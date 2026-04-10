Products of the Week: Golf Sets, Fuzzy Hikers and Bose Speakers

We know Bose has unparalleled sound quality, and what’s more fun is that their colorway options are some of the best on the market. We had a soft spot for their former Citrus Yellow colorway that launched last year as people were leaning into the butter color aesthetic. Now, for their first new color drop of 2026, we present to you Sunset Peach, a shade that calls to mind days spent listening to music by the water and drinking, dare we say, Bellinis? This drop is perfect as we head into warmer months.