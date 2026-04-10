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Products of the Week: Golf Sets, Fuzzy Hikers and Bose Speakers

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
April 10, 2026 2:03 pm EDT
Our top picks of the week.
Our top picks of the week.
Belvedere, Leatherology, Bose

The Gist

Our latest gear drop features a curated selection of spring essentials, including a coffee-inspired vodka, a stylish golf set just in time for the Masters and a portable fan alongside new peach-hued speakers, all set to enhance the warmer months ahead.

Key Takeaways

  • New product collaborations include a Leatherology x Weezie golf set and a re-released Guinness x Van Leeuwen ice cream.
  • Belvedere launched Dirty Brew, a coffee-flavored vodka, while Blackstock and Weber introduced the City Hiker shoe.
  • Bose debuted a Sunset Peach colorway for its speakers, and Dyson released the HushJet Mini Cool portable fan.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Belvedere launches a new coffee-inspired vodka, Leatherology drops a golf set ahead of the Master’s and Blackstock and Weber release some fuzzy urban hikers.

Leatherology x Weezie Golf Set
Leatherology x Weezie Golf Set

It’s Master’s week, and that means that brands are on their green golf game now more than ever. Two golf brands, Leatherology and Weezie, just teamed up to release a golf set, which features Leatherology’s very own golf driver head cover and a Weezie golf towel.

buy here: $145
Blackstock and Weber The City Hiker Shoe
Blackstock and Weber The City Hiker Shoe

The perfect urban hiker for the city schlepper. Blackstock and Weber just dropped the City Hiker shoe, which comes in a dark Bark colorway. The exterior features a brushed and textured suede, sourced from Tanneries Du Puy, while the whole shoe is handmade in Portugal.

buy here: $395
Belvedere Dirty Brew
Belvedere Dirty Brew

The espresso Martini had its moment in the limelight and has remained a bar staple ever since. They’re a fan favorite, so Belvedere took their cues from the public and developed Dirty Brew, a coffee-flavored vodka that can be enjoyed neat or as a part of an espresso-dominated cocktail.

read more here
Bose Sunset Peach Collection
Bose Sunset Peach Collection

We know Bose has unparalleled sound quality, and what’s more fun is that their colorway options are some of the best on the market. We had a soft spot for their former Citrus Yellow colorway that launched last year as people were leaning into the butter color aesthetic. Now, for their first new color drop of 2026, we present to you Sunset Peach, a shade that calls to mind days spent listening to music by the water and drinking, dare we say, Bellinis? This drop is perfect as we head into warmer months.

shop here
Guinness x Van Leeuwen
Guinness x Van Leeuwen

It’s a lovely day for a Guinness, as per usual, and as we hurtle towards summer, fresh pints won’t be the only way you can enjoy Guinness on a warm summer’s day. The famed stout has relaunched their ice cream made in collaboration with Van Leeuwen as of this month. The creamy pint (of ice cream, not beer) is a blend of roasted Guinness flavor mixed with chocolate chunks and is now available in most Whole Foods locations.

read more here
Dyson <strong>HushJet Mini Cool</strong>
Dyson HushJet Mini Cool

We can feel the humid summer days approaching, and having a portable fan that didn’t cost $10 is going to be a good thing. We can always rely on Dyson to deliver a product that will not only look sleek and slightly futuristic, but that will last for years on end — and they just released their HushJet Mini Cool. The small, portable fan comes in three colorways, has five fan intensity options and can boost air up to 55 miles per hour.

buy here: $99

Meet your guide

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
More from Hanna Agro »

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