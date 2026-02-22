Wellness > Longevity

Can a Blood Test Help Predict Alzheimer’s Disease’s Symptoms?

A recent study looks promising

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 22, 2026 4:21 pm EST
Vials undergoing testing
There's a lot to be learned from blood.
Louis Reed/Unsplash

When trying to anticipate a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, testing for the disease alone is only one factor to consider; there’s also a matter of predicting the onset of symptoms. The latter is where research into a type of protein called tau comes into play. As a 2025 dispatch from Stanford Medicine pointed out, tau what neurofibrillary tangles are composed of, and neurofibrillary tangles are one of two key components of Alzheimer’s disease.

Earlier this month, Nature Medicine published a paper that sought to determine how effective a blood test could be in anticipating the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms. The paper’s authors note that while “clock models based on amyloid and tau positron emission tomography have shown promise in predicting the onset of AD symptoms, a model based on plasma biomarkers would be more accessible.”

The scientists doing this research found that the ratio of phosphorylated to non-phosphorylated tau at position 217 (“%p-tau217”) could predict the arrival of Alzheimer’s symptoms within three and four years. The authors write that this may “limit its utility for individual decision-making, but it could still be useful for group-level studies.”

These results also suggest that we aren’t quite at the point of an all-purpose Alzheimer’s-related blood test. Or, as Washington University School of Medicine’s Suzanne Schindler told Nature, “[W]e do not recommend that any cognitively unimpaired individuals have any Alzheimer’s disease biomarker test.”

Scientists Explore Cancer’s Connection to Alzheimer’s Disease
Scientists Explore Cancer’s Connection to Alzheimer’s Disease
 A study explored an unlikely connection

Why develop a blood-based test to begin with? Schindler told Nature that the current ways of searching for tau as a result of neurofibrillary tangles requires a significant amount of equipment; the idea of analyzing a blood sample is much less resource-dependent. There’s more work to do before this knowledge is ready for wider use, but it’s another step in better understanding a devastating disease.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Images of a human brain. A new drug from Eli Lilly has been endorsed for approval by an FDA advisory panel.
Another Alzheimer’s Drug Just Passed a Crucial Milestone
A scientist with gloves on reviewing brain scans
Can One Protein Make a Difference in Preventing Alzheimer’s Disease?
Brain scan
Study Links Alzheimer’s Cases to Growth Hormone From Cadavers
Doctor looking at brain scan
A Rise in Dementia Patients Could Make ER Boarding Even More of a Problem

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

Take-out window at Backdoor 43
The Smallest Bar in the World Is Worth the Trip
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Harrison Ford standing in his underwear, throwing a football.
Can You Pass the “Underwear Fitness Test”?
A couple holding hands over a table while on a date
The Viral Relationship Prank About Asking Permission to Eat
A Nordic skier lunges for the finish line, with Norwegian fans in the stands behind him.
Meet the VO2 Max Kings of the Winter Olympics
Deals of the week
From $119 Trench Coats to 4K Televisions: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Vials undergoing testing

Can a Blood Test Help Predict Alzheimer's Disease's Symptoms?

A man sitting in a wooden sauna, seen through the window.

7 Daily Habits That Can Slow Your Cellular Aging

An aerial image of Aston Martin race car.

The Sleep Upgrade Powering Aston Martin’s F1 Team

A sea of cotton-clad runners in San Francisco's Bay to Breakers 12K, 1980.

Why There's Nothing Wrong With Running in Cotton

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?