of this face, we have some bad news

Wallen playing stadium shows is also indicative of his own substantial comeback in the wake of near-universal criticism of him using a racial slur. In the years since then, Wallen’s profile has only gotten bigger. Earlier this year, “I Had Some Help,” his collaboration with Post Malone, accomplished the rare feat of topping both the pop and country charts.

More Like This

Morgan Wallen's career has only continued to grow since he was "canceled."
Morgan Wallen and the Twisted Economics of “Cancel Culture”
Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the Ryman Auditorium on January 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
How Did Morgan Wallen Manage to Get Nominated at an Awards Show He’s Banned From Attending?
Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media at Kansas City Chiefs training camp. Here's why we shouldn't be comparing the quarterback to Tom Brady just yet.
Stop Comparing Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady — For Now
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
This Chiefs Dynasty Might Already Be the Most Impressive in NFL History

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

August 2024 books of the month
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This August
Levi's jeans stack
Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
An orange tree. According to a new Harvard study on nutrition and healthy aging, you should be getting 2.5 servings of fruit per day.
What We Learned From Harvard’s New Study on Healthy Aging
Some of the best whiskeys of August 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August 
Democratic presidential candidate and current VP Kamala Harris laughing, photo illo of a bottle of wine next to her
Unlike Trump and Biden, Kamala Harris Is No Teetotaler
The means and the ends of the Nauti Sisters Sea Farm's Casco Bay aquafarm
Consider the Oyster: The New Lifeblood of Coastal Maine

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Morgan Wallen in Nashville

Threats to Chiefs Players Prompt Arrest at Morgan Wallen Concert

Debbie Harry of Blondie

Andy Warhol Portrait of Debbie Harry Resurfaces in Delaware

Johnny Cash in 1970

The Capitol Building Is Getting a Johnny Cash Statue

G! Festival

Inside One of the World’s Most Remote Music Festivals

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago