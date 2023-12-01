Lung x-ray
AI and machine learning could help catch lung cancer early.
Getty Images
Wellness > Longevity

A Lung Cancer Study Suggests AI’s True Benefit Might Be in Medicine

Deep learning applied to x-rays helped determine non-smokers' risk for the disease

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 1, 2023 2:31 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

Just because someone is a nonsmoker doesn’t mean they’re free from the risk of developing lung cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, between 10% and 20% of lung cancer patients are lifelong nonsmokers. The reasons why they develop cancer are varied, but as the organization notes, there are plenty of environmental hazards that can increase the risk of cancer that have nothing to do with cigarettes.

This also poses a challenge to health care professionals in determining who should be screened for lung cancer. Screening people with a long history of smoking makes sense; trying to figure out which nonsmokers should be screened is trickier. All of which makes a recent study involving machine learning that much more promising as far as its implications are concerned.

“[L]ung cancer is increasingly common in never-smokers and often presents at an advanced stage,” said researcher Anika S. Walia, the lead author of a new study that used AI to analyze chest x-rays of thousands of people classified as “never-smokers.” The study utilized deep learning and ultimately designated 28% of the patients as high risk; 2.8% of them went on to be diagnosed with lung cancer. That’s more than double the six-year risk threshold for which the National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommends lung cancer screenings.

“This AI tool opens the door for opportunistic screening for never-smokers at high risk of lung cancer, using existing chest X-rays in the electronic medical record,” said Dr. Michael T. Lu, another of the study’s authors, in a statement. Dr. Lu also pointed out that with fewer people smoking cigarettes, this technology would likely become even more valuable in the years to come.

Could AI and Machine Learning Expand What We Know About Alzheimer’s?
Could AI and Machine Learning Expand What We Know About Alzheimer’s?
 It’s part of a growing medical trend

As valuable as this study is on its own, what it represents is even more promising. There’s been a lot of discussion of how good (or not) AI might be at creating text or images. Here, though, it’s looking for patterns that humans might not pick up at all — and potentially improving human health as as result.

More Like This

Surgery
Scientists May Have Found a Breakthrough for Advanced Prostate Cancer
Real pizza
It Sure Looks Like Uber Eats Used AI-Generated Food Photos
Hospital lab
Could the Future of Cancer Detection Involve AI?
Vaccine
Moderna Shares Ambitious Plans for mRNA Cancer Vaccine

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man lunging across a gym floor.
Is the “Matterhorn Method” the Future of Fitness?
A retro helmet featuring the old Pat Patriot logo.
Not Even Taylor Swift Could Save the Patriots
A bottle of Old Elk Cigar Cut on a pile of tobacco and cigars. Cigar cut or cigar blends are becoming popular in whiskey.
What Is Cigar Blend Whiskey?
Alo models on a grey background.
When in Doubt, Gift Her Athleisure From Alo
Real pizza
It Sure Looks Like Uber Eats Used AI-Generated Food Photos
The best backpacks on a blurred subway background
The 9 Best Backpacks for Every Kind of Guy

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

A man lunging across a gym floor.

Is the “Matterhorn Method” the Future of Fitness?

Lung x-ray

A Lung Cancer Study Suggests AI's True Benefit Might Be in Medicine

A woman doing a headstand in a park.

Are Headstands Good for You? It Depends.

a collage of Nike items and models on an blue background

Against All Odds, the Nike Cyber Monday Sale Rolls on

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

The National Park of American Samoa

Inside the Farthest Park: The National Park of American Samoa

exterior of great jones distilling co in manhattan

A Complete Guide to New York City’s Distilleries

The Iron Claw cast

The Best Movies, TV and Music for December

A collage of oversized coats on a herringbone background

Dream Big: The Best Oversized Coats to Bulk Up Your Winter Rotation