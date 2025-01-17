Contrary to what the old playground song suggests, beans are not a magical fruit. But nuts might be. With the exception of peanuts, which are actually legumes — and which no one really wants to eat, outside of a vegetarian at a Dodgers game — most nuts are either the seeds of fruits or fruits themselves. Brazil nuts are another gray area, because they are the seeds of Brazil nut trees, but they’re also considered slightly radioactive, so you really should avoid eating more than two a day. Like I said, pretty magical.

The real mystique of nuts lies not in bizarre fun facts, of course, but their seemingly endless health benefits. The list of upsides is long and well-documented: Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and the risk of heart disease while protecting the brain with antioxidants. Data indicates that people who eat walnuts regularly even experience lower rates of depression. Almonds naturally lower blood sugar and blood pressure, reducing cholesterol. Nuts can similarly reduce the risk of blood clots and stroke — and they can be a great source of vitamin E, and support healthy skin in general.

But there’s a dark side to them, too. Some nuts — like hazelnuts, pistachios, almonds, cashews and walnuts — contain compounds like tannins, phytic acid and other enzyme inhibitors, which can disrupt the absorption of nutrients. Brazil nuts, pine nuts, almonds and cashews are high in oxalates, which increase a person’s risk of developing kidney stones. On top of all that, the high fiber and often high sodium content in nuts can cause gas, bloating and other digestive distress. The more you eat, the more you…you know where I’m going with that.

As registered nutritionist Angela Osborne puts it, “Nuts can be particularly challenging for those with sensitive digestive systems.” At the same time, she says, “Nuts are nutrient-dense powerhouses, packed with healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals.” So what is an aspirationally healthy person to do?

Don’t Overdo It

Functional medicine practitioners like Osborne often talk about using food — whole, natural foods in particular — as medicine. Nuts are a great example of this because their health benefits are dose dependent: not eating enough may produce negligible results, but eating too many can make you sick.

While people prone to diverticulitis and other digestive issues may be quick to cut nuts out, decades of research indicate that nuts are safe for those with these conditions and are good for overall gut health. Osborne and other experts also discourage avoiding nuts; there are just too many nutritional benefits to pass up. A better approach is tailoring your consumption to fit your individual needs.

Fellow registered nutritionist Catherine Gervacio agrees. That’s why she recommends sticking to a small handful, or about an ounce a day — say, 18 cashews or 23 almonds. If that doesn’t feel like enough of a satiating snack, “pairing them with fruit or yogurt is a great way to balance their richness,” she says. Incorporating a small handful of nuts a day with other nutrient-dense foods like yogurt, fruits and vegetables can help maximize health benefits and digestibility, instead of eating a diet of mostly processed food and than hoping a few fistfuls of salty almonds will save you.

Consume Creatively

To that point, steer clear of salted nuts and those with added sugars, Osborne and Gervacio warn. In addition to yogurt, pairing nuts with other foods is a great way to make up for the saltiness of the mixed nuts you might be accustomed to. Nuts make a great addition to salads and stir fries, and pair well with dried or fresh fruit. And we’re not just talking about taste: Studies show that the combination of cashews and raisins can benefit a person’s cardiometabolic health.

Some emerging evidence suggests that soaking or sprouting nuts can reduce phytic acid levels, thereby improving digestibility and nutrient absorption. Choosing between raw and roasted nuts can also come with different benefits and risks; raw nuts have less sodium and more nutrients, but they’re harder to digest compared to roasted nuts, which are tastier but higher in sodium and fat.

If you are already predisposed to kidney stones, make sure to stick to macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and pumpkin seeds, all of which are lower in oxalates than almonds and cashews. It’s also important to consider that nuts are harder than other foods and can require more chewing, sometimes up to 40 chews per mouthful, for optimal digestibility. The good news is that chewing nuts for nearly a minute should help slow you down, too.

It really is a mixed bag when it comes to trail mix, but assuming there are no allergies, nuts are an essential part of a healthy diet. Still, that doesn’t mean you should be eating an entire jar of them while watching football on a Sunday. Is this the food you really want to be paying for the next day? Mr. Peanut was wrong when he told us to “Relax, go nuts.” The better advice, as with most things in life, is moderation.