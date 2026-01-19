Leisure > Autos > Lifestyle

Mercedes-Benz Announces Ambitious Residential Development in Dubai

It's their second collaboration with developer Binghatti

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 19, 2026 11:03 pm EST
The announcement of Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City
An event revealed the planned development, Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City.
Binghatti

In recent years, you might have noticed a trend in luxury residential living — specifically, that it’s beginning to overlap with the world of luxury automobiles. The likes of Bentley and Bugatti have announced plans for residential towers, for instance. While that might sound strange on one level — you don’t necessarily look for the same things in a car as you would a home — there’s also a logic to it. Associate a brand name with luxury and that might well apply to luxury in other realms as well.

That may explain why Mercedes-Benz is taking that blend of brand recognition and architecture to new heights with an ambitious plan set for Dubai. In collaboration with developers Binghatti, the automaker announced plans for the next logical step after a luxury residence: an entire collection of luxury high-rises.

The project, known as Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, located in Nad Al Sheba. The project is set to encompass a total of 12 towers, with most of them featuring residences ranging in size from studios to three-bedroom spaces. (The announcement also clarifies that one tower will be home to spaces including four and five bedrooms.) The complex is also set to include a dozen sporting clubs and what the announcement refers to as “a network of grand indoor facilities.”

Dubai Is Getting an Art Museum on a Very Small Island
 It was designed by Tadao Ando

“This masterplan represents the purest expression of the brand’s design philosophy, extending our DNA from the automobile into a living environment crafted with technical precision,” said Mathias Geisen, a board member of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. As Dezeen’s Cajsa Carlson pointed out, this is the second collaboration between between the automaker and the developer, following the 2024 announcement of a skyscraper located in central Dubai.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.
