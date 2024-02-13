Culture > Music

Liam Gallagher Gets Nominated, Says “F*ck the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame”

For plenty of artists, the prospect of being inducted into the hall of fame for their chosen discipline would be the capstone to an acclaimed career. And then there’s Oasis — or, more precisely, there’s Liam Gallagher of Oasis. His band is among this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, alongside Peter Frampton, Sade, Ozzy Osbourne and others.

How did Gallagher, a founding member of Oasis, react to the news, you may ask?

“Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x,” Gallagher wrote in a post on X. And if you’re looking at the above post wondering what, exactly, the word in all caps is, it appears to be an alternate spelling of “bumbaclot,” a word that originated in Jamaica and is the furthest thing from complimentary one could imagine.

As Tom Breihan revealed in an article about the online tirade, Gallagher used some choice language to disparage most things Rock Hall-related — though he did set aside some praise for fellow nominee Mariah Carey.

“I honestly feel there’s something very fishy about those awards,” Gallagher later wrote, which made for a more measured response to the whole situation.

Gallagher has, over the years, developed something of a reputation for saying incredibly shocking or bizarre things, including the time he called his brother Noel a “sad little dwarf.” Still, this does beg the question: what happens if Oasis does get inducted? It could make for an awkward reunion for the books.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

