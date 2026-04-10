Products of the Week: Golf Sets, Fuzzy Hikers and Bose Speakers

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Belvedere launches a new coffee-inspired vodka, Leatherology drops a golf set ahead of the Master’s and Blackstock and Weber release some fuzzy urban hikers.
Leatherology x Weezie Golf Set
It’s Master’s week, and that means that brands are on their green golf game now more than ever. Two golf brands, Leatherology and Weezie, just teamed up to release a golf set, which features Leatherology’s very own golf driver head cover and a Weezie golf towel.
Blackstock and Weber The City Hiker Shoe
The perfect urban hiker for the city schlepper. Blackstock and Weber just dropped the City Hiker shoe, which comes in a dark Bark colorway. The exterior features a brushed and textured suede, sourced from Tanneries Du Puy, while the whole shoe is handmade in Portugal.
Belvedere Dirty Brew
The espresso Martini had its moment in the limelight and has remained a bar staple ever since. They’re a fan favorite, so Belvedere took their cues from the public and developed Dirty Brew, a coffee-flavored vodka that can be enjoyed neat or as a part of an espresso-dominated cocktail.
Bose Sunset Peach Collection
We know Bose has unparalleled sound quality, and what’s more fun is that their colorway options are some of the best on the market. We had a soft spot for their former Citrus Yellow colorway that launched last year as people were leaning into the butter color aesthetic. Now, for their first new color drop of 2026, we present to you Sunset Peach, a shade that calls to mind days spent listening to music by the water and drinking, dare we say, Bellinis? This drop is perfect as we head into warmer months.
Guinness x Van Leeuwen
It’s a lovely day for a Guinness, as per usual, and as we hurtle towards summer, fresh pints won’t be the only way you can enjoy Guinness on a warm summer’s day. The famed stout has relaunched their ice cream made in collaboration with Van Leeuwen as of this month. The creamy pint (of ice cream, not beer) is a blend of roasted Guinness flavor mixed with chocolate chunks and is now available in most Whole Foods locations.
Dyson HushJet Mini Cool
We can feel the humid summer days approaching, and having a portable fan that didn’t cost $10 is going to be a good thing. We can always rely on Dyson to deliver a product that will not only look sleek and slightly futuristic, but that will last for years on end — and they just released their HushJet Mini Cool. The small, portable fan comes in three colorways, has five fan intensity options and can boost air up to 55 miles per hour.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.