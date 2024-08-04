Threats to Chiefs Players Prompt Arrest at Morgan Wallen Concert

There’s been a lot written about toxic fandom in the last 15 years, but there are some actions, whether carried out or merely threatened — that go far beyond “toxic” and into downright awful. The latest example of this comes from Kansas City, where Morgan Wallen recently performed. As KCTV5’s Sarah Motter reported, Wallen’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday was delayed due to one concertgoer having made threats online directed at two Kansas City Chiefs players who were in attendance for the show.



Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce were all present at Wallen’s Kansas City convert, KCTV5 reports. According to the Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor’s Office, a 23-year-old Illinois man has been charged with making a terroristic threat in the second degree, a Class E felony. Motter writes that the suspect “allegedly threatened to shoot two members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization” at the concert, which was delayed 40 minutes while law enforcement located him.



There are unsettling echoes here of the shooting at the Chiefs’ victory parade following their Super Bowl win earlier this year, as well as the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival in 2017. Thankfully, no one at the Wallen concert was hurt.

Wallen playing stadium shows is also indicative of his own substantial comeback in the wake of near-universal criticism of him using a racial slur. In the years since then, Wallen’s profile has only gotten bigger. Earlier this year, “I Had Some Help,” his collaboration with Post Malone, accomplished the rare feat of topping both the pop and country charts.